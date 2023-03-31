Sports
The meaning behind the Michigan recruiting turmoil
Michigan State Footballs off-season has seen some unexpected changes. After a season in which fans repeatedly called for top coordinators to be replaced, the coaching and personnel changes largely revolved around recruiting. For a team and coach that has thrived over the past three years on a resurgent national profile and the attraction of optimism, this is odd, to say the least.
Coach Mel Tucker has brought energy, enthusiasm and excitement to the Michigan State football team. After a creeping sense of despondency and complacency during Mark Dantonio’s final years (fairly or not), the Tuckers era has come across as quite the opposite. Particularly in recruiting, Tucker has proved tireless.
The recruitment based Tuck Comin phrase is as synonymous with this program as keep chopping or #ChopLife.
Coming out of the highlights of the 2021 season, Tucker rode a national wave of adoration to storm across the country in search of recruits. On paper, the results have led to back-to-back top 25 recruiting classes, including a 2023 class with more four-star pledges than at any time in recent memory.
Looking in from the outside, it feels like recruiting is what Tucker and his team do best. Still, the past month has seen the departure of a high-profile assistant coach known for recruiting and the departure of the Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Head of the Recruitment Department (Human Resources).
What does this mean? Let’s take a look at the quarters first.
Assistant Coach and Pass Rush Training Specialist Brandon Jordan
Brandon Jordan came to MSU as one out of the box choice. The skilled pass rush training specialist had made a name for himself working with top-level NFL talent, as well as some incredible high school and college athletes. His move to work in-house in the state of Michigan surprised many.
Jordan immediately became a force for MSU on the recruiting path. The top two Spartans recruits for 2023 are defensive lineman. A third defensive lineman recruit is in the team’s top five. These recruits were brought in by Jordan with obvious help from defensive coach Marco Coleman.
Now, both coaches are gone.
Jordan is on his way to the Seattle Seahawks and Coleman goes back to his old school, Georgia Techafter just one season in East Lansing.
The departure of Jordan and Coleman is a blow to the Spartans’ recruiting efforts – in fact, it halts all speculation that an additional defensive lineman would join the 2023 class, and raises serious concerns about recruiting momentum ahead of the 2024 season the position.
On paper, these departures have some external logic (read: not MSU is in a crisis type). Jordan has built a unique path to his acclaim. Going in-house with the Seattle Seahawks could be the next step in his career. In other words, the odds may be greater than the desire to leave the state of Michigan. For Coleman, the reasoning seems to be more personal, with a desire to move back to Georgia (NOTE: To be clear, I have NO inside knowledge of this decision).
General Manager Saeed Khalif and the Recruiting Leadership Change Department
The Spartans have elected not to renew the contract of General Manager Saeed Khalif nor his deputy, Recruiting Operations Coordinator Jensen Gebhardt. These two represent the administrative leadership of the recruiting department of football teams. These are the kind of individuals that teams rely heavily on, but fans are often less aware of their work.
Reported in for the first time 247s Spartan tailgate (well done author Corey Robinson), the formal word was largely that this was simply a time for change. 247 elaborates on the speculation as to why the change was made:
The 2023 recruiting class finished as the nation’s 22nd class, having the most four stars MSU has drawn in years. However, many people within the program and who follow it closely felt that the class could have been even better if they had handled the board differently. Where the problems probably came from is the lack of accurate understanding of where MSU sat [with] following some of those hires [official] visits, and then compound that error by not having enough suitable backup plans in that 250-600 range.
Aside from concerns about Khalif’s handling of the recruiting process, 247 also brought up this interesting tidbit about potential interdepartmental friction:
Another thing that raised some eyebrows was when much of Michigan State’s creative team all made moves to go to other college football programs around the same time. While turnover in those positions is very common and wasn’t a drastic blow, it wasn’t a coincidence that so many of them left right away, as their dynamic with the recruiting department was a primary source of frustration.
So what does all this mean?
Functionally, this means Michigan State has a lot of work to do – both with individual recruits and the team recruiting system.
The team will have to work to keep current commitments on the defensive line satisfied. A key will be to show the current and new Spartans, as well as the 2024 group of would-be Spartans, that the coaching staff will continue to prepare them for the kind of success that Brandon Jordan seemed to promise them.
In terms of operations and strategy, Mel Tucker has announced a nationwide search to replace Khalif. While fans will naturally focus on big-name coaches and coordinators, finding the right administrative leader to carve a successful path through a hugely complex nationwide recruiting environment is key to the team’s future.
Aside from the functional changes, a real question is what does this mean for Coach Tucker’s reputation as a top-notch recruiter? This could just be a storm-in-a-teapot type of situation (i.e. not that big of a deal) or it could be a sign that the cornerstone of Mel Tucker’s presence at MSU – recruiting – is showing some potential cracks.
For a coach who is paid more than $9 million a year for an on-field product that has had one shockingly good season (in Kenneth Walker III we still trust), and two years of construction that resulted in loss of seasons, the optimism that was caused by perceived recruiting ability is very important.
Watching Tucker put together a revamped recruiting system will be a big indicator of his future success.
