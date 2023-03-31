Sports
Ambani bats for IPL cricket streaming glory as Disney scales back in India
Reliance’s Jio, which has been aggressively recruiting talent from Disney’s Hotstar, is placing a substantial bet on IPL in an attempt to capture a large slice of India’s streaming market.
Jio from Mukesh Ambani, the South Asian telecom powerhouse, has long been trying to entice its customer base with a plethora of services aimed at boosting subscriber retention. Despite amassing more than 425 million customers and claiming the mantle of India’s top network provider, largely due to its aggressively competitive data pricing, Jio’s suite of additional services has yet to gain much traction.
With the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament kicking off later today, Ambani sees this as the perfect opportunity to revamp Jio’s service adoption strategy, even as the company acknowledges that cricket streaming won’t turn a profit for years to come .
Viacom18, a venture between Ambanis Reliance and Paramount, has outbid Disney to secure five years of IPL streaming rights for the Indian subcontinent at a cost of $3 billion. Unlike Disney’s Hotstar, which limited access to IPL streaming to paid subscribers in recent seasons, Viacom18 is opening the floodgates of IPL gaming to everyone on the Jio network.
In a move that proved transformative, Star India executives Ajit Mohan and Uday Shankar’s strategic investment in cricket streaming nearly a decade ago catapulted Hotstar to prominence as a household name. The platform attracted more than 100 million digital viewers year after year during the two-month event, with cricket alone cementing Hotstar’s position at the top of the market.
Star India’s Hotstar became a crown jewel in Fox’s large portfolio following Disney’s $71 billion acquisition, which led the Mickey Mouse company to expand the service to many international markets.
However, Disney’s decision last year to abandon digital streaming bids in favor of securing television broadcast rights under the leadership of former CEO Bob Chapek left many industry insiders perplexed. The company has also decided not to renew its licensing rights for HBO content in India understandably frustrated many Hotstar subscribers.Hotstar, which has about 50 million subscribers, is set to lose an estimated 15 million this year, according to estimates from several analyst groups.
Mohan left Star to head Facebook’s Indian business in 2019 and has since moved to Snap, where he serves as the president of the company’s Asia-Pacific business. Shankar, who also left Star, has formed a venture fund with former Fox CEO James Murdoch. The duo, who previously supported media-focused startups through their fund Lupa, invested $1.78 billion in Viacom last year18.
In 2016, as Reliance prepared to launch Jio, the company emerged as the first telecom operator to believe in Hotstar’s vision and commit to working together, according to a source familiar with the discussions. Disney reaped significant benefits from Jio’s discounted data plans, enabling tens of millions of Indian consumers to change their Internet consumption habits virtually overnight.
Now it seems Reliance, whose major business is oil refining, is shifting gears.
Jio has recruited assertive talent from Disney’s Hotstar and restructured its infrastructure to accommodate a large user base. The company plans to offer 16 different feeds for IPL matches, with ultra-HD resolution – a first for cricket in India – and coverage in 12 languages.
Analyst group Media Partners Asia estimates that Jio Cinema, where Viacom18 plans to stream matches, will be able to generate revenue of up to $350 million during this year’s IPL season, up from $128 million in digital sales in 2022 The group has marked down advertising sales on pay TV to $220 million, from $442 million last year.
The $550 million. number across digital and pay TV is marginally flat Y/Y and represents a significant loss to annualized IPL rights fees for 2023-27 of US$1.2 billion. Subscription fees are expected to be very modest this year due to pay-TV distribution challenges and the lack of digital subscription fees, it said in a report.
Reliance has promised advertisers that cricket streaming on Jio Cinema will reach 400 million users, according to Media Partners Asia. Jio Cinema has also promised a concurrent user base of 100 million, nearly four times current records, the analyst group added.
Nevertheless, this underscores a significant leap forward for Jio Cinema, which currently has less than 30 million monthly active users, according to data from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This is despite the fact that more than 400 million Jio subscribers are eligible for free access to Jio Cinema.
Numerous industry executives have expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such a significant number of users turning to streaming on their smartphones when they have the option of watching games on their satellite televisions.
Moreover, for now, it remains an open question whether Jio Cinema can effectively meet the technical demands of tens of millions of viewers who tune in for cricket matches.
|
Sources
2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/31/ambani-bats-for-cricket-glory-as-disney-scales-back/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Stormy Daniels’ lawyer on his reaction to Trump’s accusation
- Indian magnate Ambani takes on Disney in the richest cricket league in the world
- Elon Musk calls for a six-month hiatus from powerful AI
- Ahmedabad Stadium T20 records: Narendra Modi Stadium IPL records and highest rounds totals
- Bhunu Downs as an opponent, Mustangs fall short in Hawai’i
- Bavuma on lopsided cricket calendar: ‘We need to ensure our performance is of such a high quality that bigger teams England, Australia, India are queuing up to play against us’
- See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
- PM Modi to announce departure of Vande Bharat Express Bhopal-New Delhi on April 1
- Women’s Lacrosse Cruises past San Diego State, 13-6
- Ambani bats for IPL cricket streaming glory as Disney scales back in India
- Father and son shot dead in Cambridgeshire
- GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad weather forecast and pitch report for Narendra Modi stadium opening lungs