(by: Spin & Smash Table Tennis) USATT-approved 2-star table tennis tournament with $2,870 in cash prizes.

Saturday April 1 – Sunday April 2, 2023 Location – Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center, 9525 OH-161, Plain City, Ohio 43064 (new location) Staff – Tournament Director Gloria Price. Dave Fullen, CR/CU is the licensed umpire. Professional facility – 32 ceilings, ping pong floors, white Butterfly R40+ balls, Butterfly Europa tables Format – Round robin events with 4 or more players per group, with 2 from each group advancing to single elimination (SE). All matches best 3 out of 5, except for Open finals, which will be 4 out of 7. We reserve the right to change the formats if necessary. Rules – All USATT regulations apply; only USATT approved equipment; The USATT dress code is enforced – no white clothing. Players cannot participate in 2 events with the same start time. Hardbat rackets must be made entirely of wood. See rules at www.Hardbat.com. Payments – Withdrawals up to and including Monday 27 March will be refunded. No refunds after March 27. All payments must be received by midnight on March 27. Unpaid enres can be removed on March 28. Late submissions can be accepted through March 30 with a $5 late fee based on availability. No phone data. All registrations must be paid prior to participation. Food/Hotel – The play location is near several fast food outlets and other restaurants; Courtyard by Marriott in Dublin and many other options. Ratings – Ratings from March 1 will be used for eligibility. Updated ratings are used for seeding. Tournament staff may change, combine, cancel and limit the total number of participants. Unrated players can participate in any event, but cannot advance from rated events; they can continue from the Unrated Round Robin, and the Open. Doubles – The highest player on the 2400 must be <1600. NOTE: Doubles players must be rated to continue. USATT Memberships – USATT memberships are available on the USATT schedule below. Sponsors – Butterfly, create.produce:media, LLC and Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center. Online – Other details at www.SpinandSmash.com. Register at www.Omnipong.com. Paypal payments to dave@play3tc.com. StayIn the loopfeaturing professional Butterfly table tennis equipment, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.

