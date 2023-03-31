Michigan football coach on freshmen, transfers, potential breakaway players

ANN ARBOR — Last month, on Super Bowl Sunday, Jesse Minter saw the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Philadelphia Eagles. A few days later, he received a call from the Eagles, who expressed interest in hiring Minter as their defensive coordinator. He eventually interviewed.

It’s humiliating just to get a call, Minter said Tuesday. It was a great experience to experience.

In the end, the Eagles went in a different direction and Minter stayed in Michigan.

He hopes his second season will be even better than his first.

Minter took over from Mike Macdonald last season and kept much of the same schedule. Michigan finished sixth in the nation in total defense and seventh in scoring defense despite three prolific offenses to finish the season.

The unit lost some key players – nose tack Mazi Smith, edge Mike Morris and cornerback DJ Turner – but brings back enough to have another dominant season.

It’s just a whole (different) level of familiarity with the guys with how we work here, Minter said. Players understand expectations, he said. Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, linebacker Junior Colson and defensive back Mike Sainristil are three of many examples of experienced returners.

Jumping drills — including Saturday’s public scrimmage at Michigan Stadium — have allowed some of the younger (or new) guys to showcase their talents.

Also see: Michigan’s offensive coordinator provides an update for the spring game

Josaiah Stewart is an edge who moved to Michigan after two seasons with Coastal Carolina. He had a program record of 12.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021.

He has really unique skills, Minter said. He is different from some of our edge rushers with his measurable values. I think if you talked to some of our guys they’d say he stood out sometimes.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and defensive back JaDen McBurrows are back on the field after missing the entire season last season due to injuries. With playtime available in secondary, according to Minter, McBurrows is in the mix. Minter had heard that McBurrows was a player with good instincts, and he showed it this spring. Hill-Green helped Michigan win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff last season with his leadership from the sidelines, but hopes to make a different kind of contribution this fall.

Minter was also asked about linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who switched after a productive freshman season in Nebraska. Great pickup, said Minter. Here’s a proven Big Ten player to at least bring depth to a position that needs it.

Braiden McGregor is a senior who played in all 16 games last season, making 16 tackles (five for a loss). Minter has high hopes for the 6-foot-6 edge. I think he has a chance to become a dominant player. He’s shown that in fits and starts, Minter said. Can he keep it up for an entire game?

Another potential breakaway player is Amorion Walker, a two-way player who could see more time at cornerback this year than last season as a freshman. Many college coaches tell a prospect during the hiring process that he can play on either side of the ball.

And nobody plays both ways, Minter said. So it’s all a lie. Jim Harbaugh plays boys both ways.

Walker, one of the team’s top athletes, is one of those guys. He’s got the size (6-foot-3) without sacrificing speed or quickness. The hope, Minter said, is that he peaks towards the end of the season, similar to Will Johnson last season.

Other names to keep an eye out for are Myles Pollard, Jyaire Hill, Cam Calhoun and Keshaun Harris.

(Minter wouldn’t provide a specific health update on either Johnson or Colson, the linebacker, but expected both to be game one in September.)

The last time the public saw Michigan’s defense, it allowed a season-worst 6.97 yards per game to TCU in a 51-45 playoff loss.

You win or learn, Minter said. And so it was a great opportunity to study.

The Wolverines are aiming for a more consistent passing rush this season, without necessarily sending in extra guys. They want to be good enough to contain Ohio State’s powerful offense, win another conference crown and return to the playoffs better prepared than ever.

The goal now is to get back to that situation, Minter said, speaking of the playoff performance. Talking is cheap. We have to go back to that situation and prove that we learned from it.