Sports
Inside Tennis Australia’s plan to make the country the most successful in the world
2022 was the best calendar year in Australian tennis for nearly half a century.
Most important points:
- Twenty-seven players between the ages of 14 and 23 have access to the best coaches in the country
- Kimberly Birrell graduated from the program and is now ranked 111th in the world
- Tennis Australia’s goal is to get 15 players into the top 100 in the world
For the first time in 45 years, the country had seven grand slam champions in singles and doubles competitions, headlined by Ash Barty’s Australian Open swansong.
When it comes to its successor, Tennis Australia (TA) is nurturing a crop of young talent with its National Tennis Academy in Queensland. Twenty-seven players between the ages of 14 and 23 have access to the country’s best coaches and sports scientists in a tailor-made training environment.
Chris Mahony leads the academy, which has set a high goal as a key performance indicator.
“We aim to get 15 players in the top 100 because then we would become the number one tennis nation,” he said.
Australia tends to lag behind the US, Spain and Russia, which generally have about 14 to 15 men and women among the top ranked players.
“On the men’s side, we’re very healthy right now with eight in the top 100 and two knocking on the door,” said Mahoney.
“The ladies, we’ve had a few injuries and Ash [Barty] retire, so we are in a transition phase with the girls. But we have a good crop of youngsters who hopefully can fill those shoes.”
Mahony oversees the team that provides these future stars with a year-round training base as they compete on the world junior circuit.
“They probably travel 25 to 30 weeks a year,” Mahony said.
“They do six days a week here. They’re usually on the track, three to four hours a day.”
Their base at the Queensland Tennis Center in Brisbane even has facilities for them to complete their education around their grueling training and travel schedule.
The main goal is for each of them to reach the top 100 by the time they reach 24 years old, the average age of players competing in the four grand slams.
“The top 100 is pretty much the most important metric in our sport,” said Mahoney.
“There are 104 direct seats for those tournaments, and that’s where the big money is.
“If you can get there, that’s the beginning of your career, and then you know that prize money allows you to reinvest in yourself and hire your own coach and your own team.”
Ranked 111th in the world, that’s the battle currently facing 24-year-old Queenslander Kim Birrell, a development program alumnus.
“I’m starting to play my best tennis and I’ve really proven to myself that I can play against some of the best girls in the world and get good results,” Birrell told ABC Sport.
Birrell impressed with a wild card into the 2023 Australian Open, defeating Kaia Kanepi with a career-high ranking of world No. 15 in three sets.
“Hopefully I’m going to fulfill my dreams and get into the top 100 and then I’ll definitely shoot for the top 50 after that,” she said.
Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones already have a taste of it, the teens ranked 35th and 23rd respectively in the junior world rankings.
Emerson Jones is the top-ranked 14-year-old in the world, with a big year of competition ahead of him.
“I’m really excited to start my career doing some junior grand slams, because I haven’t done anything this big before, and then try to get up to like the bigger and better tournaments, like what Ash Barty has played,” she said.
The teenagers are also following in the footsteps of their parents.
Mother Lorretta Harrop was a silver medalist in the women’s triathlon at the Athens Olympics, while their father Brad Jones played Australian rules football and won the QAFL’s highest individual award, the Grogan Medal.
The family plans to continue touring the circuit this year as the kids compete at the junior French and US Opens, as well as Wimbledon.
“I don’t really like being away from home too much, too long, so having Mum, Dad and Emerson around makes it easier for me, I enjoy it a lot more,” said Hayden Jones.
It also helps that the National Tennis Academy is just an hour’s drive from their Gold Coast home.
The program was spread across facilities across the country before being centralized at the Queensland Tennis Center in 2020.
Mahoney said this is partly due to Brisbane’s climate, but also because the facility is one of the few training centers in the southern hemisphere with all outdoor surfaces for the four grand slams.
Ninety percent of the program’s funding comes from winnings generated at the Australian Open each year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-30/tennis-australia-national-academy-queensland-top-100-ranking/102161846
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Zelensky invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine
- Putin underestimates Ukraine Russia will be defeated, says Boris Johnson
- Youth and sports, Europe focuses on Table Tennis X Press agency Italpress
- Sci Fi | Hindu Science Quiz: About Jupiter
- Erdogan will soon announce various defense projects
- Red Wings Lalonde believes Toledo was the right place for Cossa; Golden Knights Kolesar a Shoresy advisor
- Fixie wants to make it easier for companies to build on top of language models
- Inside Tennis Australia’s plan to make the country the most successful in the world
- Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Corporation pays $340.4 million to earthquake victims
- Pasco County Mosquito Control Center closely monitors mosquito populations
- Ukrainian Zelenskyy ‘ready’ for Chinese leader’s visit
- Softball hits the road for the first time in B1G Play in Minnesota