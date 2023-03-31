Female cricket has brought Nigeria global attention to Akpata





Nigeria Cricket Federation President Uyi Akpata said the country is already reaping the benefits of the attention it has paid to women’s cricket over the past five years. The PUNCH reports. Akpata made this claim at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos, where the country is hosting a five-country women’s T20i tournament. It is the third edition of the tournament and it features Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Sierra Leone and reigning champions Rwanda. The NCF holds the tournament annually in commemoration of International Women’s Day and the President noted that Nigeria has benefited greatly from the competition in its quest to attract more people to cricket in the country. Female cricket is a place we have won the most in the last five years. We went from number 38 to 28 in the rankings and the platform to make that jump was holding this tournament last year. So the opportunity to regularly play with the best and also showcase the talents and what Nigeria has is very important to us, Akpata began. In addition, we are aiming for 250,000 people to participate in cricket and half of them are women. So now when you talk about Africa and the whole world, I’m not sure there is any country producing new female cricketers other than Nigeria. And that’s why we’ve received global attention to push this agenda. The 2023 edition of the women’s T20i started on Monday with Nigeria kicking off their campaign with a six wicket win over Sierra Leone. After Thursday’s rest day, the actions continue on Friday (today) as Nigeria takes on Ghana while Rwanda takes on Cameroon. Having already racked up two victories each, the Female Yellow Greens are in contention for a place in Sunday’s final with Rwanda as both teams are separated by net runs on the table.

