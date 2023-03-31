No. 8 Washington travels to the state of Arizona





SEATTLE No. 8 Washington sets out for Tempe, Ariz. for a matchup with Arizona State. The three-game set begins Friday at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium and all three games will be broadcast on the Arizona State Live Stream. Washington is 25-6 overall on the season and 6-3 in Pac-12 action. This season, the Huskies are 5-3 in real road games. WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday March 31 in the state of Arizona

Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium| Tempe, Arizona.

6pm | ASU live stream Saturday April 1 in the state of Arizona

Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium| Tempe, Arizona.

5pm | ASU live stream Sunday April 2 in the state of Arizona

Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium| Tempe, Arizona.

12 hours | ASU live stream 30 SEASONS OF WASHINGTON SOFTBALL 2023 marks Washington softball’s 30th season. The Huskies’ first year as a program was in 1993. Head coach Heather Tarr was part of 24 of 30 purple and gold seasons as a player, manager and coach. THE LATEST TIME OUT Washington had its first series of the season, winning all three games against Arizona at Husky Softball Stadium. The Huskies had two walk-off wins in the series. In game two, Madison Huskey hit the solo home run in the seventh and in the series finale, Baylee Klinger had a three-run homer in the eight to seal the win. After the weekend, Huskey was named Pac-12 Player of the Week and Alan Johnson got the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week tab. LEADER(S) OF THE PAC

Ruby Meilan leads the Pac-12 with six shutouts on the season, tied with Stanford’s NiJaree Canady. Baylee Klinger is one of the hardest strikeouts in the nation with just three on the year in 102 at bats. Klingler is fifth in the conference with a .431 average and second with 44 hits. Brooklyn Carter is second in the conference with 17 stolen bases, while Madison Huskey is fourth with 10 home runs. As a team, Washington ranks 15the national in scoring, averaging 6.52 runs per game and his ninth national with 12 shutouts pitched. NOT WORKING AS A FIRST YEAR STUDENT The four freshmen have contributed a lot to the Husky program so far in 2023. Alan Johnson is fourth on the team with 19 RBI and third with seven home runs. Ruby Meilan is ranked nationally in shutouts (6) and strikeouts (128). Brooklyn Carter is a force on the basepaths, leading the team and finishing second in the conference with 17 stolen bases. Sydney Stewart has split time at catcher with a .359 average, five RBI and a double. EXPLORING THE SUN DEVILS Arizona State is 18-10 overall on the season with a 2-4 point in conference play. Offensively, the Sun Devils are led by Yannira Acuna with a .419 average. Jordyn VanHook leads the Pac-12 with 14 home runs and the team with 27 RBI. Kenzie Brown leads the pitching staff with a 2.30 ERA and an 8-1 record in 51.2 innings pitched. Mac Osborne has thrown four complete games. Washington holds the all-time record over Arizona State 64-32 and is 55-32 in conference play. On the road, the Huskies are 29-14 in Tempe. NEXT ONE The Huskies return home for a three-game series against California. The first ball is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. Follow @UWSoftball on Twitter and Instagram for more information about the UW softball team.

