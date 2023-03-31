Sports
No. 16 Eagles face Jacksonville in Key Home ASUN series
FGCU-Jacksonville Game Notes | FGCU-Jacksonville on ESPN+ | FGCU–Jacksonville live stats |
2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule |ASUN scoreboard/schedule | ASUN positions
FORT MYERS, Fla. The 16e-ranked FGCU baseball team faces one of the toughest tests of the 2023 season this weekend as ASUN Conference foe Jacksonville visits for a three-game series that begins Friday night at Swanson Stadium.
The first throw is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 PM, Saturday’s game at 2:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. The series airs on ESPN+. FGCU baseball tickets can be purchased online at www.FGCUTickets.com or at the Alico Arena box office. Pets or emotional support animals are not allowed at Swanson Stadium. Only certified service animals are allowed.
The Eagles (21-4 overall, 5-1 ASUN Conference) come into this weekend as one of the most popular offensive teams in the country, ranked in the top five nationally in seven different categories. FGCU is second in the nation in hit by pitches (73), third in on-base percentage (.452), fourth in home runs (56) and fifth in home runs per game (2.24), scoring (10.2 runs per game) and slugging percentage (.589).
FGCU crushed North Alabama last weekend with a combined score of 56-17, including a 28-7 victory on Friday in just seven innings and a 14-3 seven-inning triumph on Sunday. The Green & Blue hit seven home runs in Friday’s game and thirteen in the three-game series.
Jacksonville (18-8, 4-2) is riding a five-game winning streak that includes a sweep last weekend in Central Arkansas by a combined score of 33-6. The Dolphins’ ASUN sweep also had two seven-inning ends, a 17-2 win on Saturday and a 12-2 win on Sunday.
Only one Dolphin hits over .300, as graduate infielder Kris Armstrong is at .358 with an ASUN-best 16 home runs and 46 RBIs.
FGCU, meanwhile, has six players over .300, led by a senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) which is second in the ASUN at .408. Figueredo is third behind Armstrong and senior designated hitter Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS) with 33 RBIs.
Kinker drove in 34 runs, junior infielder/pitcher Jacob Lojewski (West Palm Beach, Florida/Delray American Heritage HS) is fourth with 31 RBIs and a junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) finishes fifth with 30 runs batted in.
Lojewski, Felix and Figueredo are tied for third in the conference with nine home runs each. Senior reliever LJ McDonough (Blanchard, Okla./Blanchard HS/Wichita State) is fourth in the conference with five saves.
Redshirt senior outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS) reached base in all three games against UNA, extending his school-record streak to 94 games. The unofficial NCAA record for consecutive games reaching base is 101, held by former Texas standout Mark Payton.
The Eagles lead the all-time series vs. Jacksonville 32-22, but have lost to the Dolphins twice in a row, most recently via a 9-8 upset in 10 innings on May 1, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. FGCU is 18-10 against Jacksonville at Swanson Stadium.
COACH TOLLET
FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 692-412-3 overall record (.626) and a 233-131 (.639) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has taken the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN Tournament Championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.
ABOUT FGCU
