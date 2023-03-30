Sun Devils return home to host Huskies

After being away from home for the past two weeks, Sun Devil softball returns to Farrington Stadium this weekend for a three-game series with No. 8 Washington.

The first throw on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m., with Saturday scheduled for 5 p.m. The series finale kicks off at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

All three games of the series can be seen on the ASU Livestream. Links for the video and live stats can be found at TheSunDevils.com/coverage.

ASU will return home with an overall record of 18-10, but only 3-7 over the past 10 games. They are currently eighth in the Pac-12 with a 2-4 record in conference play.

The Sun Devils have a home record of 12-4 this season. ASU has gone 40-10 at home for the past two seasons.

ASU bats .296 and scores 5.21 points per game. The team is third in the Pac-12 with 41 home runs and sixth with 78 extra-base hits. Their .532 slugging is second in the conference.

In the circle, the staff has a 2.78 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. The team has thrown five shutouts and averages 6.57 strikeouts per seven innings. The opposition hits .240 with a .665 OPS and hits a home run every 53.6 at bats.

SERIES HISTORY

ASU has struggled with Washington in the series’ history. The Huskies have gone 64-34 all-time against the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils won the series 2-1 last season and the teams have split their 32 games since 2011.

The Sun Devils are 16-29 against the Huskies in Tempe and 13-18 at Farrington Stadium. The two teams shared four games at Farrington during the 2021 campaign.

QUICK START

The Sun Devils defeated the opposition 23-13 in the first inning of games this season. They are 10-1 in first inning scoring leading to a 13-2 record in first scoring.

The success in the first inning was enhanced by the team hitting seven home runs in the opening phase.

SETTING UP

This season, ASU succeeded in getting the first batter of the inning on base. Through 171 innings at the plate, the Sun Devils have seen the lead-off batter reach base 51.5 percent of the time.

In contrast, ASU opponents have seen their first batter reach base in an inning in 37.4 percent of their 179 chances.

STILL LOVE THE LONG BALL

After hitting a program-record 104 home runs in 2022, the Sun Devils have continued to perform in that department in 2023. With 41 home runs in 28 games, ASU is seventh in the nation by hitting 1.46 per game.

The team ranks 14th in the NCAA in total home runs, and they have scored 66 runs on the home run this season (45.2% of total runs). ASU homered in 17 consecutive games, one short of the program record, before being eliminated by Arizona on March 10.

NOT ONLY HOMERS

While the long ball has been a factor in the team’s scoring this season, ASU has totaled 78 extra-base hits to finish sixth in the Pac-12.

All those extra-base hits put the team fourth in the conference and 23rd in the NCAA with a .915 OPS. The Sun Devils have at least one XBH in 22 of the team’s 28 games this season.

ALMOST 1,600

Arizona State, one of the most successful programs in NCAA history, needs seven wins to reach 1,600 since joining the NCAA in 1982. During those 42 seasons, the Sun Devils are 1593-828-2 (.658).

ASU has averaged 38 wins per season, made 17 consecutive postseason appearances, and won two national championships in 2008 and 2011.

TOP OF THE LINEUP

Yanni Acuña continues to lead the Sun Devils from her opening position with a batting average of .419 and 36 hits as the team leader. She has a team-high 12 multi-hit games, as she recorded a hit in all but seven games and drove in 19 runs.

Acuña averages sixth in the Pac-12 and she ranks fourth in slugging (.802) and total bases (69), eighth in home runs (8), and tenth in doubles (7).

Acuña dates from last season and reached base in 43 of the previous 46 games.

THE JORDYN RULES

Jordan VanHook continues to lead the Pac-12 with 14 home runs and the country in home runs per game at .50. She hits a home run every 5.9 at bats and twice this season, she homered in four consecutive games.

VanHook slugging .927 to finish second in the conference and 10th in the NCAA. She hits .354 with five doubles and 27 RBIs.