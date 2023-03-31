Peng in the lead, Huskies fourth at the Goodwin





SAN FRANCISCO from Washington Bo Peng finished the first day of the Goodwin tournament in a tie for first place after a 4-under 66 on Thursday. The Huskies finished the day tied for fourth place in the 28-team field. Washington shot an even-par 280 for the round at TPC Harding Park. “Overall, a pretty solid start for us,” said the UW coach Alan Murray . “The track has been tough, especially on the back 9. It’s windy and the track has been super soft from all the rain they’ve had. “Our guys did a good job grinding to the end and dealing with the tough conditions,” he continued. “This is a quality course and will test every part of your game.” Peng’s scorecard contained only one bogey, along with three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. He finished the day tied with Stanford’s Barclay Brown for first place, with four golfers one stroke back. “It was a great round from Bo,” said Murray. “It’s a really impressive score and he’s continued his good form today, just one bogey was excellent play and of course a great eagle on nine.” Senior Peter Hruby had the next lowest score among UW players, with an even-par 70. He is tied for 29th heading into Friday’s game. “Petr was again very solid for us and even par in the conditions was fun to play,” Murray commented The three other Huskies in the starting lineup all shot 2-over 72s. freshman Joshua Cow who was 1-under through nine holes was in the top five for a while, but opened the back nine with four bogies and a birdie over the first five holes. Teddy Lin And Taehoon song also got 72s and entered the second round tied for 59th in the large 155-man field. “Our other guys all got off to a slower start, but they all dug deep and responded well,” said Murray.

“It takes five guys to win this event, and I think we saw really positive things from each of them today.” Robert Galligan played the tournament as an individual and finished round with a 79. “Rob had a tough day and it highlights the difficulty the track can offer,” said Murray. “We’re going early tomorrow so it’s going to fill up and get some rest and get up tomorrow and go after it again.” The Huskies begin play Friday at 7:05 a.m. PT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/3/30/mens-golf-peng-in-the-lead-huskies-fourth-at-the-goodwin.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related