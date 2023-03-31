State of Mississippi Next | Razorbacks from Arkansas





Grace Tafolla



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. After back-to-back top-15 SEC series wins, No. 11 Arkansas (24-9) travels to Starkville, Miss., for a showdown against Mississippi State (23-10) on March 31 – April 2 in Nuz Park. The first pitch in the three-game set between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. The grid

Friday March 31

Arkansas, Mississippi 4 p.m SEC Network+ – Live statistics

Saturday April 1

Arkansas, Mississippi 2 p.m SEC Network+ – Live statistics

Sunday April 2

Arkansas, Mississippi 12 hours SEC Network+ – Live statistics

The Hogs are chasing their 10th straight SEC Road Series victory as they head to Starkville this weekend. Having won their last nine SEC road series, their last SEC road series loss was in Alabama on March 6-8, 2020. In addition, seven of the last nine conference road series wins have been in Arkansas against top-25 teams, including two top-10 decisions. The Razorbacks have won 10 of their last 11 SEC series, dating back to the 2021 season. Arkansas won all eight series in 2022 before breaking their streak on March 12 vs. Texas A&M. Arkansas on the road in the SEC Dates Opponent Result March 18-20, 2023 at number 13 Alabama 2-1 series win May 6-8, 2022 at Texas A&M 2-1 series win April 22-24 at number 9 Florida 3-0 series sweep April 1-3, 2022 at Ole Miss 2-1 series win March 18-20, 2022 at number 10 Tennessee 2-1 series win May 1-3, 2021 at #14 LSU 2-1 series win April 16-18, 2021 at #20 Georgia 3-0 series sweep April 1-3, 2021 at number 25 Maroon 3-0 series sweep March 12-14, 2021 at number 20 in South Carolina 3-0 series sweep * remainder of 2020 season cancelled March 6-8, 2020 at number 9 Alabama 1-2 series loss The serials

While Mississippi State has a 32-38 series lead over the Razorbacks, Arkansas puts on a six-game win streak vs. the Bulldogs to Nusz Park Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since March 26-28, 2021, when Arkansas swept the Bulldogs in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won the state of Mississippi in the last two meetings. The Hogs visit Starkville for the first time since April 22-24, 2017. Arkansas chases its first series win vs. Mississippi State in Starkville since the 2009 season when the Hogs won the Bulldogs in a three-game set. Arkansas has won three series at Starkville, dating back to 1997 – 1997 (winning three in a four-game series), 2003 (2-1 series win), and 2009 (3-0 series sweep). Last timeout

It was another historic weekend at Bogle Park with Arkansas clinching the program’s first series win vs. No. 10 Florida at Bogle Park. With the series opener on March 24, 6-2, the Hogs picked up their first win vs. Florida at Bogle Park. For the first time in history, Arkansas has won two series in a row vs. the gators. The Razorbacks also claimed the program’s first SEC Series win vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on March 18-20. In a historic rubber game on Monday, March 20, reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year and redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce pitched a career high in 10 innings and 172 pitches en route to the 2-1 victory. Rylin’s big bat

Redshirt junior Rylin Hedgecock (.355 BA, .871 SLG, .470 OBP, 33 H, 25 R, 14 HR, 42 RBI, 81 TB) tied for second nationally and first in the SEC in home runs after 14 to date have scored. Hedgecock ranks fifth nationally in home runs per game (0.42). The product from Valdosta, Ga., has also driven in the fifth most runs in the nation (42). Delce domination

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (13-4) has four consecutive top-15 wins. The Oklahoma City native has made decisions against opponents currently in the ESPN.com/USA Softballs top-25, including Alabama (twice), Florida (twice), Arizona (twice), Baylor, Louisiana and Texas A&M. Delces 13 wins this season in joint 10th place nationally. For schedule updates and other news, visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

