No. 16 Eagles face Jacksonville in Key Home ASUN series

FGCU-Jacksonville Game Notes | FGCU-Jacksonville on ESPN+ | FGCU–Jacksonville live stats |

2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule |ASUN scoreboard/schedule | ASUN positions

FORT MYERS, Fla. The 16e-ranked FGCU baseball team faces one of the toughest tests of the 2023 season this weekend as ASUN Conference foe Jacksonville visits for a three-game series that begins Friday night at Swanson Stadium.

The first throw is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 PM, Saturday’s game at 2:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. The series airs on ESPN+. FGCU baseball tickets can be purchased online at www.FGCUTickets.com or at the Alico Arena box office. Pets or emotional support animals are not allowed at Swanson Stadium. Only certified service animals are allowed.

The Eagles (21-4 overall, 5-1 ASUN Conference) come into this weekend as one of the most popular offensive teams in the country, ranked in the top five nationally in seven different categories. FGCU is second in the nation in hit by pitches (73), third in on-base percentage (.452), fourth in home runs (56) and fifth in home runs per game (2.24), scoring (10.2 runs per game) and slugging percentage (.589).

FGCU crushed North Alabama last weekend with a combined score of 56-17, including a 28-7 victory on Friday in just seven innings and a 14-3 seven-inning triumph on Sunday. The Green & Blue hit seven home runs in Friday’s game and thirteen in the three-game series.

Jacksonville (18-8, 4-2) is riding a five-game winning streak that includes a sweep last weekend in Central Arkansas by a combined score of 33-6. The Dolphins’ ASUN sweep also had two seven-inning ends, a 17-2 win on Saturday and a 12-2 win on Sunday.

Only one Dolphin hits over .300, as graduate infielder Kris Armstrong is at .358 with an ASUN-best 16 home runs and 46 RBIs.

FGCU, meanwhile, has six players over .300, led by a senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) which is second in the ASUN at .408. Figueredo is third behind Armstrong and senior designated hitter Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla./Venice HS) with 33 RBIs.

Kinker drove in 34 runs, junior infielder/pitcher Jacob Lojewski (West Palm Beach, Florida/Delray American Heritage HS) is fourth with 31 RBIs and a junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) finishes fifth with 30 runs batted in.

Lojewski, Felix and Figueredo are tied for third in the conference with nine home runs each. Senior reliever LJ McDonough (Blanchard, Okla./Blanchard HS/Wichita State) is fourth in the conference with five saves.

Redshirt senior outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS) reached base in all three games against UNA, extending his school-record streak to 94 games. The unofficial NCAA record for consecutive games reaching base is 101, held by former Texas standout Mark Payton.

The Eagles lead the all-time series vs. Jacksonville 32-22, but have lost to the Dolphins twice in a row, most recently via a 9-8 upset in 10 innings on May 1, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. FGCU is 18-10 against Jacksonville at Swanson Stadium.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_Baseball and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU baseball. You can also sign up to receive baseball news from FGCU or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS, MINI PLANS AVAILABLE

Tickets for the 2023 FGCU baseball season are on sale now and can be purchased by going online to www.FGCUTickets.com or by calling 866-FGCU-TIX. Group tickets can also be purchased from 10 people to make an unforgettable evening for families, companies or other organizations.

COACH TOLLET

FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 692-412-3 overall record (.626) and a 233-131 (.639) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has taken the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN Tournament Championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 19 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—