Red Wings Lalonde believes Toledo was the right place for Cossa; Golden Knights Kolesar a Shoresy advisor





On the surface, an NHL first-round pick playing in the ECHL may not seem like a good thing, but in the case of Detroit Red Wings goaltender Sebastian Cossa, it turns out to be one of the wisest decisions made this season. taken by the team. . Selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft draft, Cossa plays almost exclusively with the ECHL Toledo Walleye, his rookie pro campaign, this season. And he’s only getting better. Cossa is fifth in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.44). He is tied for second in wins (24) and third in games (41) and minutes played (2383. Hi @DetroitRedWings we love this man pic.twitter.com/aB0BXG5mGB — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) March 26, 2023 It’s excellent,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said of Cossa’s success rate. “It’s no coincidence that a ton, the bulk of goalkeepers in the NHL have spent time, even significant time in the ECHL.” Dealing with life in the second tier of minor-pro hockey can become a blessing in disguise for a young netminder. “Sometimes that game is a bit more chaotic,” Lalonde said. “You are dealing with rotating grids. Sometimes you are stuck with an overnight stay and play with an exhausted line-up. Sometimes it’s a less organized game and the keepers are actually looking at harder chances there, percentages than at any level. “If he does it during that period, whatever the circumstances, I think that says pretty well about how he’s playing. This is the vision the management team had for him and it’s going exactly to script. Red Wings in case you missed it Detroit has signed top forward Carter Mazur to an entry-level deal and will report to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins

Red Wings impress Captain Dylan Larkin with their resilience Red Wings next game Detroit will play the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET). The last two games between these two teams have been won by the visitors by a shutout. The Hurricanes won 1–0 on December 13. Detroit won 3-0 last April on a shutout by Alex Nedeljkovic. Hockey Now Network Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins lament their terrible start in Tuesday's loss in Detroit Boston: Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway may have switched teams, but his role on the ice remains unchanged. Philadelphia: Hockey Canada rules that every member of Canada's 2018 World Junior team, a group that includes Philadelphia Flyers, netless Carterhartare not eligible to play for the country in international hockey until an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the team has been completed. Montreal: Forward Michael Pezzetta flourishes for the Canadians from Montreal during the second half of the NHL season. Florida: Amid a four-game losing skid, the playoffs are slipping through the clutches of the Florida Panthers. San Jose: It's probably not necessary, though San Jose sharks coach David Quinn argues for Erik Karlsson as the winner of the Norris Trophy anyway. Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche is ready for a huge game in the Central Division with the Minnesota Wildlife on Wednesday. Los Angeles: Have the Kings of Los Angeles entered their Stanley Cup window? Calgary: Calgary flames coach Darryl Sutter plans to exercise patience with recently signed top prospect Matt Coronato. Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar teams up with Shorsey star Jared Keeso to add realism to the TV show's hockey scenes.

