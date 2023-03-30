Hockey players contribute to nighttime fun in council chambers | News

MAHTOMEDI It looks like we have a fun night ahead, predicted Mayor Richard Brainerd as he ordered the March 21 Mahtomedi City Council meeting.
Dignitaries and concerned citizens gathered in the council chambers to participate in and celebrate community activities. The city immediately declared March 21 as Mahtomedi High School Boys Hockey Day in tribute to the team’s championship season.
It is the duty of the mayor and city council to honor and recognize its outstanding citizens, Brainerd said. Mahtomedi High School has a rich tradition of talented people and teams who have achieved academic, artistic and athletic achievement, he said.
The double 6-5 victory over Warroad on March 11, as well as the team’s 2020 Class A State High School Boys Hockey championship, inspired the city to recognize his. Brainerd presented coaches and team representatives with the proclamation plate, the original photo of the team as it appeared on the front page of the White Bear Press on March 15, and two copies of that March 15 edition.
After updating the Council on Legislative Procedures at the Capitol, Senator Karin Housley presented her own resolution honoring the hockey team and invited the entire team to her Capitol offices to receive it.
Housley reminded all in attendance that her husband, Phil Housley, had a great career in the National Hockey League (NHL) and later coached the Stillwater High School hockey team. Although he is a member of the NHL Hall of Fame and the US Hockey Hall of Fame, Phil told his wife that he feels left out because he is not a member of a state championship hockey team, Housley said.
Other action from the March 21 meeting:
During her 11 years in the Minnesota State Senate, Housley has served on committees dealing with jobs, bonding and homelessness. Each of the 67 senators must represent an equal number of people, and Mahtomedi was added to the Housley district, she said. And I am lucky that Mahtomedi is part of my district, she said.
With about eight weeks left until the legislative session, lawmakers are spending long days at the Capitol deciding what to do with the $17.5 billion surplus and the long lines of people reaching out for a slice of it, Housley said. She said that as a member of the bonding committee earlier that day, she spent nearly four hours hearing requests for money. At the same time, Housley vowed to continue fighting for tax relief. Minnesota is one of only 11 states without a full exemption for Social Security benefits, she said. The universal school breakfast and lunch bill is good, but what is it costing school districts? she wondered. Previously, the government paid 12% of the bill to provide lunches, but now the government pays 100% of the students, she said.
Lawmakers have been working on a catalytic converter theft bill, relevant as Washington County has been a highly targeted area. Housley said, among other things, that she continues to say a firm no to the legalization of recreational cannabis. The cannabis bill moved forward, but is now standing still, she said. With the issue divided by a single vote in the Senate, Housley and other senators are working to teach the Senate not to pass the bill. A local couple, Randy and Heather Bacchus, have appeared at the Capitol to talk about the harm cannabis causes. As cities prepare to pass opt-out ordinances following recreational cannabis legalization, the pair testified to its harmful effects on young people struggling with mental illness. Their son, Randy, died of cannabis-induced psychosis in July 2021 at the age of 21. Although the pending bill sets the legal age at 21, young people’s brains aren’t fully developed until they’re 25 years old, Heather Bacchus said. . The marijuana of today is not the marijuana of the 1970s; now the THC concentration in products makes them much more potent. Over the past decade, the concentration of THC has increased by more than 30% in commercial products where cannabis is legal. People don’t realize what it is, they think of what it was, Heather said. The stated reason for legalization, the black market, will not go away, she noted: if cannabis is taxed, children will look for cheaper cannabis on the black market. We didn’t say people can’t smoke weed; were concerned about children under 25. The mayor promised that the city would work with the city attorney to draft an ordinance should recreational cannabis be legalized.
