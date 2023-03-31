



PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team is back home for their second Ivy League home series of 2023. The Quakers will host the Princeton Tigers this weekend for a single game at 4 p.m. on Friday and a 12:30 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday. Friday March 31

Penn Park | Philadelphia, PA. against Princeton 4 p.m

Watch | Live statistics Sunday April 2

Penn Park | Philadelphia, PA. against Princeton (DH) 12:30 PM

Game 1: Watch | Live statistics Game 2: Watch | Live statistics Preview of Penn The Quakers are coming off their final non-conference doubleheader in Lehigh on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks won the doubleheader with a four-run fifth inning in game one and crafty pitching to limit the Quakers to just one run on four hits. In the past five games, the Quakers have 24 hits, 10 RBI, four doubles, one homer and 11 runs scored. Sarah Schneider (5), Brian Brown (4), and Sammy Fenton (4) combined for 13 of 24 Penn hits. Brown has started her junior season with a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases to lead the Ivy League and is 4-for-4 in the last five games. Brown also leads the league in sacrifice bunts with six and is second with 15 runs scored. Schneider’s 10 doubles lead the Ivy League and rank second in 26 hits on the season. Fenton is third in the league with 14 RBI and second with 78 total at bats. In the circle are both Kelly Zybura and Payton bean leading the team in innings pitched over the last five games. On the season, Bean posts a 3.75 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched, giving up 16 runs on 25 hits with 11 strikeouts and eight walks. Zybura went a complete game in game two at Lehigh, allowing three runs on nine hits, while striking out three batters with three walks. Zybura is second in the Ivy League with 69.2 innings pitched and is in the top 10 with eight strikeouts looking. As a team, the Quakers are second in the league with 168 hits, just two behind Harvard’s 170 to lead the Ancient Eight. Penn is also second with 34 doubles. Tigers taste The Tigers post the weekend winners of seven of their last eight games, including a doubleheader sweep at Rider on Wednesday. Princeton is 5-1 in the Ivy League this season after winning two of three at Brown last weekend. Serena Starks (.337) and Adrienne Chang (.333) lead the offense in batting average. Starks leads the team with 14 runs scored and 24 hits. Julia Dumais leads the Tigers in RBI (10), doubles (5) and is second on the team in nine runs scored. In the circle, Alexis Laudenslager has seen the most time posting a 4-8 record with a team-best 2.90 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched with 28 runs on 60 hits while leading a team with 83 batters and 28 walks. Note numbers

.253 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Sarah Schneider (.338), Sammy Fenton (.308), Brian Brown (.304) and Madison Bauerle (.297)

65 Strikeouts as pitching staff: Rachel Riley (25), Kelly Zybura (25), Payton bean (11), Bella Fiorentino (4)

64 Penn batters have had 64 walks

9 Seven Penn batters have combined for nine home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (2), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella Fiorentino, Dani Freer, Julia Mortimer, Dana Anderson , Kate Reagan

7 Seven Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (26), Sammy Fenton (24), Madison Bauerle (22), Brian Brown (21), Dana Anderson (17), Julia Mortimer (13) Delaney Smith (10) #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/3/30/softball-hosts-princeton-for-second-ivy-league-home-series-of-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

