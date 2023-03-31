Carter Nelson seems unimpressed by ‘Coach Prime’





Football recruiting fans in Nebraska seemingly got some good news in the fight against Colorado, as Carter Nelson doesn’t seem to be a fan of Prime’s approach. Any time a Nebraska recruiting target is seemingly less than impressed with Deion Sanders, it should be considered a win. He gives me a worse used car salesman than PJ Fleck, but it’s clear Coach Prime’s approach has won over some people. It seems that Carter Nelson has seen through to the smuggling business underneath. When talking to op3, Nelson had some interesting comments about what he saw and how he felt about his visit to Colorado. Particularly their “interesting” approach to how the Buffalos are rebuilding things in Boulder. “What I noticed is that they are now trying to use his name as a brand, and I’m not sure how I feel about that. But I mean, they’re going to do it the way they want.” It is a given that football recruiting in Nebraska and any other recruiting in this day and age will have some elements of a “rock star coach”. After all, Deion, or Matt Rhule or Nick Saban will be the head coach leading these men and the players want to know more about who is going to coach them. But guys like Rhule have done better by making it clear that he is part of the program and that Nelson would be committed to playing for the Huskers. Coach Prime seems to be making it clear that he is the program and people will commit to him, and by the way, play for Colorado. The approach works for him, so it’s hard to say what Coach Prime is doing is wrong. But Carter Nelson certainly doesn’t seem to be buying what CU is currently selling. Considering how much Nebraska football recruiting would love to get the 4-star tight end and top player in the state to Lincoln, that’s a big positive.

