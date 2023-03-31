Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charge | British news

Ashes-winning former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has dismissed the racism charge against him.

The 48-year-old had been charged by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of making a derogatory remark about a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent before a match in 2009, including Azeem Rafiq who first spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he underwent during two periods at the province.

The former batsman is said to have said to them: “There are too many of you, we need to talk about that.”

He had always categorically denied using racist language against Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad.

He appeared in person at a Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing held publicly in London earlier this month to defend himself.

Five other accused were found by the panel to have used racist and/or discriminatory language – former Test stars Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan, ex-Yorkshire coaches Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah and former Scotland international John Blain.

Unlike Vaughan, they had indicated prior to the hearing that they would not participate, with the allegations against them being heard in their absence.

The cricketer turned TV pundit wrote on social media on Friday: “It has been both difficult and distressing to hear about the painful experiences Azeem has described over the past three years.

“The outcome of this CDC proceeding should not detract from the core message that there should be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society at large.”

He added, “The dismissal of the specific charge I was concerned about does not detract from Azeem’s own lived experiences.”

Calling the procedure an “inappropriate, inadequate and backward step”, he added: “There are no winners in this process and there are better ways – there must be better ways – for cricket to move forward positively and effectively.

“I have never wanted to do anything that goes against sincere efforts to clean up the game of cricket.

“I really hope people understand why, on a personal level, I couldn’t just accept or apologize, something I know I didn’t do.

“Sometimes this process has brought me to the point of not loving cricket anymore.

“I won’t go into the toll it has taken on me and my family here, but I have no doubt it has also been incredibly stressful for everyone else involved.

“I hope that an inclusive healing process can now begin for them and for cricket.”

In its decision, the panel said there were “significant inconsistencies” in the evidence presented by key witnesses, Rafiq and Rashid, and found the case against Vaughan “unproven”.

But it stressed that this “in no way undermines the broader claims” made by Rafiq.

1:18

Rafiq: Cricket still ‘resistant to change’



The charges, filed in June last year, mainly stemmed from allegations against the former Yorkshire bowler.

Yorkshire accepted in 2021 that Rafiq was a victim of racist harassment and harassment, but a month later said no one would face disciplinary action as a result.

The county admitted four charges, including failure to address systematic use of racist and/or discriminatory language at the club over an extended period of time.

A seventh person, former Yorkshire and England batsman Gary Ballance, also admitted to using racist and/or discriminatory language.

Rafiq told Sky News: “I think it’s really important at this stage that everyone really thinks, accepts that the game hasn’t done enough and comes together.

“The reason I spoke out was that the game would get better for my kids and everyone else.

“Let’s face it, much of the cricket community is very hesitant and resistant to change, which is why we haven’t moved forward.

“We all have to take our responsibility, because the one thing that unites us all is the game we all love.”

ECB President Richard Thompson said: “There must now be a time of reconciliation where, like a game, we can collectively learn and heal the wounds and ensure that nothing like this can ever happen again.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra has stepped down after criticism of his and the organization’s efforts to tackle racism.