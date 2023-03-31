Coordinating Coordinator Bill Leavy, who served as a back judge and umpire for 20 seasons in the NFL, died Tuesday three days after his 76th birthday. A two-time Super Bowl official, Leavy retired after the 2014 season to take on a supervisory role with the on-duty department and remained in that role until his death. However, details were not immediately available Soccer Zebras confirmed his death with several sources.

Acting senior vice president Walt Anderson issued a statement to Soccer Zebras:

We are saddened by the passing of Bill Leavy, a longtime NFL umpire and current member of the league’s officiating staff. Bill was an excellent officer and an even better man. Always kind and considerate, Bill was instrumental in mentoring countless young officials throughout his career. His recognition as an Art McNally Award winner highlights that selfless dedication to service. His integrity earned him respect every step of his football journey and the entire community on duty mourns his loss.

Former NFL umpire Steve Wilson said, “Bill was one of the great men in our business and was loved by everyone and respected by every coach. He will be sorely missed.”

William Lee Leavy was born on March 25, 1947 and grew up in Santa Barbara, California. As a child, Leavy had to overcome a physical disability in order to live a normal life. He revealed in a Referee magazine reported that he was born severely with pigeon toes, which required his legs to be surgically broken and reset so that he could walk normally.

Leavy played intramural football at San Jos State University and earned a degree in law enforcement in 1970. He joined the San Jose Police Department before graduating, and a few years later joined their Police Athletic League, where his officiating career began. Within four years, he was calling high school varsity games.

Leavy competed in the Big West Conference for 11 seasons. That’s what retired NFL referee Pete Morelli said Soccer Zebras, “He was a great friend and mentor to me. I was on a Big West crew with Bill, and he was the referee. We ran many competitions together in college. When he left for the NFL, he played an important role for me to become a referee in the Big West to replace him.

In 1995, the NFL expanded with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, acting director Jerry Seeman had to add more officials to his staff.

“I was working at the fire station and Jerry Seeman called,” Leavy recalled to a reporter in 2002. “I said, ‘Yes, of course, Jerry Seeman.’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me, but he told me I was one of the 12 finalists and I had to come to New York for an interview in January.”

Leavy only had to wait a few months for the follow-up interview. “It was March 27, 1995, and Jerry Seeman told me the words every official wants to hear: ‘Welcome to the National Football League.’ It was probably one of the most exciting days of my life.”

Leavy wore the number 127 throughout his NFL career, becoming the first and only official to wear that number. While in the NFL, he served as the officials coordinator for the Western Athletic and Mountain West conferences.

Leavy was promoted to umpire in 2001, and his first game as an umpire was the Rams-49ers game at Candlestick Park after the September 11 attacks. levy wore a San Francisco Fire Department hat during the coin tosscalled it a privilege to do so, due to his long career as a San Jose police officer, firefighter and Secret Service agent.

“It was a moment when we will be there never Forgot!” said retired side judge Don Carlsen. “I was assigned to his crew for his first season [as referee], and I ended up working on that crew for 5 seasons. What a great ride with his crew!”

Leavy earned 16 career postseason assignments, including 4 Wild Card Playoffs, 9 Divisional Playoffs, the 2013 AFC Championship, and Super Bowls XXXIV and XL. Leavy received his first Super Bowl assignment in his first year of eligibility and was on the endline when Titans receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled 3 feet from the goal line on the final play of the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Leavy’s second Super Bowl was as an umpire in Super Bowl XL, where he and the crew were sharply criticized. Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren said at a consolation meeting, “We knew it was going to be tough against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I didn’t know we’d have to play the boys in the striped shirts as well. Four years later, in 2010, Leavy publicly admitted admitted that the Super Bowl was not his best performance, and took responsibility for two unidentified phone calls as he addressed the Seahawks training camp about rule changes.

It was a difficult thing for me. I kicked off two calls in the fourth quarter and I influenced the game, and as an official you never want to do that. It gave me many sleepless nights and I think about it all the time. I will go to my grave wishing I had been better. I know I did my best at the time, but it wasn’t good enough. When we make mistakes, you have to step up and acknowledge them. It’s something all officials have to deal with, but unfortunately it’s hard when you have to deal with it in the Super Bowl.

It’s a level of candor unparalleled in the NFL, and while most of the Super Bowl team had moved on, his comments were well received by the team.

Embed from Getty Images

Morelli said he reunited with Leavy in the NFL, who also helped his progression as a referee.

I was on Bill’s crew in the NFL for two seasons. When I became a referee, I talked to him weekly about problems I encountered on the field. In addition, Bill developed a referee handbook that was very useful for all referees. I would refer to games every week on my flights. It provided many insights and memories about the mechanics needed as a referee. He also added a lot of replay reminders and other issues to help us be better prepared. As an NFL umpires supervisor, he was great. He will be truly missed by many of us.

The Referee’s Manual was a document that Leavy created and updated every year. Essentially it was a comprehensive book that was an indispensable resource for new referees and, as Morelli and others attest, a good reference to constantly revise. In addition to covering mechanics, the manual included sections on announcements and attendance, pregame responsibilities, hotel information, and leadership skills. It really is an A-to-Z reference of being an umpire in the NFL, and it was a manual non-referee would read.

“Bill was a great leader and proud to be a part of the NFL family,” said Carlsen. “A week before he died, while my wife and I were in Palm Springs, Bill and I talked about his continued work on the umpires manual, which had grown from 20 pages to over 130. He was very proud of that document and told me that he meets young referees once a week on Zoom to discuss their play from the previous week.”

Referee Clete Blakeman cut his NFL officiating teeth at Leavy’s crew for two seasons, and Leavy remained a mentor.

Bill played a big role in my NFL career. I was blessed to be on his team for two years starting with my rookie season in 2008. He taught me the NFL way to serve. He was tough but caring, strict but understanding, a leader but also a true friend. He has guided me continuously for the past 15 years. With the good came the learning points to do better. I’ll never forget the feeling of getting a Leavy “Great game, Clete!!” text message after a game. That approval alone was good enough for me.

Leavy’s last assignment was the 2014 Divisional Playoff game between the Colts and Broncos. After his retirement, he replaced Johnny Grier as regional supervisor of umpires. His title later changed to Regional Duty Coordinator. In this position, Leavy worked as an observer and judged the White Hats’ performances.

Leavy was also instrumental in training and selecting officials to be promoted to umpire. Prior to the pandemic, Leavy held an annual retreat in Salt Lake City to develop officials for the pool of potential umpires. His training played an important role during a period of heavy turnover in the refereeing position. After his retirement, 10 veteran umpires also retired, including 4 in a single off-season, leaving Leavy in need of a large pool of recruits and quickly replenishing them. During the pandemic, those recruits were also on standby in case a referee needed short-term quarantine.

In July 2019, Leavy was selected as the recipient of that year’s Art McNally Award at the league’s annual officiating clinic in Dallas.

Blakeman said: “The man is irreplaceable in the football world.”

More memories of Bill Leavy from his fellow officials have been received after publication and can be found on our forum, Behind the football stripes. This post has been updated with comments from Walt Anderson and Don Carlsen after publication.