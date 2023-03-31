Ambani bats for IPL cricket streaming glory as Disney scales back in India

Jio from Mukesh Ambani, the South Asian telecom powerhouse, has long been trying to entice its customer base with a plethora of services aimed at boosting subscriber retention. Despite amassing more than 425 million customers and claiming the mantle of India’s top network provider, largely due to its aggressively competitive data pricing, Jio’s suite of additional services has yet to gain much traction.

With the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament kicking off later today, Ambani sees this as the perfect opportunity to revamp Jio’s service adoption strategy, even as the company acknowledges that cricket streaming won’t turn a profit for years to come .

Viacom18, a venture between Ambanis Reliance and Paramount, has outbid Disney to secure five years of IPL streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent at a cost of $3 billion. Unlike Disney’s Hotstar, which limited access to IPL streaming to paid subscribers in recent seasons, Viacom18 is opening the floodgates of IPL gaming to everyone on the Jio network.

In a move that proved transformative, Star India executives Ajit Mohan and Uday Shankar’s strategic investment in cricket streaming nearly a decade ago catapulted Hotstar to prominence as a household name. The platform attracted more than 100 million digital viewers year after year during the two-month event, with cricket alone cementing Hotstar’s position at the top of the market.

Star India’s Hotstar became a crown jewel in Fox’s large portfolio following Disney’s $71 billion acquisition, which led the Mickey Mouse company to expand the service to many international markets.

However, Disney’s decision last year to abandon digital streaming bids in favor of securing television broadcast rights under the leadership of former CEO Bob Chapek left many industry insiders perplexed. The company has also decided not to renew its licensing rights for HBO content in India understandably frustrated many Hotstar subscribers.Hotstar, which has about 50 million subscribers, is set to lose an estimated 15 million this year, according to estimates from several analyst groups.

Mohan left Star to head Facebook’s Indian business in 2019 and has since moved to Snap, where he serves as the president of the company’s Asia-Pacific business. Shankar, who also left Star, has formed a venture fund with former Fox CEO James Murdoch. The duo, who previously supported media-focused startups through their fund Lupa, invested $1.78 billion in Viacom last year18.

In 2016, as Reliance prepared to launch Jio, the company emerged as the first telecom operator to believe in Hotstar’s vision and commit to working together, according to a source familiar with the discussions. Disney reaped significant benefits from Jio’s discounted data plans, enabling tens of millions of Indian consumers to change their Internet consumption habits virtually overnight.

Now it seems Reliance, whose major business is oil refining, is shifting gears.

Jio has recruited assertive talent from Disney’s Hotstar and restructured its infrastructure to accommodate a large user base. The company plans to offer 16 different feeds for IPL matches, with ultra-HD resolution – a first for cricket in India – and coverage in 12 languages.

Analyst group Media Partners Asia estimates that Jio Cinema, where Viacom18 plans to stream matches, will be able to generate revenue of up to $350 million during this year’s IPL season, up from $128 million in digital sales in 2022 The group has marked down advertising sales on pay TV to $220 million, from $442 million last year.

The $550 million. number across digital and pay TV is marginally flat Y/Y and represents a significant loss to annualized IPL rights fees for 2023-27 of US$1.2 billion. Subscription fees are expected to be very modest this year due to pay-TV distribution challenges and the lack of digital subscription fees, it said in a report.

Reliance has promised advertisers that cricket streaming on Jio Cinema will reach 400 million users, according to Media Partners Asia. Jio Cinema has also promised a concurrent user base of 100 million, nearly four times current records, the analyst group added.

Nevertheless, this underscores a significant leap forward for Jio Cinema, which currently has less than 30 million monthly active users, according to data from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This is despite the fact that more than 400 million Jio subscribers are eligible for free access to Jio Cinema.

Numerous industry executives have expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such a significant number of users turning to streaming on their smartphones when they have the option of watching games on their satellite televisions.

Moreover, for now, it remains an open question whether Jio Cinema can effectively meet the technical demands of tens of millions of viewers who tune in for cricket matches.