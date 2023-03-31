Key Georgia football player settles lawsuit, accepts plea deal





ATHENS Georgia has put another off-field case involving a football player in the rearview mirror through a successful plea deal brokered by attorney Kim Stephens, this time with defensive tackle Warren Brinson. Brinson struck a deal to get two misdemeanor charges of simple battery and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct dismissed, according to an Athens-Banner Herald report.

RELATED: Details emerge in Warren Brinson’s arrest, police tracked down UGA player Brinson received credit for 36 hours of community service that was performed and successfully completed what is known as a Responsibility Awareness Program, according to the report. Stephens, who played football for the Bulldogs under legendary coach Vince Dooley, recently negotiated a timely plea deal that would see Jalen Carter avoid jail time after the scheduled first round for racing and reckless driving. RELATED: Jalen Carter makes plea deal, will avoid jail time Stephens, one of Georgia’s top-rated attorneys, garnered national praise for his efficiency in representing Carter in the high-profile case, which had been linked to the tragic crash involving two UGA program members. Brinson’s indictment dated back nearly a year when he was charged with shooting three women with a pellet gun loaded with gel capsules on campus last April 6.

Two of the women said they had welts after a blow to the ribcage and another to the sternum according to a police report. Police used footage to track down Brinson, who said he believed he was shooting at acquaintances. RELATED: ESPN projects another record design class in Georgia, Smart shares part of the UGA secret to design success The Athens-Clarke County attorney general dismissed the charges, with Stephens telling the Athens Banner-Herald that Brinson instead admitted to violating a municipal ordinance on disorderly conduct as part of the plea deal. Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically does not share whether or how he internally penalizes players when such instances occur off the field. Brinson was one of the players to appear in every Bulldogs game last season. Smart and his players have vowed to maintain a high standard, with CFP Championship Game MVP Javon Bullard sharing how the Bulldogs recognize it is an honor to represent the University of Georgia.

The defensive tackle will be key this season with Carter, an All-American, moving up to the NFL. Brinson is expected to land key snaps along with Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, and Bear Alexander.

