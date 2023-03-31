Texas Relays continue, Bobcat invite begins

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN MARCOS, Texas The Purdue track and field team continued competition at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Bobcat Invitational began Thursday, March 30 in San Marcos, Texas.

In the midst of occasional rain and wind at the Texas Relays, fifth year Jessica Bray competed in the pole vault, freshman Bryanna Craig closed the heptathlon and junior K’Ja Talley ran in the 400 meters hurdles.

Bray was eighth overall in the pole vault thanks to a clear height of 3.85 meters. She reached that mark on her opening attempt at the height.

Craig placed 12th in her first collegiate heptathlon with 5,320 points, moving up four places in the final three events on Thursday. Craig’s day began with a 5.65 m mark in the long jump, followed by a sixth-place finish in the javelin throw with a throw of 36.64 m. Those two events each moved Craig up one spot in the overall standings, from 16th to the 14th for the seventh and final event.

In the 800 meters at the end of the race, Craig was fourth in 2:16.03. That finish helped her move up two more places to 12th. Making her collegiate heptathlon debut, Craig competed collegiately outside for the first time in three events: the shot put on Wednesday and the long jump and 800 meters on Thursday.

Purdue’s final event of the day at the Texas Relays was the 400-meter hurdles prelims, where Talley placed 31st overall in 1:00.69.

At the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, junior Logan Sandlin made his collegiate debut in the decathlon. He is fourth through five events with 3,297 points. Sandlin opened the day with a third place in the 100 meters in 11.33. He added a second-place finish in the shot put, with a score of 11.53 metres, and ended the day with a first-place finish in the 400 meters of 51.48. Sandlin competed outdoor collegiately in all five events today for the first time.

Also at the Bobcat Invite, fifth year johnny vanos achieved a best throw of the season in the discus of 47.32 m.

The Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational are two of three meetings the Boilermakers have this weekend, along with the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, April 1.

The Boilermaker has sprinters and jumpers competing in both the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational, while the pitchers are also part of the Bobcat Invite team. Purdue’s distance runners and throwers will represent the Old Gold and Black at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational.

Fans can follow along with live results (Texas | bobcat | Oliver Nikolaoff) and the game schedule (Texas | Bobcat | Oliver Nikoloff) of all three games. Portions of the Texas Relays will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and ESPN+and the Oliver Nikoloff Invite has one live stream.

The Texas Relays continue on Friday, March 31, as Purdue races in the 4×100 relay, 100 meters and 4×400 relay at 10:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 a.m. CT. The 400 meter hurdles final is at 6:35 PM ET / 5:35 PM CT. The four-day Texas Relays close for the Boilermakers on Saturday, April 1 with three relay finals, the 100m finals and the 200m invitation. The team’s final day starts at 1pm ET / 12am CT and the final final is scheduled for 5:35pm ET / 4:35pm CT.

The Bobcat Invitational will resume for Purdue on Friday, April 31, when the decathlon and field events kick off the day at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT. The Boilermakers’ first running event is the 400-meter hurdles at 5:40 PM ET / 4:40 PM CT, with the 200 meters right after.

The three-day Bobcat Invite ends on Saturday, April 1. First up for Purdue are field events at 11am ET / 10am CT. On-track action for the Boilermakers kicks off with the 400m and 100m at 3:45pm ET / 2:45pm CT. The day ends with the 4×400 at 7:45 PM ET / 6:45 PM CT.

At the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational on Saturday, April 1, Purdue will be represented in the 1500 meters at 12:50 pm ET and the 800 meters at 2:55 pm ET and shot put at 3:00 pm ET.

Twenty-seven Boilermakers, 14 men and 13 women, are competing in Texas, with nine participating in both the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invite. Ten Boilermakers, eight women and two men, will wear Old Gold and Black at Oliver Nikoloff Invite in Cincinnati.

The 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays features athletes from 15 top-25 men’s teams and 13 ranked women’s programs. The prestigious national meet is hosted by the University of Texas at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium.

The Texas State Bobcat Invite is at the Texas State Track & Field Complex, while the Cincinnati-hosted Oliver Nikoloff Invite is at Gettler Stadium.

