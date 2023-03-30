Sports
Sun Devils return home to host Huskies
After being away from home for the past two weeks, Sun Devil softball returns to Farrington Stadium this weekend for a three-game series with No. 8 Washington.
The first throw on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m., with Saturday scheduled for 5 p.m. The series finale kicks off at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
All three games of the series can be seen on the ASU Livestream. Links for the video and live stats can be found at TheSunDevils.com/coverage.
ASU will return home with an overall record of 18-10, but only 3-7 over the past 10 games. They are currently eighth in the Pac-12 with a 2-4 record in conference play.
The Sun Devils have a home record of 12-4 this season. ASU has gone 40-10 at home for the past two seasons.
ASU bats .296 and scores 5.21 points per game. The team is third in the Pac-12 with 41 home runs and sixth with 78 extra-base hits. Their .532 slugging is second in the conference.
In the circle, the staff has a 2.78 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. The team has thrown five shutouts and averages 6.57 strikeouts per seven innings. The opposition hits .240 with a .665 OPS and hits a home run every 53.6 at bats.
SERIES HISTORY
ASU has struggled with Washington in the series’ history. The Huskies have gone 64-34 all-time against the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils won the series 2-1 last season and the teams have split their 32 games since 2011.
The Sun Devils are 16-29 against the Huskies in Tempe and 13-18 at Farrington Stadium. The two teams shared four games at Farrington during the 2021 campaign.
QUICK START
The Sun Devils defeated the opposition 23-13 in the first inning of games this season. They are 10-1 in first inning scoring leading to a 13-2 record in first scoring.
The success in the first inning was enhanced by the team hitting seven home runs in the opening phase.
SETTING UP
This season, ASU succeeded in getting the first batter of the inning on base. Through 171 innings at the plate, the Sun Devils have seen the lead-off batter reach base 51.5 percent of the time.
In contrast, ASU opponents have seen their first batter reach base in an inning in 37.4 percent of their 179 chances.
STILL LOVE THE LONG BALL
After hitting a program-record 104 home runs in 2022, the Sun Devils have continued to perform in that department in 2023. With 41 home runs in 28 games, ASU is seventh in the nation by hitting 1.46 per game.
The team ranks 14th in the NCAA in total home runs, and they have scored 66 runs on the home run this season (45.2% of total runs). ASU homered in 17 consecutive games, one short of the program record, before being eliminated by Arizona on March 10.
NOT ONLY HOMERS
While the long ball has been a factor in the team’s scoring this season, ASU has totaled 78 extra-base hits to finish sixth in the Pac-12.
All those extra-base hits put the team fourth in the conference and 23rd in the NCAA with a .915 OPS. The Sun Devils have at least one XBH in 22 of the team’s 28 games this season.
ALMOST 1,600
Arizona State, one of the most successful programs in NCAA history, needs seven wins to reach 1,600 since joining the NCAA in 1982. During those 42 seasons, the Sun Devils are 1593-828-2 (.658).
ASU has averaged 38 wins per season, made 17 consecutive postseason appearances, and won two national championships in 2008 and 2011.
TOP OF THE LINEUP
Yanni Acuña continues to lead the Sun Devils from her opening position with a batting average of .419 and 36 hits as the team leader. She has a team-high 12 multi-hit games, as she recorded a hit in all but seven games and drove in 19 runs.
Acuña averages sixth in the Pac-12 and she ranks fourth in slugging (.802) and total bases (69), eighth in home runs (8), and tenth in doubles (7).
Acuña dates from last season and reached base in 43 of the previous 46 games.
THE JORDYN RULES
Jordan VanHook continues to lead the Pac-12 with 14 home runs and the country in home runs per game at .50. She hits a home run every 5.9 at bats and twice this season, she homered in four consecutive games.
VanHook slugging .927 to finish second in the conference and 10th in the NCAA. She hits .354 with five doubles and 27 RBIs.
|
Sources
2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/3/30/softball-sun-devils-return-home-to-host-huskies.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Mountaineers perform well on Pro Day
- The hero traveler joins the sick pilot
- Sun Devils return home to host Huskies
- Partner universities plan a unique manual to promote the progress of constitutional democracy in Ukraine
- Boris Johnson the clowns first bis
- Renewed and expanded funding for food production in the Northwest Territories
- Men’s Lacrosse Challenges No. 8 Army West Point on the road Saturday
- WLAX opens BIG EAST Play Saturday in Georgetown
- Hear a trauma surgeon describe the effects of AR-15 rifles on the human body
- Six Cowgirls collect All-America Honors
- Cowboy baseball set for Big 12 Showdown against Texas
- Sensemaker: Serious Sunak – Turtle