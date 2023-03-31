Sports
Michigan football coach on freshmen, transfers, potential breakaway players
ANN ARBOR — Last month, on Super Bowl Sunday, Jesse Minter saw the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Philadelphia Eagles. A few days later, he received a call from the Eagles, who expressed interest in hiring Minter as their defensive coordinator. He eventually interviewed.
It’s humiliating just to get a call, Minter said Tuesday. It was a great experience to experience.
In the end, the Eagles went in a different direction and Minter stayed in Michigan.
He hopes his second season will be even better than his first.
Minter took over from Mike Macdonald last season and kept much of the same schedule. Michigan finished sixth in the nation in total defense and seventh in scoring defense despite three prolific offenses to finish the season.
The unit lost some key players – nose tack Mazi Smith, edge Mike Morris and cornerback DJ Turner – but brings back enough to have another dominant season.
It’s just a whole (different) level of familiarity with the guys with how we work here, Minter said. Players understand expectations, he said. Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, linebacker Junior Colson and defensive back Mike Sainristil are three of many examples of experienced returners.
Jumping drills — including Saturday’s public scrimmage at Michigan Stadium — have allowed some of the younger (or new) guys to showcase their talents.
Also see: Michigan’s offensive coordinator provides an update for the spring game
Josaiah Stewart is an edge who moved to Michigan after two seasons with Coastal Carolina. He had a program record of 12.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021.
He has really unique skills, Minter said. He is different from some of our edge rushers with his measurable values. I think if you talked to some of our guys they’d say he stood out sometimes.
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and defensive back JaDen McBurrows are back on the field after missing the entire season last season due to injuries. With playtime available in secondary, according to Minter, McBurrows is in the mix. Minter had heard that McBurrows was a player with good instincts, and he showed it this spring. Hill-Green helped Michigan win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff last season with his leadership from the sidelines, but hopes to make a different kind of contribution this fall.
Minter was also asked about linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who switched after a productive freshman season in Nebraska. Great pickup, said Minter. Here’s a proven Big Ten player to at least bring depth to a position that needs it.
Braiden McGregor is a senior who played in all 16 games last season, making 16 tackles (five for a loss). Minter has high hopes for the 6-foot-6 edge. I think he has a chance to become a dominant player. He’s shown that in fits and starts, Minter said. Can he keep it up for an entire game?
Another potential breakaway player is Amorion Walker, a two-way player who could see more time at cornerback this year than last season as a freshman. Many college coaches tell a prospect during the hiring process that he can play on either side of the ball.
And nobody plays both ways, Minter said. So it’s all a lie. Jim Harbaugh plays boys both ways.
Walker, one of the team’s top athletes, is one of those guys. He’s got the size (6-foot-3) without sacrificing speed or quickness. The hope, Minter said, is that he peaks towards the end of the season, similar to Will Johnson last season.
Other names to keep an eye out for are Myles Pollard, Jyaire Hill, Cam Calhoun and Keshaun Harris.
(Minter wouldn’t provide a specific health update on either Johnson or Colson, the linebacker, but expected both to be game one in September.)
The last time the public saw Michigan’s defense, it allowed a season-worst 6.97 yards per game to TCU in a 51-45 playoff loss.
You win or learn, Minter said. And so it was a great opportunity to study.
The Wolverines are aiming for a more consistent passing rush this season, without necessarily sending in extra guys. They want to be good enough to contain Ohio State’s powerful offense, win another conference crown and return to the playoffs better prepared than ever.
The goal now is to get back to that situation, Minter said, speaking of the playoff performance. Talking is cheap. We have to go back to that situation and prove that we learned from it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2023/03/michigan-football-coach-on-freshmen-transfers-potential-breakout-players.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Aishwarya Rai exhibits Bollywood in 2006
- Join us for an introduction to Do NASA Science, LIVE! a series of virtual and interactive events
- ‘Little giants’ enjoy the role of oversized innovations
- Official Statement by President Joko Widodo on Cancellation of U-20 World Cup 2023 Host Indonesia
- Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and American singer Jason Derulo arrive in a luxury Mercedes Benz India V-Class minivan [Video]
- Carter Nelson seems unimpressed by ‘Coach Prime’
- How The FTX Implosion Will Set Back The Bahamian Tech Scene
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood’s Light Skin Fixing Helped Me Walk Away | India
- ‘Innovation-enhancing’ AI regulation proposal focuses on technology’s unpredictability
- Shekhar Suman accuses Bollywood rattlesnake of trying to remove him and his son Adhyayan from projects
- Women’s Tennis opens Ivy League Play Hosting Princeton on Saturday
- Kangana uses Rahman to blast Bollywood