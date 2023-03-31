



VILLANOVA, Pa. After more than a week away from BIG EAST opponents, the Villanova softball team (18-13, 5-1 BIG EAST) resumes conference play with a three-game series against the Connecticut Huskies (17-10, 6- 3 BIG EAST) at the Villanova Softball Complex. WINS STREAK FOR THE WILDCATS Villanova is currently on a 10-match winning streak, taking a win in each of his matchups since the BIG EAST opener in Georgetown. The ‘Cats have batted .305 in the last 10, totaling 98 hits, 72 runs, and 151 total bases in that span. Before Wednesday’s game at Saint Joseph’s, catcher Ally Jones had the best hitting streak of her career in eight straight games. Five other members of the VU-lineup scored double digits in total and the pitching staff retired 54 batters in that window. THESE CLEATS ARE MADE FOR WALKING During the first two months of the season, the Wildcats walked 109 times, the second-best mark in the GREAT EAST behind UConn (110). Jones and Tess quotes each has earned 15 base balls so far, while Av Franz has drawn 14, including four in one game. On the rubber, however, the ‘Cats have walked the fewest batters with only 48, which is 13 short of the second best team in the conference. TIGHT RACE FOR GRAND EAST CROWN The BIG EAST coaches envision a three-team race for this year’s conference crown, as three teams took first place in this year’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Villanova received the most votes for first place (four), while DePaul (three) and Connecticut (two) tied for the others. But the Blue Demons are named the favorites in the conference with 58 total points, followed by Villanova (57) and UConn (56). HELLO, OLD FRIEND The Wildcats and Huskies are old rivals, with 59 times squared from 1992. UConn has a 45-14 lead over VU in the all-time series, but seven of those Wildcat wins have been since 2021. The last time these teams met at the Villanova Softball Complex during that 2021 season as the ‘Cats won the Huskies 1-0, 7-6 and 9-7 before capturing the BIG EAST Championship against UConn on Connecticut’s home court later that year. POWER OF THE SCHEDULE As has always been tradition Bridget orchard After his coaching period, the VU has a busy schedule. Twelve of the Wildcats’ 29 opponents this year finished in the RPI’s top 100 last season, led by 2022 Super Regional competitor Stanford (31) and Regional participant Auburn (34). In the first RPI of the 2023 young season, released on March 8, the ‘Cats ranked 52nd in the country, the highest rating in the GREAT EAST. On March 30, the Wildcats entered at 76 and UConn at 95. A LOOK AT THE HUSKIES Connecticut is 17-10 with a 6-3 record in conference for third in the BIG EAST standings. UConn has a 5-6 score in away games and a two-game losing streak after defeats to Georgetown and Boston University in their last two appearances.

The Huskies lineup is led by Aziah James, who leads the team with 31 hits and a .373 batting average. Freshman Grace Jenkins has brought forward 27 hits, 19 runs and a team-high five home runs and 21 RBI, while seven other UConn players have double-digit hits. Connecticut is the eighth-ranked team in the nation in terms of stolen bases per game at 2.70, with 73 swept bags on 81 attempts this season.

UConn has four options in the circle, with Hope Jenkins having the most starts (11), innings pitched (76), and strikeouts (57). Despite nearly 20 fewer innings than Jenkins, Payton Kinney has 56 total strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA in her 15 appearances. Meghan O’Neil (13 appearances, 4-3 record) and Delaney Nagy (eight at bats, .219 BAA) are the other pitchers the Huskies use. Both games of the doubleheader will be streamed Flo Softballand links to live statistics can be found here. Stay up to date with Villanova University’s softball program through social media by following on Twitter (@VUSoftbal) and Instagram (@novasoftball) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/VUSoftball).

