Mountaineers split up for Texas Relays, Bill Carson Invitational and Colonial Relays

BOONE, NC – The App State men’s and women’s track team has a busy weekend ahead as it splits up for the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, Bill Carson Invitational in Greenville, NC, and Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va.

Seniors Taylor Smith And Jada branch will represent the Black and Gold for the first time in the program’s history at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas. On Friday, Smith will compete in the women’s 100 meters and women’s long jump, while Branch will compete in the women’s triple jump. The morning session at the track starts at 9:35 a.m. CT (10:35 a.m. ET). The women’s long jump is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) and the women’s triple jump is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET).

The Mountaineers head to Greenville, NC on Friday and Saturday for the Bill Carson Invitational in East Carolina. Friday’s action includes the throwing events, which begin at 10 a.m., followed by the women’s hammer throw and the men’s hammer throw. On Saturday, track action starts bright and early at 8am, with field events at 9am.

Seven Mountaineers will compete in the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters at the Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary. On Friday, senior Madison Christie and sophomores Linna Maynard will race in the invitation portion of the women’s 10,000 meters, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. The men’s invitation portion follows at 9:30 a.m., with seniors Oliver Wilson Cook and junior Ryan Teuscher . Saturday morning, sophomore Catherine Breault And Abbie Granberg will race at 10 a.m. in the unplaced 10,000 meters for women. The men’s unplaced race, with junior Ben Date follows at 10:45 am

Last timeout

The Mountaineers opened the outdoor competition with the Raleigh Relays and Adidas Winthrop Invitational on March 23-25.

Wilson-Cook, and juniors Calbert guest And Dwayne Lilly kicked off the outdoor season with the men’s 5,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, NC. Wilson-Cook set the pace for the Mountaineers, clocking a personal best of 14:34.45 to finish sixth in his series and 117th overall. Guest clocked a time of 14:47.36, while Lillie stopped the clock at 14:58.19. Junior Jasmine Donohue closed out the action at the Raleigh Relays with a personal best of 17:01.34 in the women’s 5,000 meters.

The Mountaineers totaled 17 event victories and 51 top-five finishes at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, SC App State took the top three in the Women’s 400m, Men’s 1500m, Men’s 5,000m, Men’s Pole Vault , men’s discus throw, and women’s long jump.

On the track, freshman Harrison Robinson finished first in the men’s 110 meters hurdles (14.69), sophomore Miles Stephens placed first in the men’s 200 meters (21.57) and junior Cole Krehnbrink first place in the men’s 400 meters (47.50). Smith placed first in the women’s 100 meters (11.86), freshman Addison Ollendick-Smith first place in the women’s 800 meters (2:18.15) and Maynard in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:28.51).

Junior Chris Wainscott garnered gold in the men’s shot put (17.46 m (57′ 3.5″)) and men’s hammer throw (56.35 m (184′ 10″)). In the women’s pole vault, senior Celia Agee recorded a clearance of 3.45 m (11′ 3.75″) to land first, and sophomore Daianna Cooper recorded a throw of 52.16 m (171′ 1″) in the women’s hammer throw for first place.

The Mountaineers placed first in the women’s 4×100-meter relay (45.83), the women’s 4×400-meter relay (3:46.61) and the men’s 4×400-meter relay (3:16.27).

Ranked mountaineers

Around the Sun Belt, 18 mountaineers check in with the top-10 in 15 individual events. Wainscott and Smith are each ranked in three individual events. Wainscott checks in for second in the men’s shot put, fifth in the men’s hammer throw and ninth in the men’s discus throw. Smith is sixth in the women’s 100 meters and in the women’s 200 meters and eighth in the women’s long jump. The Mountaineers also rank third in the men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relay, fifth in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, and sixth in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

The men’s squad rounded out the top-25 in the opening week of the USTFCCCA Southeast Region team rankings. Individually, 13 mountaineers are in the top-25 in 11 individual events in the Southeast region. Wainscott remains in the top-25 for the men’s shot put (sixth), men’s hammer throw (16th) and men’s discus throw (25th). Junior Siby Yao completes the top-10 in the women’s long jump category. The men’s and women’s relay teams 4×100 meters and 4×400 meters of Black and Gold are among the top 25 in the region.

On the NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifying list, Krehnbrink, Yao and Wainscott are among the top-48. Wainscott checks in at 26th in the men’s shot put, while Krehnbrink is 36th in the men’s 400 meters. Yao is 41st in the women’s long jump ranking.

Next one

The Mountaineers head to Durham, NC April 7-8 for the Duke Invitational.