No. 26 Sun Devils travel to NorCal for bouts with No. 42 Cal, No. 15 Stanford





TEMPE, Arizona. Following their dominant 7-0 victory over Washington State, the No. 26 Sun Devil Women’s Tennis team heads to Northern California this weekend for two matches at No. 42 California (Friday, March 31, 1:30 PM MST) and No. 15 Stanford (Saturday, April 1, 12:00 PM MST). FRIDAY IN CALIFORNIA Live Stats | Live stream SATURDAY IN STANFORD

Live statistics | Live stream The Sun Devils have a two-game winning streak against California, including a 4-3 victory in their most recent game on April 22, 2022 at the Pac-12 Tournament in Ojai. The Stanford Cardinal has given the Sun Devils some trouble in the past, but in their most recent regular season game on April 2, 2022, the Sun Devils won by their biggest margin ever against Stanford (4-2). Last season, the Sun Devils defeated both Cal and Stanford on consecutive days at the Whiteman Tennis Center to become head coaches Sheila McInerney win No. 550 in her career. A legendary victory for our legendary coach. Congratulations with Sheila McInerney who earned career earnings No. 550 today ??#ForksUp // #O2V pic.twitter.com/vmnOy4BYbL Arizona State Women’s Tennis (@sundevilwtennis) April 1, 2022 Sun Devil Comments (12-3, 2-1) The Sun Devils enter the weekend as the number 26 ranked team in the nation, up six spots from their previous ranking.

ASU has ranked two athletes in singles; No. 93 Juliet Morelet and no. 125 Chelsea Fontenel . The doubles of Patricia Spaak And Domenika Turkovic are ranked number 18 in the country.

and no. 125 . The doubles of And are ranked number 18 in the country. Arizona State has a perfect 11-0 home record this season. The team has won 58 of 66 matches at the Whiteman Tennis Center dating back to 2018.

In their most recent game, Washington State’s Sun Devils won 7-0 in Pullman, Washington. Duos partners Sedona Gallagher And Rachel Hanford won the punt-clinching doubles. Arizona State was dominant in singles, winning five of the first six sets. The Sun Devils went on to win all six singles games, with only one game going into a third set.

And won the punt-clinching doubles. Arizona State was dominant in singles, winning five of the first six sets. The Sun Devils went on to win all six singles games, with only one game going into a third set. Marianna Argyrokastriti leads the team in wins with 13. Freshman Fontenel, who filled in for the injured Morlet on singles Court 1, is close behind with 12 wins. Hanford, who has been outstanding this season when her name was called, is a perfect 5-0 in singles.

leads the team in wins with 13. Freshman Fontenel, who filled in for the injured Morlet on singles Court 1, is close behind with 12 wins. Hanford, who has been outstanding this season when her name was called, is a perfect 5-0 in singles. In doubles, the pairs of Argyrokastriti/Fontenel and Gallagher/Morlet are tied for most doubles wins by the team with eight. Preview of the No. 42 California Golden Bears (5-6, 2-2) The Golden Bears are ranked No. 42 in the most recent ITA ranking, up a whopping 19 places from the previous ranking.

California split their conference match-ups, 2-2, with wins over UCLA and Colorado and losses against USC and Utah.

Cal’s Jessica Alsola is ranked No. 40 in singles and Alsola and Katja Wiersholm’s doubles is No. 15.

California has split the last six meetings with Arizona State, but the Sun Devils have won the two most recent meetings. Ahead of the No. 15 Stanford Cardinals (11-2, 4-0) Stanford is ranked No. 15, a three-place jump from the previous ranking.

There are multiple ranked singles players for Stanford; No. 12 Connie Ma, No. 28 Angelica Blake, No. 33 Alexandra Yepifanova, and No. 84 Alexis Blokhina.

In doubles, Blake and Blokhina rank No. 62.

The Cardinals are 11-2 and a perfect 4-0 in conference play on the season.

Stanford is currently on an eight-game win streak that includes wins against No. 9 Vanderbilt and No. 8 Texas.

Arizona State has historically struggled against Stanford, but the two have split their two most recent matchups, including a 4-2 victory for Stanford in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Final, where the Sun Devils were the lowest seed in tournament history to win the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Final. to reach the final. After this weekend’s trip, the Sun Devils will return to Tempe to host four conference opponents for the final homestand of the spring. MATCHES VS. PAC-12 OPPOSITIONS THIS SEASON Sunday, March 5 vs. Oregon (W, 4-0)

Friday, March 17 in Washington (L, 1-4)

Sunday, March 19 in Washington State (W, 7-0) Friday, March 31 at Cal Saturday, April 1 at Stanford Friday April 7 vs. USC

Saturday April 8 vs. UCLA

Friday April 14 vs. Colorado

Saturday April 15 vs. Utah

Saturday, April 22 in Arizona HOME MATCHES REMAINING THIS SEASON Friday April 7 vs. USC (1:30 PM MST)

Saturday April 8 vs. UCLA (12 hours MST)

Friday April 14 vs. Colorado (1:30 p.m. MST)

Saturday April 15 vs. Utah (12 p.m. MST) ALMOST FOUR DECADES OF COACH MAC Sheila McInerney is in Year 39 at Arizona State. Only two current Pac-12 coaches have been on the job longer, and fourth on the list is Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer. McInerney recently coached in her 900th career game as head coach of the Sun Devils against the No. 6 Buckeyes on February 19. In April 2022, McInerney led the Sun Devils to a 4–3 victory over No. 12 Cal, securing their 550th career win. She currently holds a career record of 568-335. CURRENT PAC-12 COACHERS 37+ YEARS Jack Clark, Cal Rugby (40th season in 2022-23)

Mary Lou Mulflur, Washington Women’s Golf (40th season in 2022-23)

Sheila McInerneyArizona State Women’s Tennis (39th season in 2022-23) Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women’s Basketball (37th season in 2022-23) FUTURE DEVILS The Sun Devil announced the signing of top Croatian junior Sara Svetac in early March, the second signer in the incoming freshman class. Svetac, who ranked as high as No. 135 on the ITF Junior World rankings, has captured five ITF junior singles titles and a trio of junior doubles titles. She will arrive in Tempe this fall, along with top Lithuanian junior Emilija Tverijonaite, who signed with the team in November 2022. TO FOLLOW Stay up to date with the Sun Devils as they make their way to the Golden State all weekend on the team’s Twitter account, @sundevilwtennis, which will be updated with results, news roundups and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/3/30/womens-tennis-no-26-sun-devils-travel-to-norcal-for-bouts-with-no-42-cal-no-15-stanford.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related