Men’s Lacrosse Challenges No. 8 Army West Point on the road Saturday

Bucknell (2-6, 1-2 PL) at No.8/8 Army (7-1, 4-0 PL)

When:Saturday, April 1 at 12 noon

Where:Michie Stadium West Point, NY

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats:GoArmyWestPoint.com

Bucknell at a glance

Bucknell will challenge its second-ranked opponent of the season on Saturday when it visits No. 8 Army.

The Bison get their first Patriot League win of the season, snapping a six-game losing skid with a 14-10 defeat of Colgate. It was the team’s second highest-scoring output of the year.

The Bison are currently tied for fifth place in the Patriot League. They have already faced two of the top three teams and the Black Knights are currently in first place.

Bucknell freshman I Zanelli received an honorable mention for Patriot League Goalie of the Week on Monday. The Bison have won five weekly Patriot League awards this season and 10 of the last 21 PL Rookie of the Week awards dating back to last year.

Junior Dutch Furlong was one of 11 student-athletes to appear on Thursday’s second round of additions to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. The prestigious award honors the best college lacrosse player in the United States. Furlong currently ranks second in NCAA Division I in points per game (5.71) and third in assists per game (3.29). He has registered at least one point in 27 consecutive games.

Bucknell posted a 9-6 (3-5 PL) record in 2022 and was back in the Patriot League tournament after missing out during the shortened 2021 season. The Bison have only missed the tournament three times since 2005. Bucknell fell to third-seeded Loyola in the quarter-finals of the 2022 PL.

Bucknell started 5-0 last season and finished first in the Patriot League in assists per game, ground balls per game and points per game. They placed second in goals per game and shots per game.

Bucknell set program records for goals (203), assists (127), and points (330), as well as a host of individual records.

Bucknell was selected sixth in the 2023 Patriot League preseason poll. Also a sophomore Connor Davis was one of 16 student-athletes named to the 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Davis, who earned PL Rookie of the Year last season, scored 45 goals to rank second in program history and was named PL Rookie of the Week six times.

Bucknell lost 12 seniors before graduation, including the 2022 All-League defenseman Drew Wellington and standout confrontation specialist Nick Crovatto . De Bison welcomed 15 newcomers this year, including 13 freshmen.

Along with Davis, Bucknell brought back second leading scorer Furlong, who finished sixth in the Patriot League in both shots per game and goals per game.

Midfielders Cam Doolan and Furlong are the two returning Bison who started all 15 games last season.

Seniors CJ Baron , JackFeda , Conor McCusker Andrew Stanzel And Danny Stiano were elected team captains for the 2023 season.

Head coach Frank Fedorjaka is in his 18th season as leader of the Bison. He has a career record of 146-102 and is a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year selection.

Category leaders

Goals: Connor Davis (18)

assists: Dutch Furlong (23) 3rd in NCAA in assists/game (3.29)

points: Dutch Furlong (40) 2nd in NCAA in points/game (5.71)

Shots: Connor Davis (55)

Ground balls: Danny Stiano (39)

Revenue generated: Andrew Stanzel (18) 5th in NCAA in Induced Revenue/Contest (2.25)

Face-Off Wins: Conor McCusker (49)

Face-off percentage: Griffin Schaffer (.500)

Saving percentage: I Zanelli (.462)

Goals Against Average: Rich O’Halloran (6.53)

saves: I Zanelli (78)

milestone watch

Danny Stiano : Needs 16 ground balls to reach 146 and crack Bucknell’s all-time top 10.

Cam Doolan : Needs four points to reach 50 for career.

Conor McCusker: Needs 15 faceoff wins to reach 100 for career.

Dutch Furlong : Needs 11 assists to reach 59 for his career and crack Bucknell’s all-time top 10.

In the Colgate Box Score

An 8–0 run, including seven unanswered goals in the second quarter, propelled Bucknell to a 14–10 victory over Colgate. Bucknell was 3-1 down early in the game, but his offense looked outstanding in the second quarter as it scored on seven of his 16 shots in the frame. The Bison held Colgate scoreless for nearly 24 minutes during the run.

Connor Davis tied his season high with five goals, and Cam Doolan added a hat trick. I Zanelli came up with 13 crucial saves and Bucknell capitalized on 19 Colgate turnivers.

The Bison finished 27 for 32 in the clears department. Bucknell also held Colgate at 0 for 3 on extra man opportunities as the Raiders held onto the lead going into faceoffs.

Colgate kept the pressure on and beat Bucknell 7-5 in the second half, but the Bison managed to keep their distance. With 13:44 left in the game, Colgate started a 5-1 run and cut Bucknell’s lead to 13-10 with three minutes remaining.

Army at a glance

The Army goes into the weekend 7-1 (4-0 PL) after a 10-5 victory over No. 10/9 Loyola last Saturday. It was the Black Knights’ second victory over a ranked opponent this season, as they defeated top-10 team Rutgers on February 18. The Black Knights have not lost since starting the season with a 10-8 loss at the hands of UMass.

Army was ranked #8 this week by both the USILA Coaches’ Poll and the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll.

The Black Knights were selected fourth in the 2023 Patriot League Preseason Poll with center fielder Jake Morin and defenseman AJ Pilate being named to the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Both were All-Patriot League Second Team honorees last season, and Morin was added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Thursday.

Leger posted a 12-4 (6-2 PL) record last year and reached the Patriot League Championship Game before falling to Boston U. Leger lost 2022 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Brendan Nichtern by graduating, along with All -League selections Bobby Abshire and James Pryor.

The Black Knights currently lead the Patriot League in scoring margin (5.8) and rank fourth in the nation. His scoring defense (8.0 pg) is the first in the nation.

Bucknell is 14-31 in the all-time series with Army dating back to 1979. The Black Knights won the last two games, while the Bison secured a win at West Point in 2018.

Army, number 13 at the time, scored three goals in the last four minutes to get past Bucknell at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium last April. The Bison led 9-7 with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter. Dutch Furlong scored four goals for Bucknell, and Rich O’Halloran counted 16 saves. Meanwhile, Army’s Will Coletti won 19 of 23 faceoffs, collecting 12 ground balls and scoring a goal.

Next one

Bucknell will return to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. to host Lehigh.