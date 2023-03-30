Lions Head to Mission Bay for San Diego Classic





LOS ANGELES The LMU women’s rowing team has finished their season of scrimmage and will begin regular season competition on Saturday, April 1 at the San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay, CA. The Lions competed in three scrimmages in February and March to start the year 2023 off right. With competitors in USC Trojans, a scrimmage in San Diego with UCSD and a last-minute trip to Tempe Arizona for an exhibition with Iowa on March 18. “Any chance to compete against another team is a valuable experience for the athletes to increase their skills on race day and practice games,” says head coach Allison Foster . “While we learned a lot in our three scrimmages this year. The team is eager to get to the 2k course and put their training to the test this weekend against a lot of great competition in San Diego.” The Lions will compete in three events over two days in San Diego. The Varsity 8+ will compete in the Collegiate Cal Cup race, the second Varsity 8+ will compete in the Collegiate Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy race, and the Varsity 4+ will compete in the Collegiate Karen Lumleigh Cortney Cup race. Heats & Prelims begin at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, April 1. The results of the races on Saturday will determine which finals the team will participate in on Sunday 2 April. Follow The Lions on twitter @lmulionsrowing for updates and results Donate today: Fans interested in contributing to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will contribute to a transformative athletic, academic and cultural student-athlete experience for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics. Follow along with the action: For full coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, visitLMULions.com. We encourage you to follow all actions on social media as well. Follow us by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

