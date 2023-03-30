Softball hits the road for the first time in B1G Play in Minnesota





MINNEAPOLIS Penn State softball continues Big Ten play and heads into conference action for the first time as the Nittany Lions gear up for a three-game series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on March 31-2 April. GAME INFORMATION Penn State in Minnesota | Friday March 31 | 6 p.m. ET |B1G+|Live statistics|Tickets Penn State in Minnesota | Saturday April 1 | 2 p.m. ET |B1G+|Live statistics|Tickets Penn State in Minnesota | Sunday April 2 | 1pm ET |B1G+|Live statistics|Tickets QUICK HITS Penn State moved to 19-6 overall in the 2023 season after splitting a quartet of games last week and beating Pittsburgh 1-0 in extra innings before winning the first of three games against Iowa 3-2, also in extras. Following last week’s results, the Nittany Lions now rank 10th in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.74), 11th in doubles per game (1.68), and 12th in earned run average (1.76). In addition, the Blue & White led the Big Ten in ERA, leading the second-best team in Wisconsin by 0.23 points. Junior left fielder Liana Jones opened the Big Ten game with a bang, launching the game-winning walk-off home run deep to left in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Hawkeyes. Jones hit the first walk-off home run for Penn State since then-senior Toni Polk launched one to beat Saint Francis in extra innings, 8–7, on April 3, 2019. Junior Designated Player Emily Maddock lightened the box score last week, going 9-for-14 (.643 BA) with four RBI. The Kempton, Pennsylvania native now leads the team this year with a .483 average. FEEL EXTRA PSU defeated the in-state rival Pittsburgh Panthers 1–0 in eight innings on March 21, followed by a 3–2 victory over Iowa on March 24 in nine innings. Penn State participated in back-to-back games in extra innings for the first time since losing a pair to Iowa on March 11-12, 2021. The Nittany Lions won consecutive games in extras for the first time since defeating Illinois and Minnesota in back on April 29 and May 4, 2018. DOUBLE PROBLEM On an individual basis, Penn State senior first baseman Lexi Black ranks first in the Big Ten Conference and third nationally in doubles, having hit two bases a total of 13 times this season. Black follows Tennessee’s Mackenzie Donihoo and Bradley’s Grace French, who both have 14 doubles. In terms of doublings per game, Black ranks first in the B1G, leading Division I with 0.52. As a team, the Nittany Lions have completed a total of 42 doubles, placing seventh in the Big Ten and 55th nationally. However, in terms of doubles per game, PSU ranks third in the B1G and eleventh in the country at 1.68. EXPLORING THE GOLDEN GOPHERS Led by third-year head coach Piper Ritter, Minnesota heads into the weekend series with an overall record of 19-13 despite an 0-3 start to the Big Ten competition on the road at Northwestern last week. Less than four years away from appearing in the 2019 Women’s College World Series, the Golden Gophers have appeared in each of the last nine NCAA Tournaments dating back to 2013. Minnesota is led in the penalty area by Taylor Krapf, who averaged .367 possession coupled with a team-best 10 home runs this season. In the circle, Autumn Pease leads the team in ERA with 1.79 while maintaining an individual record of 12-5. SERIES HISTORY In the all-time series against the Golden Gophers, Penn State maintains an impressive 40–26 overall record dating back to the two programs’ first meeting in 1989. PSU and Minnesota will meet for the first time since the 2021 campaign, with the Golden Gophers take three of four games at Beard Field before dropping the series final to Penn State in a 4-1 outing. This weekend’s series marks the first games between the two schools in Minneapolis since May 4-6, 2018, when UMN won two of three games. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Visit GoPSUSports.com for more information on Penn State softball. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion softball team on Facebook at /pennstatesoftball and on Twitter and Instagram @PennStateSB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/3/30/softball-hits-the-road-for-the-first-time-in-b1g-play-at-minnesota.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related