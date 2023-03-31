Nittany Lions roar past Towson, advance to regional semifinals





PITTSBURG The Penn State women’s gymnastics team (10-9, 3-6 Big Ten) defeated Towson by a score of 195,700-195,450 on Thursday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. The Nittany Lions advance to the Regional Semifinals to face Florida, Arizona State and Maryland in Session II tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. “Our main goal today was to keep going, and that’s what our team managed, that makes me really proud,” said head coach Sarah Brown . “I saw an amazing amount of perseverance and struggle and tenacity in each of our athletes and I know how badly they wanted it.” The Nittany Lions were led by excellent performances on beam and floor, with the entire team struggling to catch up with the Tigers. Penn State maintained the momentum of its previous outstanding performances and posted multiple scores that cracked the top ten at Penn State in NCAA regional competition. This marks the first time since the 2019 campaign that a Nittany Lion team has qualified for the Regional Semifinals. REGIONAL RECORD BOOK 49,100 The Nittany Lions’ bars score is the sixth best regional total in program history.

49,225 Penn State’s floor score equals Penn State’s fourth-highest regional score ever and is the Nittany Lions’ best floor score this year.

9.9 Cassidy Rushlows bars total equaled the third-best regional score on a Nittany Lion’s device ever. ROTATION SUMMARY Penn State started the afternoon on bars and posted the sixth-highest regionals total in Penn State history, a score of 49.100 to kick off the event. Cassidy Rushlow earned the Nittany Lions’ only 9.9 total on the day to lead Penn State in the event. Jessica Johnson earned a 9.825 while Gallentine cages And Ava Piedrahita each posted 9.8s. The Nittany Lions made a 49,100 on the device in the first rotation, a solid start to a winning afternoon. The Nittany Lions then moved to jump where, as they have been all season, they were led by Ava Piedrahita . The freshman posted a 9.85 to anchor Penn State’s lineup, while Maddie Johnson (9.8), Johanson (9,775) and Rushlow (9,775) helped the Nittany Lions earn a 48,950 in the rotation. Penn State then went to the floor where it tied for the fourth-best regional score in program history on the device, with a record of 49,225. It was a four-way tie for first place in the team, with Johanson, Ava Piedrahita , Isabella Salcedo And Amani Haring all earn 9.85s. The event was Herring’s first match since February 17. On balance beam, the Nittany Lions had to count a fall for the first time this season. Despite the mishap, Penn State was able to push through and finish ahead of the Tigers to advance to the semifinals. Penn State had three all-around athletes competing in the event, with freshman Piedrahita leading the way with a 39.325. Johanson approached her career high in the event, posting a 39.300, while Johnston posted a 39.100. FROM THE SOURCE

Head coach Sarah Brown

WHAT’S NEXT With the win, the Nittany Lions will take part in a quad meeting against Florida, Arizona State and Maryland in the Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateWomensGymnastics) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatewgym).