Washington County Commissioner Stan Karwoski attended the meeting to thank the community for their involvement in the CSAH 12 (formerly STH 244) turnback process. It takes a partnership to get a road like this done, he said, acknowledging the thoughtful suggestions required for the total reconstruction of the road west of downtown as far as Century Avenue. The project took place in the summer of 2022 and ended on October 10 with the ribbon cutting. This was the first virtual open house project. There were more than 10,000 online interactions via social media. The $4.9 million project spanned 2 miles and used 9,000 tons of new pavement. The project contractor received an award for environmental excellence for its methods of erosion control. Community feedback led to several safety improvements, such as four concrete pedestrian islands, crosswalks, paths and traffic lights. In the summer of 2023, the crossings will be monitored for possible adjustments. The crosswalk to Lincolntown Avenue will receive particular attention as there are a number of safety concerns.
The community has a new representative on the Metropolitan Council. Mahtomedi resident Gail Cederberg has been appointed by the governor to represent District 12 and was sworn in a week ago. District 12 covers the area south from Forest Lake to Cottage Grove, including Mahtomedi. Founded in 1976, the Metropolitan Council is a planning organization for the metropolitan area of seven counties on sewage, parks, urban planning and more. Cederberg, who has a professional background in ground and surface water issues, appeared at the meeting to introduce himself and receive input from the public. She invited all community stakeholders to invite her to their meetings, especially regarding issues on the horizon such as bus routes, the turnaround of Highway 120, and water supply.
As a warning to motorists, walkers and cyclists up and down Old Wildwood Road, there will be five new driveways to watch out for, as well as 76 less mature trees, after the council approves a major subdivision. The development agreement for the 11-acre estate at 313 Old Wildwood Road has nine conditions. The single-family home that used to sit on that lot will be developed into five luxury residences ranging in price from $1,250,000 to $1,999,000. However, parking in the middle of the bike and walking path or even on the side of the road is not tolerated, as part of the developer agreement. The developer, Steve Zawadski, on behalf of property owner Owasso Beach LLC, is to plant a mix of 41 new trees consistent with the variety of trees currently in existence. The developer is also required to create suitable parking and assembly areas within the property during all phases of construction.
Mahtomedi is physically growing in land area, after the city formally annexed a property on Wildwood Road (CSAH 12) that belonged to the city of White Bear Lake. As part of a joint resolution with his neighbor, Mahtomedi must take the first action, which will be followed by a resolution of detachment on the part of White Bear Lake. The property, leased by one of the Chuck & Dons stores, is completely surrounded by Mahtomedi properties. The attached property is taxed by Mahtomedi and receives utilities from White Bear Lake. During the reconstruction of CSAH12/STH244, problems with the sidewalk in front of that property prompted the cities to look at this situation, Brainerd said.
Residents on the city’s south side have reason to feel a little safer crossing Lincolntown Avenue at Wildridge Road after the council instructed city officials to prepare a proposal for the installation of a rectangular fast-flashing beacon (RRFB), a curb recess and sidewalk, and a striped pedestrian crossing at and near the busy intersection. John and Susan Carr, longtime residents of the neighborhood, gave a presentation outlining the visibility hazards to pedestrians and cyclists crossing at that intersection. The intersection is an important part of the route used by students cycling through Katherine Abbott Park to OH Anderson. It’s a little hard to tell if cars are coming or not, says Julia Finger, a student who cycles to elementary school. Two solar RRFBs will cost about $7,000, and the curb about the same amount. Finance Director Scott Schaefer said the city has the funds to pay for these safety upgrades. City engineer John Sachi said the council could expect a change order for review at an upcoming meeting.
The city’s advisory committees have been renewed, after the council reappointed and appointed the following members, each to a three-year term beginning April 1, 2023 and ending March 31, 2026: Christine Ahmad-Maples was appointed to the Environment Committee; on the finance committee, Mike Bromelkamp, Roger Humphrey and Bob Pocrnich; about the Parks Commission, Anna Costello and Stacey Fischer; and on the planning committee, Alex Rogosheske and Dan Soler.
The city code states that if a building permit is not issued for a project within one year of the date a waiver is issued, that waiver becomes null and void unless the city allows an extension of the waiver. The Council granted that extension for the property at 317 Wedgewood Drive. In 2022, the owners applied for two waivers to build an addition to the main structure on their property, and the council approved the waivers on June 21, 2022. The owners have informed city officials that the addition project has been put on hold, but they anticipate construction in the spring of 2024.