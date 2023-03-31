27 Women’s Tennis pushes #18 Babson in 5-4 loss





Nancy Zhang ’26 (Photo by Baogen Chen ’25)

WALTHAM, Massachusetts – In a battle of top-30 teams, the #27 Brandeis University women’s tennis team pushed #18 Babson, but the judges were unable to hand the Beavers their first loss of the season in a 5-4 loss at the Gosman Athletic Center today. TEAM RECORDS / RANKS Brandeis: 6-6, #27 in Division III by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Babson: 6-0, #18 in Division III by the ITA. HOW IT HAPPENED The Beavers took a 2-1 lead over the Judges after double play. After the visitors won #3, 8-1 and #1, 8-5, the judges freshman duo won Nancy Zhang (Shanghai, China / Shanghai International Department) And Ella Chase (Lincoln, Mass. / Lincoln-Sudbury Regional) got on the board with a late break for an 8-6 win over #2.

And got on the board with a late break for an 8-6 win over #2. In the singles first flight, Babson’s Matia Cristiani beat sophomore Judge Bhakti Parwani (Ahmedabad, India/Kumkum School) 6-3, 6-3, at #2.

6-3, 6-3, at #2. Zhang got her second win of the day at #3, 6-4, 6-4, over Kamila Stasiowska.

The judges seemed to have the edge at #1 in the first year Rebecca Suarez (Huntington, NY / International Academy of Virtual Learning) won the first set, but Babson sophomore Olivia Soffer rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win, to put the Beavers ahead, 4-2, heading into the final three singles games.

won the first set, but Babson sophomore Olivia Soffer rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win, to put the Beavers ahead, 4-2, heading into the final three singles games. Brandeis sophomore Anastasia Sia (Thessaloniki, Greece / Anatolia College) rolled in the first set, then outlasted Juliette Moschella in the second for a 6-0, 7-6 (7-4), to put Brandeis inside 4-3.

rolled in the first set, then outlasted Juliette Moschella in the second for a 6-0, 7-6 (7-4), to put Brandeis inside 4-3. Babson’s Mariana Campos took victory for the visitors at #6 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over sophomore Brandeis Cecilia Denis (Ardmore, Pennsylvania/Lower Merion) .

. Chase earned her second win of the day, 6-4, 6-4, at #5, over Elena Keitt of the Beavers. NEXT ONE

