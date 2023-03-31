Sports
Indian magnate Ambani takes on Disney in the richest cricket league in the world
Much more is at stake than winning a cricket match on Friday as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings whose star players are England’s Ben Stokes for the opening game of the Indian Premier League.
A match played in front of as many as 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad will present the first full-fledged, nationwide edition of the IPL, the world’s glitziest and most lucrative cricket tournament, since 2019 after the pandemic led to years of compressed seasons that fell into a handful of locations.
But the new season will also be a fierce battle off the field. After a five-season monopoly on the IPL rights, US entertainment giant Walt Disney will compete with new entrant Viacom18, a partnership between Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries, Paramount and an investment group led by James Murdoch and former Disney executive Uday Shankar for viewers and advertisers. after losing the streaming rights to a record $6.2 billion auction last year.
Disney, which will still televise the match, had used its command of the IPL to build one of India’s most successful media companies. This included its lucrative Star TV network, India’s largest, as well as its Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform, which, with more than 50 million subscribers in India, has become much larger than competitors such as Netflix.
However, Viacom18 wants to use the competition to build India’s leading digital media brand. Its largest owner, big-pocketed Reliance, has long used aggressive discounting and price wars to break into new areas of business.
Viacom18 is preparing an all-out assault on TV, according to a person familiar with the plans, including free-streaming competition on its JioCinema platform to undermine Disney’s pay-TV model. It is also seeking advertisers and has hired several former Star executives, analysts add.
Viacom18 wants JioCinema to become the default destination for most people, the person said. Therefore [the company] decided to remove the barriers to entry. It’s a bold call.
Since its launch in 2008, the IPL has grown to become the world’s largest national cricket tournament. The shorter Twenty20 format in which games last around three hours compared to five-day test matches proved well suited to television viewers, attracting the world’s top players and hundreds of millions of viewers.
Advertisers, broadcasters and investors have flocked to the 10-team competition, whose franchise owners include a range of Indian conglomerates, as well as foreign investors such as CVC Capital Partners, who have spent $750 million for the Gujarat franchise by 2021.
The importance of the IPL to media groups was exposed when last June18 Disney and Viacom spent about $3 billion each on TV and digital rights for 2023-2027, respectively. Those record amounts made the IPL per game the second most valuable sports tournament in the world.
This translated into an immediate windfall for team owners, who are protected from player wage inflation by a salary cap, even if rights revenues have doubled. That revenue will be significantly higher for the teams, said Mike Fordham, former head of the Rajasthan Royals franchise. They will be even more profitable than they already are.
For Disney and Viacom18, however, this battle could be costly. While rights spending has increased, analysts and executives expect ad revenue to remain stable as an economic slowdown weighs on companies’ advertising budgets.
Media Partners Asia, a consulting firm, estimates that this IPL season will attract about $550 million in advertising revenue, while the cost of total rights for the media groups is equivalent to $1.2 billion per year.
It’s a very, very difficult proposition for these two broadcasters to get positive cash flows out of this, said Santosh N, managing partner of valuation firm D and P Advisory.
But for Viacom18 and Reliance, owning the digital rights of the IPLs is a valuable asset in the conglomerates’ longstanding efforts to build businesses around digital services and sports.
Reliance, whose core business is oil refining, has expanded into telecom in recent years and its operator Reliance Jio has become one of the world’s largest with approximately 400 million subscribers. Reliance also owns an IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians, and JioCinema already streamed the FIFA World Cup in India last year along with the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL this month.
Viacom18 hopes to use the free access to the IPL to build mass appeal before introducing packages to charge customers for premium content, such as Paramount’s suite of Hollywood blockbusters, the person familiar with the strategy said. Viacom18 did not respond to a request for comment.
MPA executive director Vivek Couto said: I don’t think Jio and his partners considered this [the IPL] as anything but a loss leader…sport is a loss leader all over the world. It builds a platform and it builds viability.
However, Disney will play defensively, Couto argued. The Disney+ Hotstars subscriber base has already dropped from 61.3 million to 57.5 million in the last three months of 2022. It will also lose premium content from HBO, which was previously hosted on the streaming platform in India.
We have always been a dominant leader in the broadcast space, said Disney India, adding that its Star Network reaches more than 700 million viewers per month. It added that the impact of losing IPL on our digital platform is largely being addressed through our entertainment offerings in tent-pole movies, shows and major cricket events such as ICC World Cup and Asia Cup.
A person familiar with Disney’s strategy acknowledged that its streaming platform will lose a very small number of subscribers as digital viewers tune into JioCinema to watch the IPL.
But the company is betting that television will prove more resilient to advertisers at a time when marketing budgets are under pressure.
The person added, Television in India is a mature market, it offers you coverage, allowing you to command a superior advertising dollar.
