Sports
Mountaineers split up for Texas Relays, Bill Carson Invitational and Colonial Relays
BOONE, NC – The App State men’s and women’s track team has a busy weekend ahead as it splits up for the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, Bill Carson Invitational in Greenville, NC, and Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va.
Seniors Taylor Smith And Jada branch will represent the Black and Gold for the first time in the program’s history at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas. On Friday, Smith will compete in the women’s 100 meters and women’s long jump, while Branch will compete in the women’s triple jump. The morning session at the track starts at 9:35 a.m. CT (10:35 a.m. ET). The women’s long jump is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) and the women’s triple jump is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET).
The Mountaineers head to Greenville, NC on Friday and Saturday for the Bill Carson Invitational in East Carolina. Friday’s action includes the throwing events, which begin at 10 a.m., followed by the women’s hammer throw and the men’s hammer throw. On Saturday, track action starts bright and early at 8am, with field events at 9am.
Seven Mountaineers will compete in the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters at the Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary. On Friday, senior Madison Christie and sophomoresLinna Maynard will race in the invitation portion of the women’s 10,000 meters, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. The men’s invitation portion follows at 9:30 a.m., with seniors Oliver Wilson Cook and junior Ryan Teuscher. Saturday morning, sophomoreCatherine BreaultAnd Abbie Granbergwill race at 10 a.m. in the unplaced 10,000 meters for women. The men’s unplaced race, with juniorBen Datefollows at 10:45 am
Last timeout
The Mountaineers opened the outdoor competition with the Raleigh Relays and Adidas Winthrop Invitational on March 23-25.
Wilson-Cook, and juniors Calbert guest And Dwayne Lilly kicked off the outdoor season with the men’s 5,000 meters at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, NC. Wilson-Cook set the pace for the Mountaineers, clocking a personal best of 14:34.45 to finish sixth in his series and 117th overall. Guest clocked a time of 14:47.36, while Lillie stopped the clock at 14:58.19. Junior Jasmine Donohue closed out the action at the Raleigh Relays with a personal best of 17:01.34 in the women’s 5,000 meters.
The Mountaineers totaled 17 event victories and 51 top-five finishes at the Adidas Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, SC App State took the top three in the Women’s 400m, Men’s 1500m, Men’s 5,000m, Men’s Pole Vault , men’s discus throw, and women’s long jump.
On the track, freshman Harrison Robinson finished first in the men’s 110 meters hurdles (14.69), sophomore Miles Stephens placed first in the men’s 200 meters (21.57) and junior Cole Krehnbrink first place in the men’s 400 meters (47.50). Smith placed first in the women’s 100 meters (11.86), freshman Addison Ollendick-Smithfirst place in the women’s 800 meters (2:18.15) and Maynard in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:28.51).
Junior Chris Wainscott garnered gold in the men’s shot put (17.46 m (57′ 3.5″)) and men’s hammer throw (56.35 m (184′ 10″)). In the women’s pole vault, senior Celia Agee recorded a clearance of 3.45 m (11′ 3.75″) to land first, and sophomore Daianna Cooper recorded a throw of 52.16 m (171′ 1″) in the women’s hammer throw for first place.
The Mountaineers placed first in the women’s 4×100-meter relay (45.83), the women’s 4×400-meter relay (3:46.61) and the men’s 4×400-meter relay (3:16.27).
Ranked mountaineers
Around the Sun Belt, 18 mountaineers check in with the top-10 in 15 individual events. Wainscott and Smith are each ranked in three individual events. Wainscott checks in for second in the men’s shot put, fifth in the men’s hammer throw and ninth in the men’s discus throw. Smith is sixth in the women’s 100 meters and in the women’s 200 meters and eighth in the women’s long jump. The Mountaineers also rank third in the men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relay, fifth in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, and sixth in the women’s 4×100-meter relay.
The men’s squad rounded out the top-25 in the opening week of the USTFCCCA Southeast Region team rankings. Individually, 13 mountaineers are in the top-25 in 11 individual events in the Southeast region. Wainscott remains in the top-25 for the men’s shot put (sixth), men’s hammer throw (16th) and men’s discus throw (25th). Junior Siby Yao completes the top-10 in the women’s long jump category. The men’s and women’s relay teams 4×100 meters and 4×400 meters of Black and Gold are among the top 25 in the region.
On the NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifying list, Krehnbrink, Yao and Wainscott are among the top-48. Wainscott checks in at 26th in the men’s shot put, while Krehnbrink is 36th in the men’s 400 meters. Yao is 41st in the women’s long jump ranking.
Next one
The Mountaineers head to Durham, NC April 7-8 for the Duke Invitational.
|
Sources
2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2023/3/30/mens-track-field-mountaineers-split-for-texas-relays-bill-carson-invitational-and-colonial-relays.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Blue Demons head out for weekend matches
- The Weekly Round-up: Misleading parliament, unrest in France and Met review
- Watch the heated gun control debate between lawmakers in the halls of Congress
- Research paves the way for wider applications of cell reprogramming in medicine
- Table tennis
- “On the Pandemic Edge,” Six Global Health Challenges
- Mediterranean low-fat diet may reduce deaths and heart attacks in at-risk adults
- Zelensky invites Chinese Xi to visit Ukraine
- The new Hockey Wilderness next month
- Planning Your Priorities After a Cancer Diagnosis
- 10,000 AI and Data Science Conversion Masters Scholarship
- Baylor men’s tennis wins weekday doubleheader in Tulsa