Sports
Former England cricket captain Vaughan has been cleared of racism
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was cleared by a disciplinary panel on Friday of making a racist remark against a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent in 2009, the latest stage of a scandal that has left a cloud over the English game.
However, other former players were found to have used racist or discriminatory language in a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire player, went public in 2020 saying he had been subject to racist harassment and harassment over two spells in English crickets. successful club between 2008-18.
Among his allegations, which were heard in tearful testimony in the British Parliament and led to Yorkshire losing sponsors and briefly gaining the right to host international matches, Rafiq accused Vaughan of telling Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity that there were too many of you, we need to talk about that. Vaughan is said to have made the comment on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match.
Vaughan categorically denied making the comment, and charges against him from the England and Wales Cricket Board were dismissed when an independent commission published its findings of a hearing involving Vaughan and other Yorkshire players accused of historic racist and discriminatory comments.
The panel is not satisfied with the likelihood that these words were uttered by MV (Michael Vaughan) at the time and in the specific alleged circumstances, read part of an 82-page verdict on the entire case.
Vaughan, who captained England’s Ashes winning team in 2005 and is one of the most talked about figures in English cricket, said on Twitter the past few years have been an incredibly difficult time in my life.
At times this process has brought me to the point of not loving cricket anymore, he wrote, adding that he hopes an inclusive healing process can now begin for English cricket.
Yorkshire launched an investigation in 2020 in the wake of Rafiq’s allegations of what he termed institutional racism at the club that left him suicidal. Yorkshire, a team in the north of England who have won the provincial championship 33 times, later apologized that Rafiq was a victim of racial harassment and harassment.
Seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations were upheld in a report commissioned by Yorkshire, but the full version of the report was not published and did not result in any disciplinary action being taken by any of the club hierarchies.
As a result, the ECB chose to issue disreputation charges to seven individuals, including Vaughan, with previous connections to the Yorkshire Cricket Club. The club was also sued.
Vaughan was the only person to appear in person at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London, which began in early March.
In his statement Friday, Vaughan said the verdict should not detract from the core message that there should be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society at large.
And the CDC said the findings in no way undermine Rafiq’s broader claims, many of which have of course been corroborated by the confessions of both YCCC (Yorkshire) and certain individuals.
This was evidenced by the panel upholding some of the charges issued by the ECB against the other former Yorkshire players who were accused of using racist and/or discriminatory language during their time at the club Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard , Andrew Gale, Richard Pyrah and John Blain. They were held liable for a breach of an ECB directive, involving conduct that harms the interests of cricket and brings the game into disrepute, and have 14 days to appeal the CDC’s decision.
Another, former England batsman Gary Ballance, previously admitted to being charged.
Sanctions will follow later.
In a Twitter post responding to the panel’s findings, Rafiq underlined that the charges against seven of the eight defendants were upheld and that previous inquiries have shown he has been subject to bullying and racial harassment in Yorkshire.
It was never about individuals, but about the game as a whole, he wrote. Cricket needs to understand the magnitude of his problems and address them.
Hopefully, the structures of the game can now be rebuilt and institutionalized racism will end for good. It’s time to think, learn and make changes.
The scandal sparked a huge amount of self-examination in England cricket, mainly over its record of inclusiveness and its dressing room culture and massive change in Yorkshire’s leadership.
After a series of reforms and the replacement of individuals in key roles at the club, it was re-established as an international venue.
The ECB set up an anti-discrimination unit in the wake of the scandal, carried out a review of dressing room culture in England’s men’s and women’s teams and made a financial pledge of £25 million (then $33.3 million) over a period of five years to support actions to improve equality, diversity and inclusion. Improving diversity in the boardroom was one of the goals, along with helping people from different backgrounds progress into professional teams.
ECB President Richard Thompson said Rafiq exposed a side of our game that no one should experience.
Given the nature of these cases, Thompson said, they have taken a clear toll on everyone involved. There needs to be a time of reconciliation now where we can collectively learn as a game and heal the wounds and make sure something like this can never happen again. ___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/vaughan-racism-hearing-english-cricket-rafiq-4aae53155bcfe97aa2c448dedb3e4bce
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sam Fanning gets a four-match ban after being caught tampering with the pitch, WA Premier Cricket final
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘illiterate’, India needs an ‘educated prime minister’, says Aam Aadmi party
- Anjan Luthra, chairman of Cricket Scotland, resigns after criticism of the organization’s handling of racism | Cricket news
- Canada probe into mass shooting identifies many police failuresExBulletin
- Palliative care can benefit people with dementia
- A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump
- Gwyneth Paltrow wins $1 case for skiing accident
- Female cricket has brought Nigeria global attention to Akpata
- PM Modi pays surprise visit to new Parliament building and inspects facilities
- Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge | British news
- Former England cricket captain Vaughan has been cleared of racism
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Oscar-winning Elephant Whisperers team