No. 25 water polo in NorCal this week





SAN DIEGO – The No. 25-ranked San Diego State water polo team completes a three-game sweep of Golden Coast Conference play, beginning Friday, March 31, with a game in Santa Clara and ending Saturday, April 1 at no. 12 Pacific. This week No. 25 San Diego State vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Sullivan Aquatics Center Santa Clara, California.

4:30 in the afternoon No. 25 San Diego State vs. No. 12Pacific

Douglass M Eberhardt Aquatics Center Stockton, California.

Afternoon PT Links for live stats and live streaming video, when available, will be posted on the water polo schedule page at www.GoAztecs.com. About the Aztecs The San Diego State record stands at 8-14.1-1 in action from the Golden Coast Conference (GCC), playing the second and third of six games in a row to complete GCC play.

The Aztecs are launched offensively by freshmen Claudia Valdes leading the team in goals (35), shots (78), points (58), and steals (31).

Senior Amanda Legaspi ranks second on the squad in shots (70), goals (31), points (49) and leads the team with 38 exclusions.

sophomore Rose Kanemy has the most assists among the Aztecs with 28 and Sophia Righetti has 13 field blocks, is at the top of the team.

freshman Tiare Ahofelo And Mandy Lagerlof have played all but eight minutes in goal. Lagerlof is 6-9 in 385:12 minutes. Her GAA is 13.71 with a .435 save percentage and she added five steals and nine assists with a team-high 127 saves. Ahovelo played 283:08 minutes with a 2-5 record and a goals against average of 12.43 with a .444 save percentage. She has stopped 88 shots and has six assists and six steals. Inside the Matchup Santa Clara In the all-time series, which began in 2006, the Aztecs held a 14–1 lead, with five of those games played in the Broncos pool, all won by SDSU.

Santa Clara goes into the week with an 8-14 record and has lost four of its last five, but took the final game, 16-15 vs. Fresno Pacific.

The Broncos and Aztecs game will be Santa Clara’s Golden Coast Conference opener.

The Aztecs have scored double-digit goals in eight of their 15 encounters with Santa Clara, including each of the last three. Within the Matchup Pacific In the all-time series, which began in 1996, the Aztecs led 34-6. SDSU is 10-2 in the Tigers Pool, including an 11-8 victory the last time the teams met in the UOP Pool, on April 23, 2021.

Entering the week with a 17-6 record, the Tigers are ranked No. 12 in this week’s Collegiate Water Polo Association top-25 poll. Pacific is 2-2 in GCC action.

UOP is 4-5 in games against Division I top-25 competition this year.

The Aztecs won their first 32 games in the series, but since the 2017 season it is 2-6 against the Tigers.

