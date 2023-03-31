Weekend Preview: No. 23 Men’s Tennis Visits No. 31 Brandeis and 20th Place Colby, Host Emerson on Seniors Day

No. 23 Men’s Tennis at No. 31 Brandeis | Friday March 31 | Waltham, Massachusetts | 1 o’clock in the afternoon

No. 23 Men’s Tennis at No. 20 Colby | Saturday April 1 | Waterville, Maine | 11 hours

No. 23 men’s tennis vs. Emerson | Sunday April 2 | Babson Park, Massachusetts | 14.00 hours

WHAT TO KNOW

• No. 23 Babson will play three games in three days from Friday afternoon.

• The Beavers visit No. 31 Brandeis on Friday and head to Waterville, Maine, to take on Colby in 20th on Saturday, before returning home for a NEWMAC game against Emerson on Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY

against Brandeis

• Babson meets the judges for the 25th time since 1995 on Friday afternoon.

• The Beavers are 4-20 against Brandeis during this stretch, but led 2-1 after doubles before suffering a 5-4 loss in last year’s game on April 8 at Babson Park.

against Colby

• Babson and the Mules meet for the sixth time since 2000 on Saturday in Waterville, Maine.

• The Beavers are 2-3 all-time against Colby and suffered an 8-1 loss in the final meeting between the teams on March 8, 2020 in Winchester, Massachusetts.

against Emerson

• Babson and the Lions meet for the 11th time on Sunday in a series dating back to 2008.

• The Beavers are 10-0 all-time against Emerson, reaching a 9-0 win in last year’s game on April 8, 2022 at Babson Park.

EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

• Babson (8-1, 1-0 NEWMAC) extended his winning streak to six games with a 9-0 loss to Clark on Wednesday.

• Seniors Parker’s law, Jason Weisman, Jet Hampton And Jack McDonald along with the first year Martin Mejia all recorded points in both singles and doubles for the Beavers, who are undefeated against Division III competition this spring.

• Graduated student Brooks greenwho ranks 15th in the Northeast region, is ranked 2-0 in singles and 4-1 in all games this spring, sophomore Brad Anderson is 3-0 at number two and freshmen Luis Utrilla is 5-0 in third singles and 10-2 overall for the year.

• Anderson and Utrilla are 6-0 in first place in doubles this spring and the Greens are up 7-2 at number one, including three sophomore wins Wesley Zhang.

EXPLORING THE JUDGES

• No. 31 Brandeis (6-4) has won two consecutive games coming off a 7-2 victory over Skidmore last Sunday.

• Dylan Walters, Tommy Harrison, Chen Liang and Hunter Levine all scored points in singles and doubles for the judges, who led 3-0 after doubles.

• Walters is 4-6 in first singles, Harrison is 10-6 overall and 4-4 at number two and Alex Merson has gone 10-4 in all singles matches, including three wins apiece at number three and number four.

• Walters and Harrison, who are fourth in doubles in the Northeast region, are 8-2 at number one and the duo of Levine and Simon Kauppila has gone 8-2 at number two.

EXPLORING THE MULES

• No. 20 Colby (5-2) has dropped back-to-back games and comes with an 8-1 loss to No. 11 Trinity (Texas) last Friday.

• Ben Powis earned the only point of the game for the Mules with a 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 10-7 victory over number four singles.

• Joey Barrett, who is ranked 10th in the Northeast region in singles, is 6-1 at number one this spring, 19th ranked Jake Cohen is 5-2 at number two in singles and Powis is 6- 1 with wins over No. 3 and No. 4.

• Cohen and Jan Wegner, ranked 12th in the region, are 4-3 at number one doubles and the duo of Barrett and Aidan Kwong are 4-2 at number three.

EXPLORING THE LIONS

• Emerson (0-13, 0-2 NEWMAC) has dropped 17 consecutive games, dating back to last April, after falling to Wheaton, 6-3, on Wednesday.

• Ryu Watanabe was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at number one and Noah Mesaros rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory at number five for the Lions, who trailed 2-1 after doubles.

• Watanabe has won seven consecutive number one singles matches as of March 5.

RISE IN THE RANKING

• In addition to Green being ranked 15th in the region in singles, Anderson and Utrilla are second in the Northeast in doubles, behind only Vuk Vuksanovic and Derin Acaroglu of Tufts.

• Together with the individual rankings, the Beavers have moved up 10 places to 23rd, which is their highest seasonal ranking in the national ITA poll in the program’s history.

GREEN AND ZHANG COLLECT DOUBLE HONOR CONFERENCE

• Following the 8-3 victory over Rochester’s Ahaan Malhotra and Krish Vennam on Sunday, Babson’s doubles runners-up, Green and Zhang, were voted Monday’s NEWMAC Doubles Team of the Week.

• They are now 2-0 this spring with the other win against Mukund Madabhushi and Kush Patel of 24th ranked Pomona-Pitzer.

NEXT ONE

• The Beavers travel to Wheaton Wednesday at 4:00 PM