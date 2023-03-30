Catamount Baseball visits Mercer for Weekend SoCon Series

Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina baseball continues Southern Conference play this weekend, traveling to Macon, Georgia, for a three-game league series against the Mercer Bears at OrthoGeorgia Park. The three-game series begins Friday (March 31) at 6:00 PM, with the first pitch at 2:00 PM on Saturday (April 1) and 1:00 PM on Sunday (April 2).

Friday’s game is scheduled broadcast on ESPN3 (cable/satellite subscription required) with live stats via StatBroadcast available through links on CatamountSports.com for all three games.

After winning their SoCon opener last Friday at UNCG by a score of 10-4, the Catamounts dropped the next two to their in-state league foe, going 5-4 in 12 innings on Saturday before going an 11- 8 misadventure members in the series rubber competition on Sunday. WCU led all three series games, leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth and leading 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning before falling 5-4 on Saturday. In Sunday’s final, WCU rallied from a 6-1 deficit to take an 8-6 lead in the home stretch of the seventh inning before UNCG scored the final five runs of the game in the 11-8 series- victory.

Graduated transfer RHP earlier this week Nick Torres was selected as the SoCon Pitcher of the Week after pitching six shutout relief innings while striking out seven in scoring the win last Friday. The Woodstock, Georgia product held the Spartans to just two hits with one walk in the victory.

Torres is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against Mercer just two hours south of his hometown in his home state. He has 10 relief appearances this year and Friday is his first start in a Catamount uniform. The remainder of WCU’s weekend rotation remains unannounced due to a variety of team injuries that have forced the Catamount coaching staff to shuffle personnel.

Offensively for WCU, two Catamounts reached active double-digit base, safely removing second infielder Brandon Butterworth has achieved in 12 games in a row while James Hinson has been on board in 11 consecutive games, including a current team-best four-game hitting streak. During his current four-game streak, Hinson has four multi-hit games, including a career-best four-hit outing on Sunday at UNCG, and has hit .500 (10-for-20) on the streak. Three Catamounts Zach Ketterman , Jordan Starkes And Nate Stocum each have an active three-game hitting streak.

Mercer (17-9, 2-1 SoCon) also opened his SoCon slate on the road, taking 2-of-3 from The Citadel in Charleston, SC this past weekend. The Bears claimed the series with a 7-3 victory on Friday and a 4-3 decision on Saturday to qualify. The Citadel saved Sunday’s game with a 6-2 win, made possible by six runs scored in the middle third.

Mercer claimed his 17th win midway through the week, beating in-state foe Kennesaw State 15–6 on a trio of big innings that included a five-run first, a four-run sixth and a six-run seventh. Bear head coach Craig Gibson tied former Mercer skipper Barry Myers as the program’s all-time winningest head coach with 648 career wins and aims to set the all-time record with the team’s next win.

About the Mercer Bears:

Mercer has played 15 of his 26 games at home this season, with an overall record of 9-6, including losses in three of the last four played in Macon, a one-point loss, 12-11 to Georgia Southern on March 22 and 2 — of-3 in non-conference play for Rutgers March 17-19.

Despite ranking lowest in the SoCon with eight teams in team batting average of .270 combined, the powerful Bear lineup leads the league with 37 home runs in the year 11 more than WCU (26). Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with a total of 72 extra-base hits and has the fifth-best slugging percentage with .438. On the mound, Mercer ranks sixth with a 6.34 collective ERA with a .278 batting average against. Bear pitching ranks second in the SoCon with 226 team strikeouts, 59 of which were seeking.

The Bears have the league’s best fielding percentage with .983, having committed a conference-low 16 errors while turning up a SoCon-best 24 double plays.

Mercer placed second in both the SoCon coaches and media preseason polls, with two first-place votes from the head coaches and six from the media voting. Three Bears made the preseason All-SoCon team

Western Carolina vs Mercer The Series:

The Catamounts and Bears have met on the baseball diamond 27 times since 2007, with Mercer holding a slim 14-13 series lead. The last two three-game series were both sweeps. WCU won all three games at Cullowhee in 2022, including a walk-off, 11-inning win in the third game, and Mercer earned the sweep in 2021, also an 11-inning win. This weekend’s three-game set represents the first series meeting in Macon, Georgia, since 2019, when WCU took 2-of-3 from the Bears. Western Carolina has won six of its nine all-time meetings in Macon (6-3), including four of its last five meetings.

On deck for the Catamounts:

Following this weekend’s conference series in Mercer, the Catamounts will open a four-game home run next week, beginning Tuesday, April 4, by hosting USC Upstate at 5 p.m. in non-conference action at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium. The homestand continues April 6-8, while WCU hosts VMI at SoCon, Thursday through Saturday in Cullowhee.

2023 Catamount Baseball Western Carolina (10-14, 1-2 SoCon) at Mercer (17-9, 2-1 SoCon)

Game 1 Friday March 31 | 6pm |Coverage:ESPN3| LiveStats

Projected pitching contest:

WCU Grad. RHP Nick Torres (3-1, 1.71 ERA; 10 app, 0 GS, 21.0 IP, 18K, 5BB)

MER soft. LHP Colton Cosper (0-2 7.63 ERA; 8 app, 2 GS, 15.1 IP, 10K, 7BB)

Game 2 Saturday March 25 | 2pm |Coverage:LiveStats

Projected pitching contest:

WCU to be determined

MER to be determined

Game 3 Sunday March 26 | 1pm |Coverage: LiveStats

Projected pitching contest:

WCU to be determined

MER to be determined