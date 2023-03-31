Women’s Lacrosse Cruises past San Diego State, 13-6





PHILADELPHIA The Saint Joseph women's lacrosse team hosted San Diego State on Thursday night and used a pair of hat-tricks to beat the Aztecs 13-6 style at Sweeney Field. The Hawks are returning to winning ways and improving to 5-6 on the season as they look to climb back to .500. San Diego State drops to 5-8 and drops a few matchups in Philadelphia after a Tuesday afternoon loss to Drexel. HOW IT HAPPENED With both teams appearing to be growing in the game, neither team managed to break down the opposing defense over the course of the first eight minutes of the game. The visitors pulled the first punch, Caitlin Jones scoring her 37 e goal of the season for the Aztecs to take the lead.

The Aztecs' opening goal proved to be the wake-up call the Hawks needed, with goals by Riley Evans And Sarah Groark to take the lead towards the end of the first quarter.

On the other side of the break, the Hawks continued to score as St. Joe's went ahead with what would eventually become a 7-0. Emma O'Neill proved vital in the spurt, opening with her first goal of the game just a minute into the quarter. After a Bonnie Yu finish, back-to-back goals from O'Neill gave the senior midfielder a hat-trick in the space of just four minutes.

Yu ended the run with her second of the day with a free position strike, putting the Hawk lead at 7-1. The Aztecs responded with the final goal of the half to cut Hawk's advantage to five heading into half time.

The third quarter was dominated by the Crimson and Gray who scored all four goals in the frame. Maddie Yoder started scoring after finding the back of the net just 52 seconds into the third frame.

A couple of freshman goals Kate Fuhrman and a scoop of the evening of Lisa Ross all but the sealed victory as the Hawks entered the final 15 minutes with an 11–2 lead.

San Diego State left it too late, scoring three of its first four goals over the course of the fourth period, closing the gap to just seven goals. Yoder stopped any attempt to close with both goals in the fourth, earning her hat-trick with only 4:15 left in the game.

A final consolation goal awaited the Aztecs with just under four minutes left before the Hawks wrapped up the 13-6 victory to return to the winning streak. GAME NOTES From Maddie Yoder three goals tied a game-high, her sixth career hat-trick all coming in the second half. Emma O'Neill also recorded a hat-trick, her fifth in her career.

Bonnie Yu added two goals to the win, continuing her streak to 10 games in a row in which she scored a goal.

Kate Fuhrman continues a strong freshman season after recording her second multi-goal game of the season.

Jordan Concordia made 10 saves on the night, her third-best mark of the season. The junior goaltender scored a .625 save percentage in the win.

The seven straight goals scored in the first half marked the Hawks' third-biggest run of the season.

The Hawks are now 4-0 in games where they take a half lead.

The win against the Aztecs was the first in program history, having faced San Diego State twice before in series history. NEXT ONE The Hawks return to action in the Atlantic 10 ready for a road test against Philadelphia foe La Salle in a showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

