Viking Baseball Sweeps Home Opener

SIOUX FALLS, SD Augustana baseball swept Minnesota Duluth in the home opener at Ronken Field on Thursday. The Vikings won game one 11-2, followed by a 12-1 victory in game two.

Augustana scored 25 hits over the two games to move to 18-12 on the season and 7-3 in the NSIC. Minnesota Duluth drops to 10-12, 3-6.

Augustana made two pitching appearances, as both starters combined gave up five hits in 12 innings.

Game One: Augustana 11, Minnesota Duluth 2

Caleb Kranz was brilliant as he pitched six innings and struckout 11 best hitters. He gave up only two earned runs while giving up only four basehits.

Compared to the final score, it was a slow start for AU offensively, as the Vikings scored a run in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The first point came courtesy of a Bulldog beam Ragan Pinnow hit home plate.

The run in the third inning was Jack Hines score on a wild pitch. Hines was on third base on a triple into center field. It was the fourth inning that AU scored on a batted ball. Joshua Kosky smashed Taty Meiners who was on base on a single and stole second base.

After UMD got a run back in the top of the fifth, Nick Banowetz scored on an error to make it 4-1.

The Bulldogs got another run left in the next half inning, but it was a seven-run sixth inning for AU to burst the hopes of a Bulldog comeback.

Jason Axelberg hit a pinch-hit home run over the left field fence. He brought home Trey Walker for whom he was pinching Jack Suton who had walked.

With the bases loaded, Drey Dirksen doubled them out to score Hines, Nick Banowetz And Trevor Winterstein . The next batter, Ragan Pinnow then lifted a home run over the left-field fence for the final runs of the game.

In total, Augustana collected 11 hits to score the 11 runs, while Banowetz, Pinnow and Meiners had two hits each.

Game two: Augustana 12, Minnesota Duluth 1

It was another gem up the hill for Augustana axis Ryan Jares pitched six innings with a two-hit ball while striking out five. Clayton Thompson then ended the game with an inning of action while striking out one.

Augustana jumped the scoreboard in the opening frame as Jack Hines tripled Nick Banowetz And Trevor Winterstein . Hines was then brought up with a single by Drey Dirksen .

In the second inning, Winterstein singled into rightfield to score Jason Axelberg .

Minnesota Duluth’s lone run came in the top of the third inning when Austin Gordon scraped a flyout over the fence.

Augustana got revenge in the bottom of the third and scored four runs. Banowetz reached on a single, then moved to third base on a double by Hines. He then scored on a wild pitch. The next batter was Dirksen and he lifted a sac-fly into rightfield to make it 6-1.

Ragan Pinnow then hit his second home run of the day going over the left field fence. After a pitching change Taty Meiners stomped a home run to welcome the new pitcher to the mound and give Augustana an 8-1 lead.

Augustana added a ninth run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. The final run of the game came off the bat Max Moses as he was strong on a hit pitch with the bases loaded to score Spencer Marenco .

In total, Augustana collected 14 hits in the game as Hines went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Axelberg went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Augustana will host Bemidji State with a first pitch at 1:30 PM on Sunday and with a first pitch at noon on Monday. The games are a site reversal where BSU will be the home team on the scoreboard at Ronken Field.

