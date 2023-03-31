No. 18 Women’s Lacrosse Drops Road Game at No. 2 Northwestern





Next game: Cornell 4/2/2023 | 3 p.m April 02 (Sun) / 3 p.m Cornell History EVANSTON, Illinois – No. 18 Penn State women’s lacrosse suffers its first Big Ten loss of the season in a 19-9 road battle at No. 2 Northwestern. The Nittany Lions fall to 9-3, 2-1 Big Ten and the Wildcats improve to 11-1, 3-0 Big Ten. Gretchen Gilmore produced three goals the night before the attack. Haley Urgo And Ellie Hollin led the defense with three turnovers each caused. Urgo also picked up three ground balls and Hollin had two. HOW IT HAPPENED

First quarter After a scoreless five minutes, Penn State got on the board first with a goal by Brooke Hoes assisted by Megan Murray . The Wildcats went 7-0 for the rest of the quarter. Second quarter The Wildcats continued their tie game success to take the first of the second quarter to convert another goal. The Nittany Lions went on a 4-0 run fueled by Hoss with her second of the day. Two back-to-back goals from Gretchen Gilmore halved the score to 8-4 with 10:47 left in the half. Gilmore’s second goal came a man down and with just 10 seconds on the shot clock. A great defense effort Brooke Barger to trigger a turnover on a Northwest clear try returned the ball to the Penn State offense. Kayla Abernathy found the back of the net after a pass from Kristin O’Neill . The Wildcats ended the Nittany Lions’ scoring with a goal with just over five minutes to play at halftime to make it 9–5. Megan Murray scored on a free position with just over a minute remaining to narrow the margin to three goals. Despite Northwestern winning the next draw, Haley Urgo caused turnover gave the Nittany Lions the ball and O’Neill found her first goal of the game with 5 seconds left in the half to make the score 9–7. Third quarter The Wildcats came out of halftime with four straight goals to make it 13-7 with just over seven minutes left in the period. Gilmore broke the stretch with a free position goal, but Northwestern added two to the tally to make the third quarter score 15–8. Fourth quarter

Alan Hamood interrupted Northwestern’s opening drive with four goals to make the final score 19–9. OF INTEREST O’Neill continued her scoring streak, taking it to 16 consecutive games.

Gilmore had her fourth hat-trick in five games.

Penn State produced 13 turnovers in the Northwest.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 6-2 in the second quarter.

Ashley Bowan scooped up a career high five ground balls. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions will return to Happy Valley on Sunday, April 2 to host Cornell. The game starts at 3:00 PM after the men’s lacrosse afternoon game.

