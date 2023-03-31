Former England cricket captain Vaughan has been cleared of racism

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was cleared by a disciplinary panel on Friday of making a racist remark against a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent in 2009, the latest stage of a scandal that has left a cloud over the English game.

However, other former players were found to have used racist or discriminatory language in a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire player, went public in 2020 saying he had been subject to racist harassment and harassment over two spells in English crickets. successful club between 2008-18.

Among his allegations, which were heard in tearful testimony in the British Parliament and led to Yorkshire losing sponsors and briefly gaining the right to host international matches, Rafiq accused Vaughan of telling Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity that there were too many of you, we need to talk about that. Vaughan is said to have made the comment on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match.

Vaughan categorically denied making the comment, and charges against him from the England and Wales Cricket Board were dismissed when an independent commission published its findings of a hearing involving Vaughan and other Yorkshire players accused of historic racist and discriminatory comments.

The panel is not satisfied with the likelihood that these words were uttered by MV (Michael Vaughan) at the time and in the specific alleged circumstances, read part of an 82-page verdict on the entire case.

Vaughan, who captained England’s Ashes winning team in 2005 and is one of the most talked about figures in English cricket, said on Twitter the past few years have been an incredibly difficult time in my life.

At times this process has brought me to the point of not loving cricket anymore, he wrote, adding that he hopes an inclusive healing process can now begin for English cricket.

Yorkshire launched an investigation in 2020 in the wake of Rafiq’s allegations of what he termed institutional racism at the club that left him suicidal. Yorkshire, a team in the north of England who have won the provincial championship 33 times, later apologized that Rafiq was a victim of racial harassment and harassment.

Seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations were upheld in a report commissioned by Yorkshire, but the full version of the report was not published and did not result in any disciplinary action being taken by any of the club hierarchies.

As a result, the ECB chose to issue disreputation charges to seven individuals, including Vaughan, with previous connections to the Yorkshire Cricket Club. The club was also sued.

Vaughan was the only person to appear in person at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London, which began in early March.

In his statement Friday, Vaughan said the verdict should not detract from the core message that there should be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society at large.

And the CDC said the findings in no way undermine Rafiq’s broader claims, many of which have of course been corroborated by the confessions of both YCCC (Yorkshire) and certain individuals.

This was evidenced by the panel upholding some of the charges issued by the ECB against the other former Yorkshire players who were accused of using racist and/or discriminatory language during their time at the club Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard , Andrew Gale, Richard Pyrah and John Blain. They were held liable for a breach of an ECB directive, involving conduct that harms the interests of cricket and brings the game into disrepute, and have 14 days to appeal the CDC’s decision.

Another, former England batsman Gary Ballance, previously admitted to being charged.

Sanctions will follow later.

In a Twitter post responding to the panel’s findings, Rafiq underlined that the charges against seven of the eight defendants were upheld and that previous inquiries have shown he has been subject to bullying and racial harassment in Yorkshire.

It was never about individuals, but about the game as a whole, he wrote. Cricket needs to understand the magnitude of his problems and address them.

Hopefully, the structures of the game can now be rebuilt and institutionalized racism will end for good. It’s time to think, learn and make changes.

The scandal sparked a huge amount of self-examination in England cricket, mainly over its record of inclusiveness and its dressing room culture and massive change in Yorkshire’s leadership.

After a series of reforms and the replacement of individuals in key roles at the club, it was re-established as an international venue.

The ECB set up an anti-discrimination unit in the wake of the scandal, carried out a review of dressing room culture in England’s men’s and women’s teams and made a financial pledge of £25 million (then $33.3 million) over a period of five years to support actions to improve equality, diversity and inclusion. Improving diversity in the boardroom was one of the goals, along with helping people from different backgrounds progress into professional teams.

ECB President Richard Thompson said Rafiq exposed a side of our game that no one should experience.

Given the nature of these cases, Thompson said, they have taken a clear toll on everyone involved. There needs to be a time of reconciliation now where we can collectively learn as a game and heal the wounds and make sure something like this can never happen again. ___

