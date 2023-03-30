Youth and sports, Europe focuses on Table Tennis X Press agency Italpress





ROME (ITALPRESS) – Creating a European format that, involving young people from 11 to 18 years old, promotes the good habits that sport represents, through the dissemination of Table Tennis X. This is what the “TTX EU format .. more FUN more LIFE ”, organized by the Italian Table Tennis Federation, within the framework of a European call within the Erasmus+ funding line and which also provides for the cooperation of the federations of Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Latvia, Malta, Slovenia, Hungary and Cyprus The protagonist of the initiative is Table Tennis X, a new fun and inclusive discipline created by the International Table Tennis Federation, which already promoted FITeT in October 2019, hosting the “Roma Ping Pong Fest” in via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome TTX Experience”, which attracted more than 40,000 visitors, and then proposed two consecutive years of summer tours, attended by thousands of people. TTX uses wooden rackets, without rubber covers, and larger and heavier balls than table tennis and can be practiced by anyone, regardless of technical ability, anywhere. Each partner federation will have to promote the project initiatives on its own territory, through national and local media, place a school and two physical education teachers in a deprived area of ​​a city and organize a TTX tournament with 100 students (target 11-18 years) . It will also have to organize a stage of the TTX Europe Tour outdoors, in the outskirts of a city, involving at least 200 young people. In Italy, Cagliari, Catania, Reggio Calabria, Gallipoli, Velletri, Ancona, Cascina, Perugia, Vasto and Isola d’Asti will participate and the 19 winners of the school tournaments and those of the Tour will be invited, each accompanied by an accompanist, to participate to participate in the final, which will take place in Rome from 6 to 8 October. The program also includes holding a third tournament, where two male and female athletes who are registered, but not competing, will compete for each of the 10 federations. “This is a particularly challenging period for our Federation, which is working on many promotional projects, including the TTX Eu format…more FUN, more LIFE – emphasized Renato Di Napoli, president of FITet – I am sure that many young people between 11 and 18 years will respond to our call, as well as the clubs that will organize, together with the Federation, the different stages that will lead us to the final event in Rome”. “TTX is so inclusive that it can be played by all ages and everywhere – emphasized Petra Sorling, number one of the International Federation – Any table can be a TTX table. It started great in 2019 thanks to the fantastic event organized by the Italian Table Tennis Federation in Rome, but then had to stop due to the global pandemic. Now we are fortunately back on track with this great European initiative, again led by Fitet”. “We are happy that the new generations are the protagonists to whom we must provide opportunities to practice sports and pursue a correct lifestyle – added Giuseppe Marino, General Secretary of FITeT – To achieve this goal, we use Table Tennis X, which can be defined as a spin-off of traditional table tennis”.

– FITeT press agency photo –

