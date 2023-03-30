Mountaineers perform well on Pro Day









Cad Bettinger Football

3/30/2023 4:21:00 PM

BOONE, NC Pursue Brice threw another pass on the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf with a crowd watching closely, then began a procession of congratulatory hugs with App State team members past and present. Pro Day on Thursday highlighted 10 departing Mountaineers and included visits from 27 NFL teams, along with representatives from the CFL and Stewart-Haas Racing. For the sixth- and fifth-year college veterans, this was the last competitive practice and training in the High Country before the pursuit of professional football careers entered its next phase, marked by the NFL Draft in late April. “Henry (Pearson) put it into perspective for me, like we’re all here, and this is our last time all together,” running back Cameroonian peoples said. “We said at the end of the year we were together more each day than we were with our real families. I love these guys and am glad to see them doing well. I prayed this morning for the best of luck for them all of them, not just myself.” Quite a collection of rock climbers had gathered, first at the North End Zone facility, then at the Sofield Family Indoor Practice Facility and Kidd Brewer Stadium. Peoples and edge rusher Nick Hampton (App State’s top-rated draft prospect) were back in Boone after playing in Reese’s Senior Bowl and attending the NFL Scouting Combine. Brice played in both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl, where he partnered with offensive lineman Anderson Hardy while lineman Cooper Hodges and corner kick Steven Jones Jr. both participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Those six were joined Thursday by other 2022 standouts in Pearson, linebacker Trey Cobb running back Daetrich Harrington and corner kick Dexter Lawson Jr. Hampton, who weighed 239 pounds, and Peoples focused primarily on position exercises after undergoing extensive testing at the Combine in early March. “Great job done at the Combine, coming here, it’s just to continue ticking boxes and showing scouts what they need to see,” Hampton said. Jones led the way in Thursday’s 40-yard dash with a fast time of 4.47 seconds, and the 301-pound Hardy drew cheers with his impressive clocking of 4.96 seconds. Hardy and Pearson both knocked out 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press. His 19 reps would have tied for fourth among running backs at the Combine. Brice showed his arm strength, accuracy and leadership by leading an extended outdoor throwing session with several on-the-money deep throws, including one that resulted in a smooth, over-the-shoulder catch from Pearson. Both running backs also ran trails for Brice, as did some veteran receivers on the 2023 team, and Hodges provided a few shots at center after tackling for the Mountaineers and playing guard in his all-star game appearance. Jones set the standard with a vertical jump of 35 inches, or half an inch higher than Lawson, and Hardy’s eye-opening measurements included a vertical jump of 31.5 inches. He is officially 6 feet, 5.625 inches tall. Jones had the best wide jump at 10-4, an inch ahead of Lawson, who led the way in the shuttle drill (4.21 seconds) and L drill (7.02 seconds). By the end, everyone had gathered outside to watch Brice throw and to meet individually with the professional staffers present. “It was a good day,” said Brice. “Boone hugged me tight and I feel really strong about this place. It has welcomed me with open arms and I couldn’t have written a better script for my career, where I ended up and where I ended up. I’m glad I did it I got to do it on this pitch in front of my teammates and my parents and do it in a place that I have so many fond memories of.”

