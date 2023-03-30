Cowboy baseball set for Big 12 Showdown against Texas

#15 Texas (19-7, 3-0) at #13 Oklahoma State (20-6, 4-2)

Fri 31 March 6pm / Sat 1 April 6pm / Sun 2 April 1pm

O’Brate Stadium (8,000) Stillwater, Oklahoma.

About the state of Oklahoma

OSU is 20-6 overall and is tied for 2nd in the Big 12 standings with a 4-2 conference score. The Cowboys host leading Texas at O’Brate Stadium this weekend.

The Cowboys are coming off a 42-22 season in 2022, making their ninth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. OSU finished tied for second place in the Big 12 standings with a 15-9 conference score, one game short of first place.

OSU was the No. 7 national seed in last year’s NCAA Championship, the program’s highest-ever tournament placement, and was an NCAA Regional host for the fourth time under Josh Holliday; the Pokes advanced to the NCAA Regional Finals for the sixth time under Holliday.

Directed by Nolan McLean And Rock Riggio OSU returns six position starters and 13 letter winners from ’22.

The 2023 season is OSU’s 11th under head coach Josh Holliday, who is 382-204-2 at his alma mater. The Cowboys have earned a berth in the NCAA region each year under his watch.

About Texel

Nationally ranked No. 15, Texas is 19-7 on the season, bringing a 15-game winning streak to Stillwater. The Longhorns top the Big 12 standings 3-0 after beating Texas Tech last weekend.

David Pierce is in his seventh season as head coach of the UT and has a 238-123 record with the Longhorns. He also has stints at Sam Houston State and Tulane and is 435-232 overall as head coach.

OSU is 52-66 against Texas all the way including a 24-13 run under Josh Holliday. Last season, the Cowboys won the series in Austin before going 1-2 against the Horns in the Big 12 Championship.

UT’s starting pitching rotation vs. the Cowboys are expected to be:

Friday: LHP Lucas Gordon 2-0, 1.65 ERA in seven appearances (6 starts); 41K, 15BB in 32.2 IP

Saturday: RHP Travis Stele 2-2, 4.55 ERA in six starts; 29K, 8BB in 27.2 IP

Sunday: To be determined

RESPECT

OSU ranked as high as No. 8 in the preseason national polls, receiving that ranking from USA TODAY Sport. This week, the Cowboys are ranked No. 13 by USA TODAY Sports and the NCBWA, 14th round Collegiate Baseball16th through Perfect game and 17th through D1Baseball And Baseball America.

OSU has been ranked nationally for 44 consecutive weeks, dating back to the 2021 preseason polls. The Cowboys reached No. 2 twice in 2022, marking their highest-ever ranking under Josh Holliday.

From March 4, 2013 to April 3, 2017, a span of 77 consecutive weeks, OSU was ranked in at least one national poll. During that time, the Cowboys spent 18 weeks in the Top 10, climbing as high as No. 3. They finished in the top 10 twice in the latest polls under Josh Holliday as 10th in 2014 and fourth in 2016.

RPI talk

Oklahoma State enters the weekend No. 24 in the official NCAA RPI; Texas is 16th.

We went stripes

OSU’s recent 12-game winning streak (February 26 – March 14) is the second-longest by a Big 12 team this season and is tied for the second-longest of Josh Holliday’s era as head coach.

The Pokes’ longest winning streak under Holliday is 14, which came in 2020-21 (COVID’s last five games shortened the ’20 season and the first nine of ’21), and OSU also achieved a 12-game winning streak in 2014 .

The program record for longest winning streak is 30 games, set by the 1986 Cowboys.

K Coulter

The 2022 OSU pitching staff shattered the program record for strikeouts in a season with 679, beating the previous mark with 91.

The Cowboys’ 679 strikeouts ranked fifth nationally, and they ranked seventh in the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings with 10.7.

With an influx of new guns, the staff has continued to pile on K’s this year. The Cowboys lead the Big 12 and rank ninth in the NCAA with 273 strikeouts, and they have three pitchers Juaron Watts-Brown , Ben Abraham And Isaac Stevens in the conference’s top 10 in punchouts.

OSU’s 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings this season tops the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally.

Cowboys raking

OSU’s offense is putting up some impressive numbers at the plate.

The Cowboys rank second in the Big 12 with a .314 team batting average, which is 20th nationally.

Six regulars in the OSU starting lineup hit at least .300. Nolan Schubart leads the way with a .402 average that ranks fourth in the Big 12.

OSU’s 66 doubles counts rank third nationally, five behind NCAA leader Virginia.

The Cowboys have broken a Big 12-best 50 home runs, which ranks 11th nationally. Thirteen different players homered, and three of them Nolan Schubart , Rock Riggio And David Mendham lead the team with eight round trippers each.

OSU’s .571 slugging percentage leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally.

The Cowboys have recorded five run-rule victories this season.

Roc rolled and he’s doing it again

Rock Riggio enjoyed a Freshman All-American season in 2022, starting 53 games for the Cowboys and hitting .295 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 47 RBIs.

The second baseman caught fire at the plate in the postseason and was named to the all-tournament team of both the Big 12 Baseball Championship and the NCAA Stillwater Regional. In 10 games, he hit .458 (22-for-48) with six doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs.

Riggio is swinging a hot bat again during OSU’s last seven games, hitting four home runs, collecting 14 RBIs and raising his batting average to .330.

Random fact: As an eighth grader, Riggio promised to play baseball at UCLA.

Freshman swings a hot bat

Just over a month into his first collegiate season, Nolan Schubart has proven to be a powerful addition to the OSU lineup.

The left-handed outfielder has a team-high batting average of .402, which ranks fourth in the Big 12, and leads the league with a .793 slugging percentage. The Michigan native is also second in the league in home runs (8), third in on-base percentage (.528), fifth in RBIs (31) and sixth in total bases (65).

Schubart has reached base safely in 16 straight games, the longest streak by a Cowboy this season.

Random fact: Schubart was originally committed to playing at Michigan before a coaching change there led to his signing with the Cowboys.

Big Ben