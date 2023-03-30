Saginaw wins bid for 2024 Memorial Cup hockey tournament





Saginaw hockey fans, officials and city planners celebrated on Wednesday after learning Canadian Hockey League officials had approved Saginaw’s bid to host the 2024 Memorial Cup. Saginaw officials estimate the tournament could bring in up to $25 million to central Michigan businesses, with additional projects to upgrade the Dow Event Center, nearby areas and Hoyt Park. The Memorial Cup is one of the oldest hockey tournaments in the world, in which the three champions of the Canadian Hockey League participate along with the team from the host city. Saginaw’s bid to host the tournament included proposals for $2.1 million in renovations to the Dow Event Center and $1.2 million to develop a plaza near the Dow. Hoyt Park also focused on improvements. The choice to play in Saginaw marks the first time in 26 years that the Memorial Cup will be hosted in the United States and the first time an OHL city in the United States will host the tournament. The last US city to host the Memorial Cup was Spokane, Washington in 1998. The other three CHL cities to bid for the 2024 Memorial Cup were Kingston, Niagara, and Sault Ste. Marie. The Memorial Cup began in 1919 as a memorial to Canadian soldiers who died in World War I. It includes the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hokey League and the Western Hockey League, with the host team qualifying as the fourth entrant. All games are broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and the NHL Network in the United States. The 2023 Memorial Cup will be held in Kamloops, British Columbia from May 25 to June 4. The 2022 Memorial Cup was held in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, with St. John officials estimating an economic impact of more than $25 million. On behalf of Dick Garber and the Saginaw Spirit franchise, we are grateful to the Memorial Cup selection committee, Spirit president Craig Goslin said in a press release. It is an honor for the community of Saginaw and the 400,000 people who call the Great Lakes Bay Region home to host the 2024 Memorial Cup. Saginaw is both honored and prepared. We respect and understand the significance the Memorial Cup has in Canadian culture, and we intend to illustrate this respect and honor throughout the event. It is our intention that when it is completed the CHL, all visiting players, staff, sponsors, fans and stakeholders will leave saying that this was an exceptionally managed Memorial Cup and that we had a fantastic experience. Saginaw’s investments include increasing the number of team locker rooms from three to four, adding four VIP suites, adding restrooms and renovating the media suite. Other improvements, not tied to the Memorial Cup bid, include the replacement of the Wendler Arena ceiling, updated lighting, and infrastructure and equipment improvements at the Dow Event Center. The planned plaza, dedicated to former Saginaw mayor Henry Marsh, is located across the street from the Dow Event Center and under the I-675 overpass. The goal is to add LED lighting under the bridge, seating areas, barriers to block vehicles and a mural of Marsh. Future improvements could include a basketball court, pickleball courts, and a half-size hockey rink. Under the proposal, Hoyt Park would add lighting and a pavilion. MORE Saginaw Spirit in the race to host the 2024 Memorial Cup In the Memorial Cup bid, Saginaw scores momentum for multi-million dollar projects

