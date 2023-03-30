Six Cowgirls collect All-America Honors





STILL WATER The NCEA announced its All-America teams for the 2022-23 season on Thursday afternoon, with six different Oklahoma State riders earning seven nominations. Riley Hogan And Sydney North were named second-team All-Americans in Fences while Emma Pacina was an honorable mention. Claire McDowall And Joe Roberson claimed All-America second team spots in Horsemanship, and Quince Clark along with Roberson, All-America was named honorable mention in Reining. This year’s additions bring OSU’s total to 73 All-Americans in program history under head coach Larry Sanchez . Seven selections is the most in a single season since 2016/17, when the Cowgirls also had seven All-Americans. For Roberson, this is her third season in a row earning All-America honors after being named honorable mention and second team in Horsemanship for the past two years. It is the first time for her that she deserves the credit for Reining. The senior is 8-4 in Horsemanship with a team-best four MOPs and 9-3 in Reining of the Season. North makes her second All-American appearance after earning an honorable mention in 2019-20. The senior used a late wave to secure her nomination, going 10-4 a year, including a 7-1 score with three MOPs in the spring. Hogan establishes herself as one of OSU’s most reliable riders and earns her first All-America recognition. The sophomore is 11-3 on the season in Fences with three MOP awards and is now 17-5 in her first two seasons as a Cowgirl. McDowall has been steady all season for the Cowgirls, compiling a 9-2-1 record to earn her first All-America selection. Before losing by one point in the Big 12 semifinal against Baylor, McDowall had not lost since October. She would rebound in the Big 12 Final against TCU to help the Cowgirls win their third consecutive Big 12 Conference title. Pacyna earns an honorable mention in Fences for the second time in her career, along with her honor for 2020-21. The senior has quietly put up one of the strongest seasons in the country, finishing 10-2 with a MOP against Baylor in October. Clark built on a successful freshman season a year ago by dominating this year for the Cowgirls, earning her first career All-America honor. The sophomore is 8-2-2 on the season and records two wins at the Big 12 Championship as she prepares for the Nationals. Oklahoma State is fresh off winning its third consecutive Big 12 Conference Championship crown this past weekend in Stillwater. Now the Cowgirls turn their attention to Ocala, Florida, where they will defend their NCEA National Championship April 13-15. Check back often for more information about the Cowgirls okstate. com.

