WLAX opens BIG EAST Play Saturday in Georgetown

The Marquette women’s lacrosse team (9-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) will open BIG EAST play this weekend as it travels to Georgetown (5-6, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. CT in Washington, DC MU will then return home for its final non-conference game against Ohio State (5-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, April 4 at noon CT at Valley Fields. Both games will be streamed on FloSports, with live stats and stream links for both games available at GoMarquette.com.

Marquette is in the midst of his best program in season history, going into the weekend with just one win to tie his best-ever total wins. The Golden Eagles have won six in a row and are going 5-0 this year, most recently after a 2-0 road trip with an 18-5 win in Eastern Michigan on Friday and a 17-0 win in Central Michigan on Sunday.

Georgetown will also make its BIG EAST season debut, with an overall record of 5-6. The Hoyas placed second in the preseason poll. They have been led this season by junior forward Kylie Hazen, who has a team-best 38 points on 22 goals and 16 assists.

Ohio State enters the game 5-7, with six of the seven losses going to teams currently in the IWLCA Top-25. The Buckeyes were led this season by junior forward Jamie Lasda with a team-high 41 points on 18 goals and 23 assists.

MU and Georgetown faced each other 12 times, the Hoyas led the series 3-9, and the teams split last year’s matchups. Against Ohio State, Marquette is 0-3 including an 18-11 loss to the Buckeyes last season in Columbus.

Going into the weekend, Georgetown begins BIG EAST play with an overall record of 5-6.

The Hoyas are coming off an 11-10 loss at Penn on Sunday. They have a 3-2 record in home games this season.

The squad is led by junior forward Kylie Hazen, who has 38 points on 22 goals and a team-high 16 assists. She also ranks third on the team with 22 ties. Graduate forward Erin Bakes is the team’s leading scorer with 25 goals.

In the net, senior Emily Gaven and sophomore Leah Warehime split in the interim, though Gaven has started all 11 games and has a 4-6 record. Gaven has a GAA of 14.03 with a .442 save percentage, while Warehime has a 9.82 GAA and a .527 save percentage.

GU scores an average of 10.73 goals per game, while 11.36 is allowed. It has the lowest character check percentage (.449) in the BIG EAST.

Saturday’s game will be the 13th all-time meeting between Marquette and Georgetown, MU’s most played series.

Georgetown has a 9-3 series lead and Marquette is 1-4 in Washington DC

Last season, the Golden Eagles defeated the Hoyas 14-12 in Milwaukee, then lost 17-13 in the BIG EAST Tournament Semifinals.

DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE

5/5/22 EN 13-17

24-04-22 HW 14-12

4/11/21 AL 10-20

4/9/21 AW 15-9

5/2/19 HL 10-17

Ohio State enters Tuesday’s game with an overall record of 5-7 and a 0-3 in Big Ten play. It comes off a 16-6 home win over Louisville on Tuesday.

Six of OSU’s seven losses this year were to IWLCA Top-25 teams.

The squad is led by junior forward Jamie Lasda, who has 41 points on 18 goals and a team-high 23 assists, while also drawing 34. Senior forward Nicole Ferrara is the team’s top scorer with 30 goals.

In net, junior Regan Alexander has started all 12 games and has a 5-7 record. She posted an 11.10 GAA with a .484 save percentage and 109 saves.

The Buckeyes average 10.08 goals per game while allowing 11.17. They rank 20th nationally with a .483 savings rate.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth all-time between Marquette and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have won all three games in the series, including an 18-11 victory last season in Columbus.

All-time vs current Big Ten teams, Marquette is a combined 1-19.

DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE

20-02-22 AL 11-18

3/7/20 HL 14-16

3/1/19 AL 9-11

Marquette capped off a perfect March slate with a 2-0 road trip to Michigan, beating Eastern Michigan 18-5 and Central Michigan 17-9.

Against the Eagles, MU posted a program-record 20 turnovers caused and allowed only eight shots, the fewest ever by a Marquette opponent. Emma Soccodato And Mega Birley each scored four goals to lead the team.

In Central Michigan, the Golden Eagles got off to a slow start and then used a huge second quarter to drive away, leading a whopping 10 goals in the game. freshman Tess Osburn And Isabel Casucci each had tricks for MU, while Hannah Greving led the team with five points on three goals and a pair of assists.

After helping MU to a 2-0 last week, Emma Soccodato And Mary Schumar were named BIG EAST Midfielder and Striker of the Week respectively.

Soccodato scored a total of six goals, eight ground balls, four goals and six draws this week. She had a career-high four ground balls in every game, and against EMU, she went for four goals and three turnovers caused.

Schumar was again MU’s top facilitator, with a total of nine assists and a pair of goals. At Eastern Michigan, she finished with two goals, four assists, a ground ball, and a turnover.

Just past the halfway mark of the season, Marquette has already achieved unprecedented success in what has been the best season in the program’s history.

MU has a chance to win its best ever total (10) against Georgetown this weekend. The Golden Eagles have already won six road games, which is the best mark in the program, and are currently riding the longest win ever (6).

The team already has nine non-conference wins, improving on its previous best-of-six.

After tying Marquette’s single-season records in both points and assists last season, Mary Schumar is currently on track to shatter both records.

The senior is currently the nation’s leading facilitator with 4.0 assists per game and is fifth in the NCAA with 5.3 points per game.

She currently sits with 40 assists and 53 points, just three assists and 14 points short of the program records she set last year.

In addition, Schumar is just 14 assists away from becoming Marquette’s all-time career leader.

Marquette will stay home next weekend to present the first-year program Xavier on Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on FloSports.

Links to live stream and stats are available at GoMarquette.com