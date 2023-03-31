Women’s Tennis opens Ivy League Play Hosting Princeton on Saturday





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s tennis team opens Saturday’s Ivy League game as host of Princeton. The Quakers and the Tigers are scheduled for a first serve at 1 p.m. at the Hamlin Tennis Center. Pending the weather on Saturday, the match will be moved indoors to Tenniscentrum Hecht. MATCH INFORMATION

Penn (10-4, 0-0 IVY) vs. Princeton (9-6, 0-0 IVY)

April 1, 2023 | 1pm | Hamlin Tennis Center | Philadelphia, PA. The Quakers secured their tenth win of the season on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. Penn took the double with identical 6-2 double wins #1 over #2. The Quakers went on to pull off singles victories Sabine Rutlauka , Gabriella Smith , Iris Gallo , Maya Urata And Saigo Roshkoff with Urata’s win in straight sets sealing the match. Rutlauka remains perfect in singles this spring, improving to 11-0 at #1. As a team, the Quakers have won nearly 80% of their matches between #1 and #2 singles with Rutlauka leading the way with an 11-0 record in #1 singles and from Eileen Wang seven wins in #2 singles accounts for all but one win in #2 singles. The double duo of Maya Urata And Iris Gallo have the most wins with seven on #2 doubles. Overall, the duo is 12-3 with a perfect 4-0 record on #3 doubles. Taste of Princeton The Tigers are coming off a 6-1 victory over Temple last weekend. Princeton claimed the double with wins at #1 and #3 doubles. The Tigers claimed five straight singles wins to clinch the 6–1 win as Temple’s lone win came at #4 singles. Daria Frayman is ranked fourth in the ITA and leads the Princeton squad with a 10-1 record in first place in singles. Frayman and Grace Joyce’s doubles is ranked No. 25 by the ITA and is 7-4 overall this season. #FightOnPenn

