Baylor men’s tennis wins weekday doubleheader in Tulsa





By Foster Nicholas | Sports writer Baylor’s men’s tennis seems to be back on track. After two sweeps last weekend, the Bears traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and kept the hot streak going by beating Oral Roberts University 4-0 and the University of Tulsa 4-2 in a doubleheader Wednesday. Game one against Oral Roberts (6-13) started at noon and the green and gold looked to keep the opponent off the scoreboard for the third game in a row. The Bears did just that, as they won all four points in less than two hours. Baylor (12-11) started the afternoon with strong doubles on every field. The first duo to finish was sophomore Justin Braverman and junior Christopher Frantzen, who took an easy 6-1 victory on track three. Soon after, Baylor took the double on lane one. No. 11 doubles team in the country, junior Tadeas Paroulek and freshman Zsomber Velcz, achieved a 6-3 victory. Even though lane two didn’t finish, freshman Luc Koenig and senior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi led 5-3 as the Bears took a 1-0 lead. The singles match was just as good for Baylor in the afternoon game. Frantzen took the first singles point on court six, 6-3, 6-0 and then cheered on his teammates on court. Court two came to a conclusion soon after as sophomore Marko Miladinović took the first two sets, 6–2, 6–1. Only one point away from victory, all four courts were in favor of Baylor. Sophomore Ethan Muza on court four was the man who got the job done, going 7-5, 6-0 and the Bears won the game 4-0. When the game ended, the team had either won or was leading every set played. The green and gold took a short breather after holding Oral Roberts off the board and then turned their attention to the receiving team, which was Tulsa (7-11). Game two of the doubleheader produced more solid doubles play, but these doubles combinations made for tighter matches. Braverman and Frantzen again convincingly won their doubles match, 6-1. On the other hand, Paroulek and Vetcz squeaked out a 7-6 (2) win on lane one to give the Bears the first point of the nightcap. Koenig and Mazzuchi were unable to finish their set again as they got caught up in a 6-6 (2) skirmish on court two when the doubles ended. Baylor took the momentum in singles, but Hurricane showed some struggle. Mazzuchi took the first singles match 6-4, 6-0. Tulsa then answered as Muza fell 6-3, 6-2 on court six to bring the game back to within one, 2-1 Bears. No. 94 Paroulek moved the green and gold one point closer to the finish as he won his match on lane one 6-2, 6-4. Tulsa answered the call again as Koenig dropped some tight sets, 7-5, 6-4 on court five. The game rattled on for over an hour before another point was put on the board. Miladinović sent the Bears home happy with a 4-2 win, after coming back on court two, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The only unfinished game was Vetcz on court three, who was on his way back, 5-7, 7-5, 4-2. The Bears return to the Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday for another doubleheader. The day kicks off with a game against the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, with the first serve at 11am. Green and Gold conference play begins at 6 p.m. against Texas Tech University.

