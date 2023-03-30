Women’s lacrosse goes to Dartmouth in exchange for Ivy Play; Game will be broadcast on NESN+

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts —Harvard Women’s Lacrosse returns to Ivy League play on Saturday (April 1) with a road game in Dartmouth, starting at 2 p.m. on NESN+. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+. Harvard has won three of its last four games, including a 20-2 victory over Merrimack last Wednesday. Junior Midfielder Callie Hem is on a tear of late recording 24 points (17 goals, seven assists) in her last four games.

FAST HITTERS

– He leads Harvard with 34 points (25 goals, nine assists) and 41 shots on target. She leads the Ivy League with an average of 4.25 points per game and is second in goals per game (3.12) and third in total goals scored.

– Junior Midfielder Riley Campbell also stood out on the offensive end with 25 points (20 goals, five assists) in eight games. Campbell has nearly matched her year-ago point total (27) in two fewer games.

– Juniors Ilana Koffman (15 ground balls, seven turnovers caused) and freshman defensemanDespina Giannakopoulos(13 ground balls) lead the Crimson in retrieving ground balls. Senior captainShea Jenkins(six turnovers caused, 28 tie checks, eight ground balls) and junior midfielder Maddie Barcate (six ground balls, 44 draw controls) also made an impact on the Crimson. Barkate leads the Ivy League with an average of 5.5 tie checks per game.

– Junior Midfielder Callie Him scored five goals and led five players with double-digit goals in a 20-2 victory for Harvard last Wednesday at Merrimack. It was Harvard’s highest-grossing output since Feb. 25, 2018 (W, 21-14). First year Charlotte Hodson had three goals, Riley Campbell had two goals and two assists, and Caroline Mullahy added four assists to lead Harvard.

– Harvard is third in the Ivy League (19eNCAA) with an average of 18.38 ground balls per game Ilana Koffman (1.88 ground balls/game) ahead.

– Harvard ranks second in the Ivy League in terms of clearing rate (87.0%) and open position rate (48.9%), with Riley Campbell (60%, 2ndIvy League) and Callie Him (58.3%, 3edIvy League) lead on shots from free position.

– Harvard returns all six players who earned All-Ivy League honors last season, including leading scorer Callie Him (34 goals, 10 assists) and midfieldersGrace Hulslander(19 goals, six assists, 50 tie checks) andShea Jenkins(31 ground balls, 21 turnovers caused) each earned First Team All-Ivy honors. Maddie Barcate (22 goals, five assists),Stephanie Hong(27 ground balls) andGrace Taylor(31 ground balls, 17 turnovers caused) earned All-Ivy honorable mention.

THE MATCH

A LOOK AT DARTMOUTH

Dartmouth (2-6, 0-2 Ivy)) is led by three double-digit goalscorers in Katina Christensen (15 goals, two assists), Boo Dewitt (11 goals, six assists) and Catherine Erb (15 goals, one assist). The Big Green was strong on draft checks with 54.6% of the year (2nd, Ivy League), led by Isabella Godsick (5 draws per game). Goalie Gisele Todd has started all eight games and has recorded 61 saves this year, including a season-high 12 saves in an almost 11-9 loss to No. 14 Yale last weekend. Dartmouth is coming off an 18-5 loss to No. 7 Boston College last Wednesday.

SERIES HISTORY

Harvard and Dartmouth have met 46 times, with the Crimson holding a 23-22-1 lead in those games, including an 11-7 victory over the Big Green on April 3, 2022 in the last meeting. In that match Maddie Barcate scored a career high five goals and Riley Campbell added a career-high seven points (four goals, three assists) to lead Harvard.

NOTES AND STORYLINES

HARVARD HOST MORGAN’S MESSAGE GAME, SIGNATURE SESSION NEXT TUESDAY

Harvard women’s lacrosse will dedicate its home game on Tuesday (April 4) against Stonehill to helping eliminate mental health stigma among student-athletes via Morgan’s Message. For more information on Morgan’s Message and to donate to the charity visit https://www.morgansmessage.org/. Harvard will also host a post-game book signing.

IVY LEAGUE LADIES LACROSSE PRE-SEASON POLL

Predicted order of finish

1. princeton (14) 126 2. jale (2) 114 3. Harvard 81 4. Cornell 77 5. Penn 72 5. Brown 53 7. Dartmouth 37 8. Colombia 16

HONG, JENKINS, LANGMUIR Elected CAPTAINS

last fall,Devon WillsCarole Kleinfelder’s head coach for Harvard Women’s Lacrosse, announced that seniorsStephanie Hong,Shea JenkinsAndMeredith Langmuirwill serve as captains for the 2023 season.

A midfielder from Bethesda, Md., Hong was an All-Ivy League honorable mention selection in her first full season of lacrosse in college. An IWLCA Academic Honor Roll selection, Hong emerged as a regular starter in 2022 and was a key part of Harvard’s clears effort, recording 27 ground balls with six turnovers caused and six tie checks.

A midfielder from Newburyport, Massachusetts, Jenkins is a two-time All-Ivy honoree and earned first-team honors in 2022 and second-team honors in 2019. Sheled the team with 31 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers in 2022 and was a force in the defensive end. She added 26 ties and was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week on March 7 following Harvard’s 9–8 victory over Penn.

A midfielder from Providence, RI, Langmuir was a regular contributor in 2022, scoring five goals in 11 games played, including standout performances in wins against Holy Cross (three goals) and Boston University (two goals). Langmuir is also an IWLCA Academic Honor Roll selection.

HARVARD AND PRINCETON FIGHT ON ESPNU

In the last regular season game of the 2023 season, the Harvard and Princeton will meet on April 30 at noon in a game that will be played on ESPNU, the network announced in early February. Harvard and Princeton are the only Ivy schools opening the season against ranked competition this weekend.

NEXT ONE

Harvard will host Stonehill at Jordan Field next Tuesday (April 4) in a game at 5 p.m.