Inside Tennis Australia’s plan to make the country the most successful in the world

2022 was the best calendar year in Australian tennis for nearly half a century.

For the first time in 45 years, the country had seven grand slam champions in singles and doubles competitions, headlined by Ash Barty’s Australian Open swansong.

When it comes to its successor, Tennis Australia (TA) is nurturing a crop of young talent with its National Tennis Academy in Queensland. Twenty-seven players between the ages of 14 and 23 have access to the country’s best coaches and sports scientists in a tailor-made training environment.

Chris Mahony leads the academy, which has set a high goal as a key performance indicator.

“We aim to get 15 players in the top 100 because then we would become the number one tennis nation,” he said.

Australia tends to lag behind the US, Spain and Russia, which generally have about 14 to 15 men and women among the top ranked players.

A group of players from the National Tennis Academy in Queensland. ( Delivered: Tennis Australia )

“On the men’s side, we’re very healthy right now with eight in the top 100 and two knocking on the door,” said Mahoney.

“The ladies, we’ve had a few injuries and Ash [Barty] retire, so we are in a transition phase with the girls. But we have a good crop of youngsters who hopefully can fill those shoes.”

Mahony oversees the team that provides these future stars with a year-round training base as they compete on the world junior circuit.

“They probably travel 25 to 30 weeks a year,” Mahony said.

“They do six days a week here. They’re usually on the track, three to four hours a day.”

Their base at the Queensland Tennis Center in Brisbane even has facilities for them to complete their education around their grueling training and travel schedule.

The main goal is for each of them to reach the top 100 by the time they reach 24 years old, the average age of players competing in the four grand slams.

Junior stars spend large parts of the year on the road. ( Delivered: Tennis Australia )

“The top 100 is pretty much the most important metric in our sport,” said Mahoney.

“There are 104 direct seats for those tournaments, and that’s where the big money is.

“If you can get there, that’s the beginning of your career, and then you know that prize money allows you to reinvest in yourself and hire your own coach and your own team.”

Ranked 111th in the world, that’s the battle currently facing 24-year-old Queenslander Kim Birrell, a development program alumnus.

Kimberly Birrell is currently ranked 111th in the world rankings. ( Delivered: Tennis Australia )

“I’m starting to play my best tennis and I’ve really proven to myself that I can play against some of the best girls in the world and get good results,” Birrell told ABC Sport.

Birrell impressed with a wild card into the 2023 Australian Open, defeating Kaia Kanepi with a career-high ranking of world No. 15 in three sets.

“Hopefully I’m going to fulfill my dreams and get into the top 100 and then I’ll definitely shoot for the top 50 after that,” she said.

Emerson Jones is the top ranked 14 year old girl in the world. ( Delivered: Tennis Australia )

Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones already have a taste of it, the teens ranked 35th and 23rd respectively in the junior world rankings.

Emerson Jones is the top-ranked 14-year-old in the world, with a big year of competition ahead of him.

“I’m really excited to start my career doing some junior grand slams, because I haven’t done anything this big before, and then try to get up to like the bigger and better tournaments, like what Ash Barty has played,” she said.

The teenagers are also following in the footsteps of their parents.

Mother Lorretta Harrop was a silver medalist in the women’s triathlon at the Athens Olympics, while their father Brad Jones played Australian rules football and won the QAFL’s highest individual award, the Grogan Medal.

The family plans to continue touring the circuit this year as the kids compete at the junior French and US Opens, as well as Wimbledon.

Hayden Jones says he enjoys having his family with him on overseas trips. ( Delivered: Tennis Australia )

“I don’t really like being away from home too much, too long, so having Mum, Dad and Emerson around makes it easier for me, I enjoy it a lot more,” said Hayden Jones.

It also helps that the National Tennis Academy is just an hour’s drive from their Gold Coast home.

The program was spread across facilities across the country before being centralized at the Queensland Tennis Center in 2020.

Mahoney said this is partly due to Brisbane’s climate, but also because the facility is one of the few training centers in the southern hemisphere with all outdoor surfaces for the four grand slams.

Ninety percent of the program’s funding comes from winnings generated at the Australian Open each year.