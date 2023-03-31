Michigan football immortalizes last season’s flag-planting celebration at Ohio Stadium following the victory over Ohio State





CLEVELAND, Ohio Ohio State’s most painful memory of 2022 was commemorated this week at Michigan’s football facility. The Wolverines have added the block M flag they planted in the turf at Ohio Stadium last season to the Towsley Museum, a section of Schembechler Hall that celebrates Michigan’s accomplishments and significant moments. Michigan players planted the flag in the middle of Buckeyes Block O after beating Ohio State 45-23 last November to clinch their second straight Big Ten East title. Now, the flag rests next to a photo of Wolverine linebacker Michael Barrett carrying it around OSU’s home field after The Game last season. The photo features Michigans Those Who Shall Stay becomes champion motto and hits a large wooden block in honor of Michigans consecutive Big Ten titles from 2021-2022. Back to back, reads the block. Featured Buckeyes Stories The Buckeyes have not defeated Michigan since 2019 after winning eight consecutive matchups from 2012. The teams did not meet during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan’s locker room. The rivals could have met in last season’s national championship game, but Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, and Ohio State lost to eventual champion Georgia 42-41 in the same round. By the time the rivalry resumes in November, OSU will have waited 1,456 days between wins over Michigan. That’s the longest streak since the Buckeyes lost five times in six years (and tied once) from 1988-1993. Michigan returns every touchdown scorer from last year’s victory over OSU, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, tight end Colston Loveland and running back Donovan Edwards. Running back Blake Corum, who missed last year’s game but finished second in the Doak Walker Award voting for the best running back in the country, will also return. The Buckeyes return receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, but must replace quarterback CJ Stroud. Michigan will play its spring game on Saturday. Ohio State will play its spring game two weeks later on April 15. And for the next eight months, both teams will be reminded of the Michigan midfield celebration that punctuated last season’s game. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

