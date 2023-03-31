No, 17/18 Terriers Face Navy Friday Night on CBS Sports Network





#17/18 Boston University (7-1.4-0 PL) in Navy (4-6, 1-2 PL) Date & Time: Friday, March 31 | 7:30 PM

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, MD.

Twitter:@BUGameDay|@TerrierMLAX Boston University’s No. 17/18 men’s lacrosse team will continue its 10th season Friday night when the Terriers travel to Annapolis to take on the Navy. The opening game is scheduled for 7:30 PM and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. TERRIER TIDDBITS BU is one of the most popular teams in the country, winning its seventh game in a row on Saturday with a 12-10 victory in Lafayette.

That equals the longest active winning streak in the country.

Senior Louis Perfect was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a career-high six goals and adding an assist for seven points, including three consecutive goals in the fourth quarter to convert a 9–9 scoreline into a 12-9 Terrier lead.

Junior Dane DeGoler earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors thanks in part to his career night in a 15–11 win over Harvard on March 21, as he tied a program record with six turnovers caused in addition to a career-high seven ground balls and a goal from 65 yards out .

Senior LSM Roy Meijer also reached a milestone at Lafayette, as he produced his 100th career turnover.

BU is fourth in the NCAA and first in the Patriot League with an average of 38.12 ground balls per game.

The Terriers are once again one of the best riding teams in the country, going into the weekend fourth in the NCAA in that category with an opponent clear percentage of .768. HISTORY WITH NAVY BU is 3-4 all-time against Navy, including last season’s 17-9 victory over Nickerson.

The Terriers’ other two wins over the Mids were one-goal thrillers; a 10-9 double overtime win on February 27, 2016 in Boston, and a last second 8-7 victory in Annapolis on February 25, 2017.

Four of the last five meetings between the two schools have been decided by two goals or less, including three games with one goal.

The Terriers’ last trip to Annapolis was in 2019, as Navy escaped with a 13-12 victory in that year’s regular season finale. EXPLORING THE MEDIATORIES Navy started the season 3-0 and then lost six games in a row before recovering last Saturday with a 13-8 win over Holy Cross.

Junior Xavier Arline, also quarterback for the Navy football team, leads the Mids with 23 points thanks to nine goals and a team-high 14 assists.

Junior Max Hewitt leads Navy with 15 goals and added seven assists for 22 points.

Sophomore Anthony Ghobriel has won 56.4% of the faceoffs he has taken and leads Navy with 42 ground balls.

Junior Jackson Bonitz leads Navy with 16 turnovers caused and is second on the squad with 21 ground balls.

Senior goaltender Pat Ryan has appeared in all 10 games and made eight starts.

He has an 11.11 goals against average and a .490 save percentage. NEXT ONE BU will have a quick turnaround as the Terriers head to Yale on Tuesday, April 4 to meet the Bulldogs at 4pm

