Tom Brady plays beach soccer with Gronk in new video





Tom Brady didn’t miss a beat. The newly retired NFL quarterback, 45, was enjoying a game of soccer on the beach while in the Bahamas this weekend when he was joined by former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, among others. In a new video shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, cover model Camille Kostek Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Brady and company easily slipped back into the saddle of catching the ball and running routes. The scene, which seemed straight out of the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” wasn’t the only glimpse of the epic escape 31-year-old Kostek gave on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, the TV host and actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her and Gronkowski, 33, soaking up the sun in Baker’s Bay. Brady and his loved ones enjoyed a soiree hosted by Jeff Sofer, the quarterback’s billionaire boyfriend. with a source telling page six on Monday that the bash “wasn’t a retirement party.”





Tom Brady enjoys a game of soccer while in the Bahamas with friends. Camille Kostek/Instagram





Brady takes on his friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Camille Kostek/Instagram “It was kids and some guys playing football on the beach, nothing out of the ordinary,” the insider said. Brady announced his NFL retirement in February after 23 seasons in the league. The former Patriots and Buccaneers star told fans in an emotional Instagram video that this time it’s “for good” after he reversed his retirement decision last year.





Camille Kostek shared a series of photos from the epic vacation to the Bahamas on Instagram. Camille Kostek/Instagram





The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star also posted a playful photo of Gronkowski. Camille Kostek/Instagram In what was Brady’s last year in the league, the Buccaneers finished 8-9 and made the wild card round of the playoffs. However, despite reaching the postseason, the year proved to be a rough one for Brady as he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bndchen, confirmed their divorce in October. She had been married for 13 years and sharing two children together: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.





Brady will announce his NFL retirement in February. Tom Brady/Instagram Brady also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. Page Six reported earlier this week how Brady is “dating” after the divorce. “He’s out shopping,” the source said. He’s on the road.

