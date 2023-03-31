Impact player, two team blades: what are the new rules of IPL 2023? | Cricket news





Crickets version of substitute players, two playing 11s to choose from and DRS calls for wide and no balls in new look IPL.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) returning for its 16th edition, cricket fans can expect some changes to the rules of the game. The organizers of cricket’s most lucrative domestic tournament, which kicks off on Friday, have tweaked some rules regarding team compositions and playing conditions to shake things up. From belated team announcements to broad ratings, here’s what a new IPL will add to the game: impact player In a tactical move borrowed from team sports like basketball and soccer, teams in this year’s IPL can make a substitution for the playing 11. They will have five substitutes to choose from, although all five must be Indians and the substitution can only be made before the start of an innings, at the end of an over or when a wicket falls. Broad and no-ball player reviews Another first for cricket, players are allowed to review wide and no-ball decisions by umpires using the Decision Review System (DRS). Players’ use of DRS is currently limited to batters’ dismissal decisions. The number of ratings assigned to each team is limited to two, but captains have the option to use them to rate wide and no-balls. Play 11 to be named after coin toss Captains walking to the coin toss have two teams to choose from, depending on which side the coin lands on and whether they bat or bowl first. Currently, both captains exchange their team chips before the coin toss and cannot make any changes. However, the IPL is set up so that both teams can announce their preferred game 11 based on whether they bat first or bowl first and which combination suits them best. Penalty for unfair movement by wicket-keeper To keep up with a growing number of impromptu shots by batters in the T20 format, wicket-keepers have been known to change their position in anticipation before the ball has been delivered. Now if they do it in the IPL their team could be penalized by the field umpire in the form of a wide ball, no ball or a dead ball. A new batter will always strike In high-scoring big-hitting T20 games, batters at risk of being caught can choose which player will take a strike once they’ve been ejected by crossing over to the non-striker’s end or staying within their crease. This move usually works in favor of the batting teams, as they can dictate who faces the next pitch. It will no longer be the case, however, because no matter where the ejected batter is on the field, the incoming player will always take the hit.

