Wednesday night hockey will see Spence’s return





Boy, how quickly things can change in the hockey world. Just a few weeks ago, the Ontario Reign was mired in a protracted streak of losses and thin on players. Now, they will be looking to win their fourth game in a row on Wednesday when they host the visiting Colorado Eagles. Coach Marco Sturm and his team try to shave off their magic number (5 points) a bit and get closer to clinching a playoff position. They currently sit fifth in the AHL’s Pacific Division, while Colorado clinched their own postseason spot last weekend. Much to Sturm’s delight, he gets some reinforcements to bolster the playoff push. Defenseman Jordan Spence was loaned back to Ontario from LA a few days ago, so look for him to return to the Reign blueline and also help the quarterback off the top power play unit. Switching from defense to attack, Alex Turcotte has been a key difference maker lately. He has had at least one point in every game since returning from injury and continues to develop in multiple areas of his game. The key for him, of course, will be to stay healthy. Special teams are always a major talking point at this time of the season and Ontario will be looking to build on their penalty kill success against the Eagles this season. It’s been excellent in 2022-23 and they’re third overall in the league’s PK rankings. To continue their success, whoever is between the pipes must make the necessary saves. Both Matt Villalta and Cal Petersen have played well against the Eagles, with the latter posting a 2-0-0 record and .930 save percentage this season. He is expected to take credit in this match, having ceded the net to Villalta last time. More roster help is on the way later this week. Read more about it here: Kings sign top offensive prospect at ELC; Here are the upcoming plans for him Based on configurations used during Tuesday’s practice, below is how the Reign is likely to be set up tonight. Kim Nousiainen played fairly regularly, but in the last game made way for the newly recruited Cole Krygier, who made his professional debut. Both are a realistic option on the third pair. In addition, Helge Grans could also slide to the right side of that pair. There was quite a bit of rotation on the blueline during practice. Finally, to clarify something about Spence, he is eligible to be recalled by the kings if necessary. ONTARIO REIGN PROJECTED LINEUP vs. COLORADO EAGLES Andersson-Tynan-Madden

Doubts – Turcotte – Fagemo

Ward – Quine – Chromeak

Lee Schnarr Goulbourne Bjornfot–Spence

Moverare – Bisson

Krygier–Gance Petersen

Villalta Likely game scratches: Grans, Helenius, Inamoto, Nousiainen, Pavlychev, Thompson Recalled to NHL: Kupari Long-term out, injured: Thomas, Doty Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM PST tonight and the game can be viewed on AHL TV.

