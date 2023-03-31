Amari Avery advances to Augusta National Women’s Amateur Final





Women’s Golf | March 30, 2023 sophomore Amar Avery closed with some birdies on her last two holes on 8 and 9 to card a 1-under 71 to tie for 28th and make the 36-hole cut on Thursday (March 30) after the second round of the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat. The birdie-birdie finish gave Avery her second consecutive final round at Augusta National on Saturday (April 1) as she will compete for her second consecutive top 10 finish. Incoming freshman Bailey Shoemaker failed to make the cut, finishing 10-over. Avery was also in danger of missing the cut after a bogey on 7 took her to 4-over. But she managed to birdie the par 3 8th and the par 5 9th to secure her spot in Saturday’s game. “I knew I was on the cutting line pretty much all day.” said Avery. “I was playing really well, so I expected to go up a little bit, but I just wasn’t going that way. When I bogeyed, 7 nerves kicked in, but I also went into myself. I was like, I I play so well and the scores are not visible. I was able to persevere and give everything and it worked.” Avery said on the line to even make the cut: “Yeah, I think I had to change my mindset a bit there. I came into the week with high expectations of course, but you never know how it’s going to go. As a top player, I expected to be in the Top 5 on Saturday. “You can’t really expect that kind of thing here. Champions Retreat is a tough course and mentally and physically challenging. I mean, to come to Augusta or even come here and play in this event, you have to be proud of that Of course just making the cut, that’s always great. Prior to Saturday’s final, all 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

