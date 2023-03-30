Sports
WLAX opens BIG EAST Play Saturday in Georgetown
The Marquette women’s lacrosse team (9-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) will open BIG EAST play this weekend as it travels to Georgetown (5-6, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. CT in Washington, DC MU will then return home for its final non-conference game against Ohio State (5-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, April 4 at noon CT at Valley Fields. Both games will be streamed on FloSports, with live stats and stream links for both games available at GoMarquette.com.
Marquette is in the midst of his best program in season history, going into the weekend with just one win to tie his best-ever total wins. The Golden Eagles have won six in a row and are going 5-0 this year, most recently after a 2-0 road trip with an 18-5 win in Eastern Michigan on Friday and a 17-0 win in Central Michigan on Sunday.
Georgetown will also make its BIG EAST season debut, with an overall record of 5-6. The Hoyas placed second in the preseason poll. They have been led this season by junior forward Kylie Hazen, who has a team-best 38 points on 22 goals and 16 assists.
Ohio State enters the game 5-7, with six of the seven losses going to teams currently in the IWLCA Top-25. The Buckeyes were led this season by junior forward Jamie Lasda with a team-high 41 points on 18 goals and 23 assists.
MU and Georgetown faced each other 12 times, the Hoyas led the series 3-9, and the teams split last year’s matchups. Against Ohio State, Marquette is 0-3 including an 18-11 loss to the Buckeyes last season in Columbus.
EXPLORE THE HOYAS
Going into the weekend, Georgetown begins BIG EAST play with an overall record of 5-6.
The Hoyas are coming off an 11-10 loss at Penn on Sunday. They have a 3-2 record in home games this season.
The squad is led by junior forward Kylie Hazen, who has 38 points on 22 goals and a team-high 16 assists. She also ranks third on the team with 22 ties. Graduate forward Erin Bakes is the team’s leading scorer with 25 goals.
In the net, senior Emily Gaven and sophomore Leah Warehime split in the interim, though Gaven has started all 11 games and has a 4-6 record. Gaven has a GAA of 14.03 with a .442 save percentage, while Warehime has a 9.82 GAA and a .527 save percentage.
GU scores an average of 10.73 goals per game, while 11.36 is allowed. It has the lowest character check percentage (.449) in the BIG EAST.
SERIES HISTORY VS GEORGETOWN
Saturday’s game will be the 13th all-time meeting between Marquette and Georgetown, MU’s most played series.
Georgetown has a 9-3 series lead and Marquette is 1-4 in Washington DC
Last season, the Golden Eagles defeated the Hoyas 14-12 in Milwaukee, then lost 17-13 in the BIG EAST Tournament Semifinals.
Last 5 meetings
DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE
5/5/22 EN 13-17
24-04-22 HW 14-12
4/11/21 AL 10-20
4/9/21 AW 15-9
5/2/19 HL 10-17
EXPLORING THE BUCKEYES
Ohio State enters Tuesday’s game with an overall record of 5-7 and a 0-3 in Big Ten play. It comes off a 16-6 home win over Louisville on Tuesday.
Six of OSU’s seven losses this year were to IWLCA Top-25 teams.
The squad is led by junior forward Jamie Lasda, who has 41 points on 18 goals and a team-high 23 assists, while also drawing 34. Senior forward Nicole Ferrara is the team’s top scorer with 30 goals.
In net, junior Regan Alexander has started all 12 games and has a 5-7 record. She posted an 11.10 GAA with a .484 save percentage and 109 saves.
The Buckeyes average 10.08 goals per game while allowing 11.17. They rank 20th nationally with a .483 savings rate.
SERIES HISTORY VS OHIO STATE
Tuesday’s game is the fourth all-time between Marquette and Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have won all three games in the series, including an 18-11 victory last season in Columbus.
All-time vs current Big Ten teams, Marquette is a combined 1-19.
Meetings of all times
DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE
20-02-22 AL 11-18
3/7/20 HL 14-16
3/1/19 AL 9-11
THE MATCHES OF THE LAST WEEK
Marquette capped off a perfect March slate with a 2-0 road trip to Michigan, beating Eastern Michigan 18-5 and Central Michigan 17-9.
Against the Eagles, MU posted a program-record 20 turnovers caused and allowed only eight shots, the fewest ever by a Marquette opponent. Emma Soccodato And Mega Birley each scored four goals to lead the team.
In Central Michigan, the Golden Eagles got off to a slow start and then used a huge second quarter to drive away, leading a whopping 10 goals in the game. freshman Tess Osburn And Isabel Casucci each had tricks for MU, while Hannah Greving led the team with five points on three goals and a pair of assists.
SOCCODATO AND SCHUMAR NOOMEN PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
After helping MU to a 2-0 last week, Emma Soccodato And Mary Schumar were named BIG EAST Midfielder and Striker of the Week respectively.
Soccodato scored a total of six goals, eight ground balls, four goals and six draws this week. She had a career-high four ground balls in every game, and against EMU, she went for four goals and three turnovers caused.
Schumar was again MU’s top facilitator, with a total of nine assists and a pair of goals. At Eastern Michigan, she finished with two goals, four assists, a ground ball, and a turnover.
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS
Just past the halfway mark of the season, Marquette has already achieved unprecedented success in what has been the best season in the program’s history.
MU has a chance to win its best ever total (10) against Georgetown this weekend. The Golden Eagles have already won six road games, which is the best mark in the program, and are currently riding the longest win ever (6).
The team already has nine non-conference wins, improving on its previous best-of-six.
SCHUMAR HAD A HISTORIC YEAR
After tying Marquette’s single-season records in both points and assists last season, Mary Schumar is currently on track to shatter both records.
The senior is currently the nation’s leading facilitator with 4.0 assists per game and is fifth in the NCAA with 5.3 points per game.
She currently sits with 40 assists and 53 points, just three assists and 14 points short of the program records she set last year.
In addition, Schumar is just 14 assists away from becoming Marquette’s all-time career leader.
NEXT FOR MU
Marquette will stay home next weekend to present the first-year program Xavier on Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on FloSports.
Links to live stream and stats are available at GoMarquette.com
|
Sources
2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2023/3/30/womens-lacrosse-wlax-opens-big-east-play-saturday-at-georgetown
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Mountaineers perform well on Pro Day
- The hero traveler joins the sick pilot
- Sun Devils return home to host Huskies
- Partner universities plan a unique manual to promote the progress of constitutional democracy in Ukraine
- Boris Johnson the clowns first bis
- Renewed and expanded funding for food production in the Northwest Territories
- Men’s Lacrosse Challenges No. 8 Army West Point on the road Saturday
- WLAX opens BIG EAST Play Saturday in Georgetown
- Hear a trauma surgeon describe the effects of AR-15 rifles on the human body
- Six Cowgirls collect All-America Honors
- Cowboy baseball set for Big 12 Showdown against Texas
- Sensemaker: Serious Sunak – Turtle